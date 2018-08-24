Kofi Annan tried to make the world a better place

Robert Fowler was Canada’s longest-serving ambassador to the United Nations, and UN special envoy to Niger. He is the author of A Season in Hell: My 130 Days in the Sahara with Al Qaeda.

Open this photo in gallery Former UN secretary general Kofi Annan in Vancouver September 18, 2012. John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

Kofi Annan was always a friend to Canada. He felt comfortable consulting Canadians knowing he would receive honest, straightforward, confidential and unbiased advice from those who had his and the United Nations’s best interests at heart. When he needed further support, he reached out and brought in one of the best – Canada’s own Louise Fréchette – to become the first UN deputy secretary-general.

During my time in the Department of National Defence, we worked closely together on peacekeeping issues when Mr. Annan was in charge of Peacekeeping Operations at the UN. Subsequently, as secretary-general, following Canada’s election to the Security Council 20 years ago, he supported our insistence that protection of the most vulnerable – women and children – be included in the mandates of all future peacekeeping forces, while demanding that such mandate language clearly be couched within the limits of the feasible and possible. He was appropriately adamant that our enthusiasm for doing the right thing be tempered by reality, or, in his words, we would be designing such missions to fail.

Story continues below advertisement

As secretary-general, Mr. Annan offered stalwart support and encouragement, on occasion in the face of opposition from one or more of the P5 (the permanent members of the Security Council, the UN’s unelected aristocracy), of our eventually successful efforts to bring an end to the murderous civil war in Angola, which had ravaged that country for 25 years, and caused UNICEF to declare it to be the worst place in the world to be a child.

During preparations for the G8 Summit, hosted by former prime minister Jean Chrétien in 2002, Mr. Annan was among our most enthusiastic and effective supporters as we built and subsequently sought to implement a plan comprised of 110 individual commitments aimed at ending Africa’s growing marginalization. The Africa Action Plan was adopted by summit leaders at Kananaskis, Alta., in the presence of Mr. Annan and four African heads of state. Throughout his long UN career, Mr. Annan worked tirelessly, with dignity, compassion and a delightful sense of humour to narrow the gap between rich and poor, and he strove mightily to use his bully pulpit to make the world a better and safer place.

Both Mr. Annan and his predecessor, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, joked, on occasion, that their “SG” title more appropriately applied to the role of “ScapeGoat,” which they were regularly required to assume. During my nearly six years representing Canadians at the UN, that was all too often the case.

It still bewilders me to learn how many continue to swallow the “alternate truth,” put about so enthusiastically by some members of the P5, in efforts to exculpate themselves from the results of their own parsimony and timidity as they sought to deflect blame for the mismanagement of some of the 20th century’s greater horrors. Their narrative insisted that the UN, and specifically Mr. Annan, failed the people of Rwanda during the 1994 genocide, and somehow aided and abetted the slaughter of 8,000 boys and men in Srebrenica a year earlier by the forces of Serbian general Radovan Karadzic.

It was, of course, the Security Council – the body which decides if, when, how and with what force to intervene to maintain international peace and security – which failed the people of Rwanda and Bosnia.

It was the 15 members of the Council, led by the P5 (in these instances, by the United States, Britain and France) that chose not to intervene in Rwanda to stop the slaughter of 10,000 Tutsis over each of 100 nights. Readers may recall U.S. ambassador Madeleine Albright insisting, during Council debates, that while there may have been “genocidal acts” there had been no genocide.

During the Balkan wars in 1993, the Security Council, in the face of mounting atrocities against Muslims in Bosnia, decided to deploy peacekeepers to protect five “safe areas.” They asked the UN Secretariat to prepare a plan. Mr. Annan’s Department of Peacekeeping Operations considered any such plan to be extremely risky, but answered the Council’s request by recommending a force of 34,000 in order to ensure the pockets remained safe. Aghast and reaching for their wallets, the U.S. and Britain demanded a “lighter option” of the Secretary-General, while adding a sixth safe area. Eventually the Council authorized a force of 7,600, but only a fraction of that number was ever deployed – and Srebrenica did not remain safe. Yet the British and American propaganda machines continued to insist that the UN was to blame.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A few years later, the Americans heard Mr. Annan declare the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which the Security Council failed to authorize, to be illegal, and from that point onward they systematically and vengefully sought to destroy his reputation. The depth of pettiness and brutality to which Washington stooped to diminish and undermine the confidence of this fine man beggars credulity.

Mr. Annan was among the finest people I have known. The outstanding UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, whose term unfortunately ends in just a few days, very much deserves the last word. He recently noted, “Kofi was humanity’s best example, the epitome of human decency and grace. In a world filled with leaders who are anything but that, our loss, the world’s loss, becomes even more painful.”