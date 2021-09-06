Martin Desrosiers is a surgeon, a clinical professor of surgery at the University of Montreal and a fellow from Johns Hopkins University. Luc Vallée is a former chief strategist at Laurentian Bank and chief economist at the Montreal Economic Institute.

Open this photo in gallery Antiviral strategies now being developed to fight COVID-19 may find a greater role in the prevention and treatment of other airway diseases, modifying how physicians manage them in the future. John Locher/The Associated Press

When was the last time you had a cold? The answer is, probably some time ago. Virus-reducing measures that helped control COVID-19 infections apparently reduced other respiratory tract diseases as well.

Cases of influenza, for instance, were more than 90 per cent lower last winter despite reduced influenza vaccination due to the pandemic. Emergency consultations for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease have also plummeted, and many patients are now breathing normally, some for the first time in years.

Story continues below advertisement

In children, the incidence of “glue ear” and wait lists for tube insertion have tumbled. According to Dr. Owen Woods, co-chief of otolaryngology (head and neck surgery) at Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal, ear infections needing urgent surgery were down by 75 per cent last year. The reduction in viruses circulating has also had a positive impact on asthma patients, who have seen more benefits to their health than those achieved by ongoing efforts to reduce allergic reactions and exposure to smoke and pollution.

It is thus now believed that viruses might play a greater role in disease development than previously believed. Moreover, the pandemic boosted the medical community’s interest and understanding of viruses and how they interact with the immune, circulatory and respiratory systems. As such, antiviral strategies now being developed to fight COVID-19 may find a greater role in the prevention and treatment of other airway diseases, modifying how physicians manage them in the future.

More sticks, but also more carrots: How to reach Canadians who are still unvaccinated

Campaign hatred is a frightening sign of our COVID times

But given that antibiotics do not treat viral infections, what tools can we use? Enter the age of the “virome” – the genome of viruses. Vaccines using mRNA proved their worth in combatting COVID-19, and the technology is already being adapted for other respiratory viruses. And, as new viruses causing diseases of the respiratory tract are identified using gene sequencing, novel vaccines can be rapidly developed and may be applied to the nose directly, thus avoiding injections. Therapies directly targeting viruses are also being developed. Several antiviral treatments propose to destroy viruses in the nasal passages before they can spread in the body and to other people.

The immune system may also be reprogrammed to better fight viruses. In its early stage, the virus that causes COVID-19 is suspected of silencing the immune system, preventing the body’s powerful antiviral defence system from clearing the disease. Reactivation of the host’s innate immune system could thus potentially help prevent the disease from spreading.

Today, this is explored using the administration of both interferon – a natural antiviral element – and substances that stimulate its production. An interferon intranasal spray worked in preventing the development of COVID-19 in Chinese health care workers, yet, as it is expensive and potentially toxic, its widespread use is limited. Finally, the bugs themselves may afford an unexpected solution. While physicians are trained to target and fight bugs that cause infections, emerging research suggests that part of this equation is wrong: not all bugs are bad.

And indeed, the “microbiome” – the gut’s bacterial community – has received a lot of attention recently. It is now widely recognized that gut bacteria interact with the immune system to maintain health, prevent diseases and alter our response to medication.

Yet, while the idea of “transplanting” bacteria to patients may sound attractive, these bugs, even if obtained from healthy donors, may be harmful to the host, preventing doctors from administering them, except under very specific conditions. On the other hand, efforts at using safer probiotics are hindered by human digestion which, in all likelihood, spoils their potency. However, probiotic bacteria injected directly in the nose cavity, without passing through the gut, can reach the target sites alive to hopefully stimulate the immune system. In very early-stage research, we found in a proof-of-concept trial at the Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal that intranasal application of probiotic Lactococcus lactis W136 bacteria – a natural product – within four days of a COVID-19 diagnosis reduced symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Much remains to be done and many hurdles remain. But virome research has a lot to offer in the fight against viruses and global pandemics. Promising therapies still need to be further assessed to see if they can help fight COVID-19 and prevent, treat and reduce the severity of other viral infections.

Future treatments may even cure airway diseases if they can lead to virus eradication. This is already a reality for hepatitis C, where antiviral therapy can clear the virus and thereby permanently cure the patient. Let’s see if we can do the same for nose, sinus and lung diseases.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.