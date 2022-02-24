Robin Silvester is the president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the federal agency mandated to enable Canada’s trade objectives through the Port of Vancouver.

It’s been three months since major flooding in B.C. caused severe and tragic outcomes for British Columbians and exacerbated supply-chain challenges we’ve been experiencing in Canada for more than a year.

Since late 2020, global supply chains – built for efficiency and cost savings rather than resilience – have been overwhelmed by a pandemic-driven surge in consumer demand in North America and Europe, causing widespread congestion and delays.

In Canada, despite significant shorter-term stresses from flooding, cargo through the Port of Vancouver – Canada’s largest – has generally been moving quite fluidly during the pandemic, supported by industry, the port’s work force and a decade of investment in trade infrastructure and a data-informed supply chain. The delays Canadians have experienced in receiving goods are largely the result of global, not local, problems.

Yet, as a country, our two-year experience of supply-chain delays has driven home the need to keep building Canada’s supply-chain resilience for the long term – and has provided key insights into how to do that.

Let me outline two major take-aways for Canada.

First, we can draw a straight line between the industrial land crisis in B.C.’s Lower Mainland and Canada’s vulnerability to global supply-chain challenges, highlighting a national imperative to address a local land problem.

Fundamentally, for Canada’s largest port and core supply chain to be able to meet global challenges from a position of strength, the Port of Vancouver requires a strong regional industrial land base for critical supply-chain activities such as transloading and container storage.

Yet across the Lower Mainland – infamous for its sky-high housing prices – a fragmented land-planning framework has failed to protect the region’s finite industrial land from conversion to condo developments and other uses. We are also now North America’s tightest industrial land market.

This crisis has been many years in the making, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has been sounding the alarm for more than a decade. The region has now run down the clock; we are effectively out of industrial land, full stop.

Without local industrial land, the port’s transloading and container storage is being forced farther and farther away. When supply chains are running smoothly, this approach is workable, if suboptimal, adding inefficiency and wasteful emissions as goods move hundreds of kilometres more than they should by truck. When supply chains are challenged, as we have seen, this becomes a vulnerability.

Canada has experienced this directly over the past year, both with flood impacts to trucking routes and export container shortages affecting West Coast ports disproportionately.

With no buffer capacity for containers in Vancouver, shipping lines have often had to, and preferred to, rush containers back to Asia empty rather than let them clog up the supply chain locally or let them travel out of the region for weeks or more, to get refilled with exports elsewhere. Canada’s exporters of containerized goods, who rely on “empties,” have been left empty-handed.

Fundamentally, the challenge here is land. To build Canada’s supply-chain resilience against future unknowns, we need to ensure that our largest national port, and its core functions, have the land required to support all Canadians.

That’s the first take-away for future supply-chain resilience.

The second is even more significant.

As we watch today’s global supply-chain challenges, we are previewing made-in-Canada supply-chain congestion that’s heading our way in five years’ time if we don’t take urgent action.

Canada’s future, mirroring current global challenges, is one of trade demand exceeding supply-chain capacity. Within a few short years, Canada’s steadily rising container trade will exceed our finite West Coast terminal capacity. Yet we have no approved container terminal projects that can fill that gap in time.

At the port authority, as the federal agency tasked with enabling Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver, we have seen this challenge coming for a decade and have been working to meet it.

We are leading a project, Roberts Bank Terminal 2, that has been carefully designed, under our public-interest mandate, to meet Canada’s growing trade while minimizing and properly mitigating environmental effects.

It is the only project of the scale Canada needs that’s nearing a federal decision. Even if approved today, that capacity will not come online fast enough to avoid all congestion – but at least we will have a way out.

On the other hand, without this project, we are staring at a future of prolonged supply-chain problems, with no end in sight.

These two take-aways from the experience of the pandemic cannot be addressed overnight. It will take time and effort to reverse the loss of industrial land in the Lower Mainland and to finally approve and deliver a major terminal project.

But these are powerful opportunities to improve our supply-chain resilience in substantive ways, for all Canadians, by learning from these tumultuous times.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.