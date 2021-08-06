Open this photo in gallery COVID-19′s long-haulers are the latest to face long-term limits after surviving viral encounters. What is different now is that we know that, like soldiers with missing limbs, these veterans can thrive with sufficient familial and social support. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Tom Koch is a medical geographer and historian at the University of British Columbia and the author of Ethics in Everyday Places: Mapping Moral Stress, Distress, and Injury.

The German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche famously promised that “that which does not kill us makes us stronger.” Alas, he got it wrong: Too often, survival comes not with strength, but with long-term and limiting injuries to the body and the soul.

Wars have long offered proof of his error. Untold numbers of service men and women have been left scarred by such battles – injured limbs, impaired senses, emotional problems.

Now we’re seeing that the same is true for survivors of our viral wars. Make no mistake: Humankind’s struggle with COVID-19 is a war in which our bodies are disputed territory, the landscape of countless clashes. These are microbial encounters that, if they don’t kill us, certainly leave many of us weakened. Today’s COVID-19 long-haulers are just the latest in a long history of veterans of conflict who must learn to live with their new limits.

It was Hippocrates who, around 412 BC, provided the first recorded notice of a respiratory virus, the Cough of Perinthus. Medical historians long assumed he conflated any number of other ailments (diphtheria, perhaps, or whooping cough) in his description. But from today’s perspective, Hippocrates was right. For some, the Cough came with a number of non-respiratory symptoms: sore throat, paralysis or weakness in the legs, diminished night vision, etc. The virus was respiratory – but its long-term effects, when it did not kill, were neurological for many.

For centuries, other diseases dominated medical thinking. Cholera, plague and tuberculosis – sicknesses that were bacterial in nature – were the great killers. Influenza wasn’t a mortal threat until 1918, when U.S. Army mess cook Albert Gitchell reported on March 4 to the infirmary at Fort Riley in Kansas with a fever, headache and sore throat. As Laura Spinney retells it in her book Pale Rider, by noon he was one of more than a hundred patients with this new and unknown disease. By the time the pandemic was over, a full third of the world’s population was estimated to have been affected.

Like Hippocrates’s Cough, this influenza came with a range of non-respiratory symptoms: delirium, dizziness, insomnia, loss of hearing, diminished vision, lower limb paralysis. Mortality was high; some who survived suffered long-term effects that lasted weeks, months or even their whole lives. It was a class of those early “long-haulers” who were made famous by neurologist and author Oliver Sacks in his book, Awakenings; he wrote about Spanish Flu survivors who developed encephalitis lethargica and were “frozen,” paralyzed, until Dr. Sacks’s work in the 1950s.

In the early part of that decade, one strain of poliomyelitis killed many through respiratory paralysis. Some survived with a breathing apparatus – the famous “iron lung.” Others were left with withered limbs. In recent decades some of those polio survivors have experienced “post-polio syndrome,” a resurgence of the disease and its limits. The virus never went away. It was still residing in the body – waiting.

COVID-19′s long-haulers are the latest to face long-term limits after surviving viral encounters. What is different now is that we know that, like soldiers with missing limbs, these veterans can thrive with sufficient familial and social support.

Polio patients had as a champion in U.S. president Franklin Roosevelt – himself a polio survivor – who funded and supported rehabilitation clinics. The March of Dimes was created to fund both research and support for those disabled by the disease. This post-polio population drew medical and public attention to the needs of those injured in our viral and human wars, calling for increasingly advanced rehabilitation programs and social networks of support.

Their experiences made us more aware that any of us may face limits not of our making, and may need a bit of help for the simplest things. The Disability Movement of the 1980s was born of the insistence that physical, sensory or psychological limits need not exclude anyone from the opportunities society offers to others. One in five people today are estimated to live with at least one such limit.

So perhaps Nietzsche was half-right; maybe there is a strength to be found. In my own study of paraplegics and quadriplegics published in Social Science in Medicine in 2001, many described their lives as being equal to – or in some ways better, if different – what they were before their accidents or illnesses. They had learned not simply to live with paralysis, but to do so in a way that, with support, was more than satisfactory. But they could not do it alone. Friends and family carers, social supports for rehabilitation and transport were all crucial.

Today’s long-haulers are conscripts to their world, one in which limits are real but need not be wholly limiting. It is not a membership I encourage or celebrate. But it may help today’s long-haulers to know the history in which they live. It is up to them, and those of us supporting and empathizing with these communities of difference, to argue for the resources needed to make a physically restricted life as full as possible. War, after all, is fought collectively; addressing the aftermath will require effort from us all.

