Andrea Werhun is a performer, producer and author of Modern Whore: A Memoir.

Only five strip clubs remain in “Toronto the Good.” Soon, it will be four.

Open this photo in gallery: Filmores strip club on Dundas Street, east of Yonge Street, in Toronto.Glenn Lowson/For The Globe and Mail

The storied Filmores Gentlemen’s Club and Hotel on Dundas Street East was recently sold to condo developers for $31.5-million, with the adjoining parking lot sold for an additional $20-million. If Howard Adams, the owner of Filmores, wanted to move the strip club to a new location, under the current Adult Entertainment Establishment zoning bylaws he cannot.

Toronto’s puritan policies of the past and present – along with developmental pressures and a general decline in live entertainment since the dawn of the digital era – have all contributed to the strip club’s slow demise. Similar trends have played out in other cities across Canada. Watching beautiful nude dancers perform on stage isn’t for everyone, but for many, strip clubs are fun gathering places to unwind, celebrate and enjoy the best in adult entertainment the city has to offer. As a former stripper myself, I can see how the city’s bylaws have eliminated the prospect of opening new clubs and kept the industry frozen in a bygone era. For the good of the clientele, the staff and the dancers, it’s time to take a fresh look at how these clubs are regulated.

Toronto’s history of cracking down on what some consider unsavoury pastimes stretches back to the 19th century. During the mayoral race of 1886, a teetotalling candidate by the name of William Holmes Howland ran with a promise to make Toronto “a beacon of morality for the world.” His persuasive and now familiar slogan – “Toronto the Good” – became a battle cry for the city’s upstanding citizenry, and he won the election.

Once in office, he fulfilled his promise to crack down on the sinful activities of the day – drinking, gambling, sex work, homosexuality, interracial relationships and the like – by establishing the Morality Department of the Toronto Police Service. The burlesque and vaudeville performers of the 1880s weren’t yet stripping – that shift took place in the 1940s – and while their comedy sketches featured scantily clad women who challenged tradition, it was those outside the theatre who were easy targets.

Guided by a belief in the doctrine of social purity, women, racialized people and the queer community were more likely to be seen as members of Toronto the Bad, vulnerable to sin and temptation, and therefore in greater need of protection, surveillance and punishment than their straight, white, male counterparts.

The misogyny of the morality cops expressed itself as a predilection for arresting women on suspicion of sex work. Women who walked alone at night, women who mingled with men, and women who enjoyed a dinner that may or may not have culminated in sexual activity all ran the risk of being arrested by the upright and uptight boys in blue.

The institutional mistreatment of sex workers, people of colour and members of the LGBTQ community is tightly woven into the civic fabric of Toronto. Prejudices against the sexuality and autonomy of these groups continue to influence the city at every structural level, right down to its bylaws. And that includes our strip clubs.

Open this photo in gallery: Men stand outside a strip club on Yonge Street.TIBOR KOLLEY/The Globe and Mail

In the 1970s, Yonge Street was the longest sin strip in Canada, though it was still illegal to shop on Sundays. Strip clubs, massage parlours and porno theatres co-existed with music venues, greasy spoons and mom ‘n’ pop shops. In 1973, Ontario amended its Liquor Control Act definition of “theatre” to include nudity, and suddenly, stripping was legal in establishments where liquor was served. No longer relegated to the burlesque theatre, go-go dancers could now be featured in musical acts, such as Rompin’ Ronnie Hawkins’s rock ‘n’ roll show at the legendary Yonge Street tavern, Le Coq d’Or. Some bars hired strippers to accompany live bands, while others transitioned into full-fledged strip clubs.

And then, a brutal murder. Followed by a puritanical backlash.

On July 29, 1977, a 12-year-old shoeshine boy named Emanuel Jaques was sexually assaulted and murdered by three men above a Yonge Street massage parlour called Charlie’s Angels. A fourth man was later acquitted. A moral panic ensued and the demands to clean up Yonge Street reached sympathetic ears. Sex workers were arrested, massage parlours closed, bathhouses raided and strippers closely watched by the Morality Squad.

Open this photo in gallery: Yonge Street body rub parlors were targets of a protest against pornography. Members of the Unification Church carried banners and signs along the strip between Queen and College Streets.JAMES LEWCUN/The Globe and Mail

The year 1981 was a busy one for the prude police. In addition to Operation Soap – a bathhouse raid that saw 300 gay men arrested and acquitted, eventually leading to the birth of Toronto Pride – the city established new licensing requirements for strippers and strip clubs.

In 1980, there were 363 strip clubs in Toronto. In 1981, only 63 licences were granted under the new regime. Not a single one has been issued since.

When a Toronto strip club closes, a new one does not take its place. The only ones remaining are Zanzibar Tavern, Brass Rail, The House of Lancaster, Club Paradise, and for now, Filmores.

Open this photo in gallery: Zanzibar on Yonge Street in Toronto is one of the city's few remaining strip clubs.J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

The last time the city reviewed its strip club bylaws was in 2012. The report, City of Toronto Review of Adult Entertainment Parlour Regulations, was commissioned at the urging of an industry coalition of Ontario strip club owners called the Adult Entertainment Association of Canada.

Responding to a City of Toronto survey regarding the health and safety of their workplace, 150 dancers expressed “unwanted touching by customers” coupled with “insufficient protection from management” and “inadequate security” as their main concerns. The report noted that dancers’ “general perception was that improvements in terms of safety and security in most clubs are necessary.”

Two key provisions were proposed and adopted in 2012 with the intention of increasing the personal safety of dancers. Firstly, that all VIP booths be equipped with a security alert system, and secondly, that all managers, like their dancer and club owner counterparts, acquire a designated licence. Currently, the licence fee for both managers and dancers at strip clubs is $445, with an annual renewal fee of $314.

Wages at the clubs vary widely. Dancers are independent contractors who must pay a “house fee” between $20 and $100 to work and are expected to pay a nightly tip-out to DJs and security. Average stripper take-home pay ranges from $250 to $1,000 per shift, though earnings could be as meagre as nothing (or less!), or as substantial as thousands. In contrast, payroll employees such as management, security, DJs and bar staff usually earn something marginally above minimum wage, plus tips.

On paper, the aspiring Toronto strip club owner can still apply for an Adult Entertainment Club Owner/Operator licence. They’ll need to pay an application and licence fee of $14,876 and provide a criminal records check, business plan and floor plan. However, before they can proceed with the city’s application, they must apply for a Zoning Review for Business Licence. That’s where things get tricky.

According to current city zoning bylaws, an adult entertainment establishment must be at least 100 metres away from a residential zone, and 500 metres away from a school, place of worship or another strip club or massage parlour. In other words, good luck Chuck. The zoning bylaws are specifically designed to prevent new strip clubs from being opened in Toronto. A licence can be applied for, no problem. But the aspiring strip club owner will have trouble passing the zoning test.

For strip club owners whose licences were issued in 1981, municipal bylaws clearly state that the strip club owner cannot transfer the licence to another owner, and should the club be sold, the licence will be considered terminated. That also means the licence is tied to location, and many Toronto strip clubs are located on valuable land.

In many cities like Toronto, land values and restrictive bylaws have led to the decline of strip clubs – but the evolving nature of pornography has had an impact on the industry, too. Prior to the internet, sexual entertainment was a semi-public pastime by necessity. To acquire porn, the smut seeker would have to walk into a convenience store and ask the clerk for a dirty magazine, peruse the adult section of the family video rental shop or watch an X-rated film in the company of others in a dedicated theatre.

The healthy human desire for sexual entertainment has not dissipated. It has simply gone private. Today, there is no need to make eye contact while procuring pornography. No judgment of one’s tastes (or browser history), and no one has to know that one possesses any prurient desires at all. A façade of upstanding citizenry devoid of sexual desire. How very Toronto the Good, how very inhumane. And yet, sex work continues to thrive indoors, in private and online. Just ask a sex worker.

The strip club is primarily a bar, where the naked, beautiful dancers are a bonus. A place where patrons go to unwind after a hard day’s work, have fun with friends and celebrate business victories with colleagues. Strip clubs are magnets for sports fans – to commemorate a win or commiserate a loss – and many are within walking distance of a major league hockey, basketball or baseball game. Toronto is also host to a variety of international conventions, and dancers know out-of-town delegates are often willing to pay top dollar for high-quality adult entertainment.

Without strip clubs, where will these paying patrons go? One assumes back to their hotel rooms to avoid eye contact with humans and to watch videos on Pornhub. Sounds like a missed economic opportunity for the city.

Many North American strip clubs that are still standing are family heirlooms passed down from generation to generation. With little competition, there is no incentive for owners to improve their clubs or innovate. It’s not just strip club decor that remains stuck in the past, but the racism and misogyny of yesteryear that continues to flourish.

The blatant racism that plagues most strip clubs – the invisible racial quota, being told, “We already have a [insert race here] dancer,” and the policing of Black hairstyles and musical choices – could be effectively challenged by Black and brown strip club owners.

New clubs could prioritize better labour conditions for sex workers and eliminate the discriminatory hiring practices that preclude diverse and inclusive erotic entertainment. It stands to reason that dancers, whose labour is fundamentally physical, may desire a transition to management or even ownership as they age in the industry. A club managed by someone with lived experience could offer dancers a level of understanding and compassion that doesn’t currently exist.

A new generation could rebuild these workplaces with equitable values from the ground up. Better workplace conditions also mean lower turnover for security and staff, who deserve to be paid a living wage if they are expected to uphold a safe and respectful labour environment for dancers.

New clubs could institute sexual harassment policies, training manuals for new hires and complaints procedures that don’t threaten a dancer’s job security, especially when the complaint is related to an abuse of power – a manager sexually assaulting a dancer, for instance. No worker should ever be fired or pressured to quit for voicing legitimate workplace concerns.

Not only could new strip clubs be run by strippers, but they could also be unionized. Dancers at Star Garden in North Hollywood, Calif., recently became the first American strippers to unionize in 20 years by joining the Actors’ Equity Association. Star Garden dancers expressed similar grievances to the Toronto strippers surveyed by the city in 2012: The actions of security, management and customers made them feel unsafe and those who brought these issues to management were fired. The unionized strippers are now raising money to buy their club from the current owners.

Portland, Ore., which proudly boasts the most strip clubs in the United States per capita, is an example of a city that has embraced the potential of strip clubs, thanks in part to favourable zoning regulations. With more than 50 strip clubs and a population of 619,000, Portland’s progressive, sex-positive values are reflected in the wide variety of age, body type, style, gender and talent featured at its clubs.

Two important factors make Portland one of the premiere destinations for strip club entertainment around the world. For one, there are no strip club licences.

Nude dancing in Oregon is protected under the broadest definition of “free speech” laws in the U.S. A decision from the Oregon Supreme Court in 2005 struck down local laws upholding the regulation of nude dancing and live sex shows. The only licence required to open a strip club in Portland is a liquor licence – and there aren’t dancer or manager licences, either.

Portland’s bars operate the way Toronto’s did in the sin strip glory days of the 1970s: where there is booze, there can be nudes.

Secondly, Portland’s adult businesses aren’t zoned differently than other businesses, and a club cannot be denied a location by virtue of its sexual offerings.

Appealing to the morality of Toronto’s citizenry is a historically proven strategy to win elections. Once won, however, restrictions on sexual expression do little to change behaviour, and almost always do more harm to the city’s most vulnerable.

Toronto is in the throes of an affordability and housing crisis, and dancing is a flexible and well-paying job. Opening new strip clubs could provide more sex workers with stability and dignity so they don’t need to sacrifice their well-being and safety to earn a living.

Sex workers, racialized people and members of the LGBTQ community could be running strip clubs that prioritize dancer safety while generating income for the workers, the owners and the city.

The only way to improve the culture of Toronto strip clubs is to review the current zoning bylaws and issue new strip club licences – or perhaps, like Portland, do away with licences completely.

If Toronto the Good wants to finally free itself of its puritanical origins, we need to allow healthy, sex-positive businesses to thrive in this city. We need a new generation of strip clubs.