Liberals are using the same-old, same-old way of pushing bills through Parliament

It was Justin Trudeau, just three years ago, who railed at the prime minister for his cynical moves to curtail debate and push through things he wanted. No wonder young people are disillusioned with politics, he’d say. The Liberals, he promised, would open government, open Parliament, and let in the light.

But people don’t pay much attention to the arcane matters of parliamentary procedure, or the details of long, boring bills, so in office, the Liberals let some of that stuff slide. Probably no one would care. Why not be a little cynical?

The party that railed against Stephen Harper’s omnibus budget bills now pushes through its own. Last year, the Liberals put a bill to create an infrastructure bank in with the nuts and bolts of their budget implementation bill, and some senators threatened to strip it out. The Speaker of the House of Commons, Liberal MP Gerald Regan, later ruled that the budget bill included four items that weren’t even mentioned in the budget, and forced separate votes.

Story continues below advertisement

But now, the Liberals are pushing a 558-page budget bill that stuffs an entire regime for regulating greenhouse gases into its already-thick provisions.

So what? Well, for one thing, the Liberals promised not to do that. Their 2015 election platform charged that Mr. Harper “used omnibus bills to prevent Parliament from properly reviewing and debating his proposals,” and promised “we will not resort to legislative tricks to avoid scrutiny.”

But that is just what they’re doing.

Budget implementation bills are usually a long hodgepodge of things, typically money matters, such as tax hikes or spending increases. That’s the excuse the Liberals give for including their bill on greenhouse gas regulation in the budget bill – it includes the regime for carbon taxes.

It was mentioned in the budget, too. But the brief, six-paragraph mention came after the whole greenhouse gas bill had been released in draft form. The bill, the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, is a big, complicated change to environmental laws that runs more than 200 pages. It should be reviewed on its own.

It’s only in a budget bill to make the government’s life a little easier. It can pass more quickly. It will get less time and attention. Opposition parties who call witnesses to hearings to critique it will have to spread the time thinly.

Stand-alone hearings with more focus on the greenhouse gas bill would draw attention to the questions the government doesn’t want to answer about the greenhouse gas bill, which outlines the carbon-pricing regime that would be put into effect in provinces that don’t adopt their own.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives have been asking how much emissions will be reduced by the carbon pricing, which would start at $20 a tonne and rise to $50 a tonne in 2022. The Liberals don’t want to admit the reductions will be modest. That would not be proof that carbon pricing is useless, as some Conservatives suggest, but it would force the Liberals to explain – that the carbon tax will create incentives to reduce some emissions, but to hit targets, the tax will have to eventually be increased or combined with new regulatory measures. In politics, it’s harder to defend complicated things. But the point of Parliament, inconvenient as it is, is to air those questions.

As stand-alone legislation, the greenhouse gas bill would pass anyway, because the Liberals have a parliamentary majority. The Liberals just want it to be easy.

This is the party that argued things like this diminish public faith. Joyce Murray, the Liberal MP for Vancouver Quadra, rose in the Commons on June 16, 2015, to speak about things like ”the abuse of omnibus bills” and how it was creating public cynicism. “Ottawa is broken and the faith of Canadians in government has never been lower,” she said.

She was talking about Mr. Harper’s government. But the Liberals knew Mr. Harper once took a different view. In 2012, the Liberals trotted out excerpts from Mr. Harper’s speeches as a 34-year-old opposition MP in 1994, when he eloquently objected to omnibus bills, to throw them in his face.

Opposition MP Stephen Harper had been right. And so was opposition MP Justin Trudeau when he complained that the public eventually gets disillusioned when politicians promise to change things and then decide, once in office, that it’s not convenient.