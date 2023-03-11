Panel adapted from the comic Dream of the Rarebit Fiend by Winsor McCay, 1905PUBLIC DOMAIN

Thomas Wharton’s latest novel is The Book of Rain.

Several years ago, during a stressful time when both my wife and my father were fighting cancer, I started having more intense and memorable dreams. One night I dreamt I needed a document signed so that I could return to my own country, but the clerk at the government office was hostile and dismissed me. Suddenly, as if someone had switched on a light, it hit me: I’m dreaming this. All at once the murky world of the dream became as solid, colourful and three-dimensional as waking life. I could feel the textures of objects around me and smell the flowers in a vase at my elbow. And even more exhilarating, I realized my own mind was creating all of this, which meant I could make anything happen that I wished. With a wave of my hand the rude clerk vanished. Unable to contain my excitement at the possibilities, I soared up through the ceiling into the bright blue sky, and then I woke up, stunned and euphoric. I had just had my first fully lucid dream.

As the days went by and I had more such dreams, I found myself better able to cope with the real-world difficulties my family was facing. In time I also discovered lucid dreaming could benefit my writing by allowing me access to that region of the mind where creativity, rather than rational, logical thought, runs the show. Parts of my new novel came from lucid-dream “movies” that I was able to direct consciously and then remember and write down in detail after I woke up.

Discovering a growing global community of lucid-dream practitioners, I learned that others have utilized these conscious dreams in all sorts of ways, to live vivid experiences that they could not – or dared not – have in real life. Some use this skill only for entertainment and escape, such as gaining the powers of a superhero or enjoying consequence-free sex with fantasy partners. Others have seized opportunities for personal growth. Athletes utilize lucid dreaming to practise their sport (Jack Nicklaus famously improved his golf swing in real life by practising it in his dreams). Others have conquered their fear of public speaking, or learned to tame nightmares, depression and even PTSD.

And yet despite this transformative potential, lucid dreaming remains largely unknown, feared or dismissed as New Age hokum, at least in the materialistic West. This practice has been known for centuries in some traditional cultures as a means for uncovering hidden insights about the self. When I told a friend about my experiences, she said that the only dreams she ever remembered were frightening ones, such as falling out of an airplane, so why on earth would she want her dreams to be even more vivid? I suggested that if she’d become lucid during that airplane nightmare, she could have started flying instead of falling.

Lucid dreaming has yet to catch on in a big way, and the likely reason is that for most people, deliberately having lucid dreams, when you want them, is really hard. For a few fortunate souls, lucid dreaming happens pretty much on demand. But most practitioners, like myself, have to work at a daily regime of journalling, motivational self-talk, and reality-checking, where you ask yourself multiple times during the day, Am I dreaming right now?, with the goal of making that critical questioning of your reality a habit in your dreams as well. When little or nothing happens despite all your efforts, it’s easy to get discouraged and give up.

My first few experiences of dream lucidity were fluke events stimulated by an anxious emotional state and disturbed sleep patterns. My effort to repeat the experience on some kind of consistent basis took a long, frustrating time to bear fruit. And there are still times when I can go for weeks or even months without managing to coax my slumbering brain into turning the light on.

British lucid-dreaming teacher and evangelist Charlie Morley, author of the 2021 bestseller Wake Up to Sleep, enthuses that “lucid dreaming may become one of the greatest advancements in self-development the 21st century has ever seen. The potential is huge, but we’re barely scratching the surface.” In the past few decades since serious lucid-dreaming research began in the 1980s, there have been various attempts to make this potential a reality, involving such methods as meditation, nootropics, herbal supplements and teas. Inventors have created and marketed wearable electronic devices that are designed to detect when REM sleep – the phase of sleep during which most dreaming happens – is occurring, and to alert the sleeper with flashing lights or sounds to spark lucidity.

Sleep research has revealed that the prefrontal cortex, the most evolutionarily “new” hardware of the human brain, goes dormant during sleep and most dreaming. This is the part of the brain that carries out what neuroscientists call “executive function,” which includes the ability to step back from our experiences and reflect on them critically. When this function nods off during ordinary dreaming, it’s no wonder we accept the most ludicrous or fantastical dream occurrences without questioning their reality. And in fact, our dreaming brains seem to actively work at rationalizing the illogical or impossible aspects of our dreams so that we don’t question them. However, studies have shown that during lucid dreams the prefrontal cortex comes back online, registering much the same brainwave activity as waking consciousness. We regain our “executive” awareness and are much more likely to catch on that what’s happening in the dream isn’t real. Supplements and devices meant to induce lucid dreaming generally work by nudging – or jolting – the prefrontal cortex from its slumber.

Having tried many of these “surefire” aids to lucidity, I can attest that most either don’t live up to their hype, or they come with problematic side effects. Supplements can mess with your sleep, and the wearable devices, in addition to being cumbersome and usually cheaply manufactured, are hit-and-miss when it comes to alerting a dreamer at the opportune moment, if they work at all. The most technically advanced of these devices, the ZMax by Hypnodyne, costs around $1,000, and almost requires a degree in sleep science to learn how to use it.

Despite these setbacks, it is probably technology that will make the benefits of lucid dreaming accessible to more people; the winning solution just hasn’t been invented yet. I agree with Charlie Morley that we’re only in the early stages of exploring our own inner space, just as our species is just beginning to overcome the technical and physical obstacles that keep us from venturing beyond our own planet into the stars. Outer-space exploration will remain, perhaps forever, closed to all but the few who have spent years training mind and body for the extremes of space travel, but the same doesn’t have to be true of lucid dreaming, which requires only sleep to practise, and perhaps a willingness to venture into the unknown. We’re often afraid of what might be buried and lurking in the hidden corners of our minds.

Thanks in large part to Freud, we’ve gotten used to thinking of the psyche through the metaphor of depth: that deep, dark place below our rational minds, a squirming snake pit of repressed fears and desires. Lucid dreaming has shown me that another metaphor might be more apt: that the psyche could perhaps be better likened to a mountain, with unsuspected vistas waiting to be discovered at higher elevations of awareness. At any rate, through lucid dreams I have come to know that there is far more light in the mind than darkness.

Sooner or later, probably quite soon, someone will invent and market an inexpensive, comfortable, easy-to-use device that can reliably wake a dreamer up inside their dreams. Once the technical hurdles are overcome and lucid dreaming comes into the mainstream, anyone who wishes to will have the chance to explore the infinite vistas within their own mind, and perhaps find solutions to the waking-life problems that feel so much larger than we are.