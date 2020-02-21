Last month, France was plunged into yet another bitter debate about the incompatibility between the republican values espoused by its secular leaders and those of the country’s rapidly growing Muslim population. The trigger this time was a video posted online by a teenage girl who did not mince words in depicting Islam as a religion unworthy of respect.
L’affaire Mila sparked an online war between the girl’s critics and defenders. Politicians all the way up to President Emmanuel Macron were soon forced to weigh in after the 16-year-old whose video started it all became the target of violent threats and was pulled out of school.
Few countries hold blasphemy in as high regard as France. The right to condemn and criticize any religion, no matter how crudely, has been protected since the French Revolution of 1789. But the risks associated with the practice have never seemed as high since a terrorist attack, five years ago, on the offices of the satirical publication Charlie Hebdo left 12 dead.
While the attack led to a global “Je suis Charlie” movement in support of freedom of speech, it also changed the way religion, especially Islam, is discussed in France – much to the chagrin of the French right, which has criticized Mr. Macron for being too politically correct.
So when Mr. Macron’s Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet suggested that Mila could be charged for “insulting Islam,” her boss, anticipating a backlash on the right, quickly moved to correct her. “The law is clear: We have a right to be blasphemous, to criticize, to caricaturize religions,” Mr. Macron insisted. “What is prohibited is hate speech or an attack on [someone’s] dignity.”
With two years left in his five-year mandate, and less a month before French voters go to the polls in municipal elections in which Mr. Macron’s République en Marche will contest for the first time, the President moved further this week to neutralize criticism from the right. In a speech denouncing “Islamist separatism” within France, Mr. Macron criticized the isolationism of some Muslim communities that seek to live apart from broader French society.
“The problem we have is when, in the name of belonging to a religion, one wants to separate oneself from the Republic, and therefore no longer respect its laws,” Mr. Macron said in a speech in Mulhouse, a city near the German border that has seen an influx of Turkish and North African immigrants in recent years. “In the Republic, we must never accept that the laws of religion can become superior to the laws of the Republic. It’s as simple as that.”
As part of a strategy to combat Islamist separation, Mr. Macron announced that imams sent by foreign countries such as Turkey, Algeria and Morocco would no longer be allowed to preach in French mosques. A shortage of French-raised imams has led the country’s five million Muslims to increasingly recruit spiritual leaders from abroad, leading to charges of proselytism by religious leaders with no allegiance to the Republic. Henceforth, Mr. Macron said, imams will need to be trained in France by the state-sanctioned French Council of the Muslim Faith.
The President also announced the end of a long-standing program to teach children of immigrants their parents’ language by teachers from their home country. “I’m not comfortable with the idea of having, in our public schools, men and woman who can teach without any control by [France’s Department of] National Education,” Mr. Macron said.
His speech coincided with a battle being waged between Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) and the more centrist Les Républicains (LR) party for a spot on the final ballot in next month’s municipal elections. LR has traditionally fared better in local elections, but Ms. Le Pen’s party is hoping for a breakthrough this year that will serve as springboard to the presidency in 2022.
The RN Leader did not immediately comment on Mr. Macron’s speech. Rather, in a Twitter post, Ms. Le Pen questioned whether a woman in a niqab who was photographed near Mr. Macron in Mulhouse had been arrested, “as the law requires.” France prohibited the wearing of face-coverings in public in 2011. Ms. Le Pen’s tweet seemed to imply that Mr. Macron was not really not serious about cracking down on Islamist separatism at all.
Meanwhile, the president of the Île-de-France region that includes Paris’s multi-ethnic suburbs, Valérie Pécresse, went even further in warning that “Islamism does not just have separatism as its objective, as [Mr. Macron] says; it has an objective of taking power.”
Ms. Pécresse, who quit Les Républicains last year to form her own party, is also considering a presidential run in 2022. The theme of that election may just have been decided this week.
