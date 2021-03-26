Open this photo in gallery Illustration by The Globe and Mail

David Macfarlane’s new book, Likeness, will be published in May.

The subject of waving came up recently. This was because I was. Waving. I was waving while walking. On a sidewalk, actually. On Harbord Street, in Toronto. Well, it was more of a salute really. The driver of the car waved back to me exactly the same way.

I was unaccompanied at the time. Otherwise I might have said out loud, “What this city needs is more waving.” Instead, the thought passed through my mind, as thoughts do on my daily walk, leading to other thoughts, among them my own personal history of waving.

In Toronto, pedestrians have the right of way where public sidewalks cross lanes, technically speaking. But this is not a subsection of the Ontario Highway Traffic Act on which you’d want to bet your life. If I cross paths with a car at the mouth of a narrow lane I pause to make sure it’s going to stop. The reason I do this is because sometimes Toronto drivers don’t.

The car was a small, white, not-exactly new workhorse of urban practicality. It was driven by a middle-aged woman. These were good signs. Based on the rapid, almost intuitive calculations Toronto pedestrians are required to make about approaching vehicles, I felt my chances of being plowed down mercilessly by a slow-moving Hyundai Accent were low. Guys in SUVs are the other end of the scale.

I have to admit, though, that the motion of my hand may have started as a signal for caution. The white car and I met abruptly. But the universal hand signal for stop (a dramatic combination of reaching forward while stepping back) realigned itself mid-gesture into a cheerful wave. I could see that the driver had seen me and that she acknowledged my right of way.

I understood this from her wave to me, just as she understood from mine to her that I would continue in my current direction, that I appreciated her foot on the brake, and that I wished her a pleasant day.

This form of communication was one I first encountered in 1959.

I was sent to camp that July. This decision was made mostly because a friend of mine who lived down the street was going. Otherwise, not a lot of research was involved. Unlike my friend’s family (they owned a cottage), mine had no association with lakes and boats and pine trees. We went to the beach for the afternoon when it got hot in the summer. Sometimes to the Kiwanis pool. I didn’t know anything about “up north.”

There is no sponge more absorbent than a seven year old in a new environment. To be clueless and, at the same time, eager to fit in means that everything that anybody says or does is information to be soaked up. I took on the camp’s customs with the zeal of an immigrant.

Swimsuits were worn as rarely as dinner jackets. Whittled plugs of red cedar were dangled gallantly on leather cords around everybody’s neck. (Craft shop; rainy days.) I learned to open a jackknife away from me. The outhouses had four holes – also educational.

The camp was on an island in Georgian Bay. We came by bus from Toronto and rumbling transport launch from Parry Sound.

“Look,” the kid beside me said as we rounded a point wreathed with breakers. I followed the nod of his head to the horizontal emptiness past the boat’s windshield. The line between water and sky was beyond the outer shoals of smooth, pink rock. “The open,” he said. Had his information been “the universe” it would have been neither transmitted nor received more solemnly.

The camp island wasn’t remote, as in really remote. Were you to bushwhack north for a thousand kilometres you’d reach James Bay. That’s remote. But in 1959, an hour by boat from Parry Sound felt remote to me. And actually, it kind of was. The roads that now service the area had not yet been built, and it was only a slightly exaggerated romanticism to picture the camp as I did: a cluster of cabins and swimming docks and dining hall and outhouses and canoe racks surrounded by miles and miles of unblemished, untamed and unpopulated wilderness.

Anyone who was interested in seeing the camp when the weather was iffy had to weigh the importance of the journey against the possibility of being stranded on a bare rock in the middle of a tempest. There was an actual shipwreck in the shallows of a nearby island.

Even on the calmest of days, the camp wasn’t easy to get to. As a result, there was no Visitors’ Day. Communication with the outside world was by post (the transport boat came from Parry Sound twice a week) or by the radio telephone in the camp office that was used only in the event of calamity so dire it never seemed to be used at all. Oh, and there were rattlesnakes.

“You were seven?” horrified young parents usually ask at this point. But it gets worse.

One-week, two-week, three-week camp periods were not an option. Camp was a month. Two if you wanted.

And that was when a month was a month, let me tell you. The eon of July, 1959, gave me time to go from being a know-nothing to an old hand. By my second week I was a traditionalist on certain camp-related subjects. To this day, if I’m up at a lake I never lean a paddle anywhere blade down. I don’t wear a bathing suit if I don’t have to. I keep an eye on the weather. I am fastidious beyond fastidious about putting out campfires. I’m always looking for (and never finding) a nice piece of red cedar to whittle. And there’s the waving.

As you may know, people in boats wave at people in boats – at least, in Ontario they do. It’s a time-honoured custom, only on the wane because there are lakes in Ontario where the boat traffic is so constant that waving at everybody and their uncle all the time starts to feel silly. But I knew nothing about waving the first time somebody in a boat waved at me. I was new to nautical tradition in 1959.

My memory of the moment is as clear as a snapshot but I’m a little vague on the circumstances that surrounded it. Perhaps we were returning from an overnight canoe trip to Wreck Island. That would explain what I was doing in the open. We were small enough to have three paddlers per canoe, and I guess by then we knew what we were doing because I have no memory of being alarmed by the size of the waves. We called them rollers.

That’s when the girl in the outboard went by.

There were not as many boats going by then as there are boats going by now. In fact, you hardly ever saw one. “Look,” you’d say, “a boat,” and everybody would peer inquiringly at the mysterious speck on the horizon.

So, just seeing a boat, out in the open, going by, was unusual in those days. But there was something else I should point out. Had you wanted to sear a memory into the imagination of a seven year old you might have chosen exactly what I saw that windy, sunny afternoon: a teenage girl with her left hand on the throttle of an Evinrude 9.5, her bow splashing white through blue waves, her hair in the wind, her right hand in the air, waving.

Imagine what you would make of your first extended palm if you came from a place where handshakes are unknown. It was a confusing moment. I was not accustomed to having teenage girls see me, much less wave at me. Perhaps she’d mistaken me for someone else. And then, just in time – just before she flew past us on her way through the waves to wherever she was so magnificently going – I realized I was supposed to wave back. That was the deal.

The boaters’ wave contains important information within its simple gesture. It is a kind of direct messaging that (so it struck me as I continued walking along Harbord Street) Torontonians would do well to put to greater use. For one thing, a wave says, “I see you,” which is always good to know. It proclaims, “I’m okay” – okay as in not-lost, not out-of-gas, not stuck on a rock, not sinking. Also good to know. At the same time the boaters’ wave asks those to whom it is directed, “Are you okay?” To which the response is usually a cheerful wave back. And on our way we go.

A thousand years ago, in July, 1959, the boaters’ wave retained its practical origins. It wasn’t common to see people out in boats in that part of Georgian Bay. Gas pumps and supply stores were few and far between. The channel wasn’t that clearly marked to be honest. Nobody had GPS or anything like that. Seas could get high. So people kept an eye out. They watched out for one another. They concerned themselves with the people around them. That’s why they waved. That’s why they waved back.

