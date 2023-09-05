Grade 5 was not a banner year in the annals of my elementary school education.

I started off okay, with an overall B in the first term. That included an 80 in social studies (a solid B), a 71 in science (a C-plus), a 69 in arithmetic (C) and 80 in English (B). “Gary has worked very well this term,” wrote Ms. Duc in my report card.

That was the high-water mark. Things went quickly downhill after that. I fell to a 56 in social studies (an F), a 65 in science (a low C) 61 in arithmetic (barely a C). Where I received an A for “listens carefully” in the first semester, that fell to a C in the two that followed. Ms. Duc was not happy.

“I was very disappointed with Gary this [second] term,” she wrote. “He wasted much of his time and at times was quite a discipline problem. These marks are a result of this.”

Ouch.

At least there was no obfuscation on Ms. Duc’s part. She let me have it, with both barrels. I managed to pick things up in the final term to squeak by with an overall C-plus average. Nothing to write home about, certainly, but school wasn’t a priority for me at the time – sports were.

I came across the reports while digging through some old boxes in the crawlspace of our home. My dear mother had saved them – why, I do not know. Perhaps to show me what a stress I was on her life, and many teachers also. In B.C., report cards like these are becoming a quaint artifact from a bygone era. As of this upcoming school year, there will be no marks associated with a student’s work from K-9. (Standard marking resumes from Grades 10 to 12.)

Now, a student’s progress will be judged against a proficiency scale. They will either be “emerging,” “developing,” “proficient” or “extending” in a particular subject. “Emerging” means a student grasps an initial understanding of “concepts and competencies” related to expected learning; “developing” means a student demonstrates a partial understanding; “proficient” indicates the student has complete understanding of the curriculum and “extending” means a “sophisticated” understanding of the material.

For many, it’s all gobbledygook.

I spoke with one Grade 9 teacher who said he hasn’t spoken to one colleague who likes the new marking system. Kids want to know where they stand and so do their parents, he told me. Under the new model, he explained, kids can hand in assignments late and can’t be penalized for it, and if they don’t hand them in, the teachers are supposed to judge them based on what they have already submitted. You can just imagine where this is going to lead, he said.

His comments seem about right considering the results of a public consultation in 2021 of more than 4,000 people that the B.C. ministry of education carried out on the proposed new marking system. The survey found that 69 per cent of those asked reported being dissatisfied with the proposed change. That dissatisfaction rate was highest among teachers at 77 per cent, followed by students at 68 per cent.

The ministry decided to go ahead anyway.

It should be noted that an NDP government tried to do something similar in the 1990s. It lasted less than two years before it had to be scrapped over parental objections.

My sister is a recently retired elementary school teacher in Ontario, where they issue a progress report card for the first semester before handing out two graded report cards for the remainder of the school year. For the progress report card, teachers use descriptors to characterize a student’s progress in a particular subject.

Inevitably, parents wanted to know what the grade equivalent was for a particular descriptor. For many the concept was a little too esoteric; they wanted hard marks.

I’m afraid that’s what’s going to happen in B.C. Parents will become frustrated because they don’t truly understand how their child is doing – or at least it will feel that way.

I’m all for looking at new ways of doing things, as long as it’s a credible improvement over what already exists. In this case, I’m not sure that what B.C.’s Ministry of Education is doing is any kind of tangible upgrade. In fact, it may end up doing more damage than good.