Last February, when it became clear that we were facing a global pandemic, I convened a group of mathematical scientists and epidemiologists at the Fields Institute to explore how we could combine our expertise to serve the community.

The result was the creation of a Mathematical Modelling of COVID-19 Task Force, a pan-Canadian team that uses rigorous mathematical tools to assess transmission risk, predict outbreak trajectories, and evaluate the effectiveness of countermeasures. Such a group came together at the time of the SARS crisis in 2003 and was very effective in providing timely advice to government. It seemed appropriate to learn from our past successes.

Around the same time last year, a meme began to circulate on social media. It showed a graph with an X axis whose variables ranged from the months of January to March. A thin red line began along the bottom of the X axis in January, rising slightly into February, then taking a hike off the charts into March. The graph’s name provided the punchline: “Time spent looking at exponential graphs.”

The meme was funny, providing some much-needed levity during a frightening time. It also made an excellent point. Before March, 2020, mathematical models were not exactly a daily metric in the lives of the general population. Suddenly they were everywhere, serving as a stand-in for a potential life-and-death scenario that could affect every person in the country.

Twelve months into rolling lockdowns, it’s understandable that many Canadians have grown weary of seeing them. Once a stand-in for life and death, mathematical models may now be viewed as a stand-in for a painful year that has been punctuated by personal loss, sacrifice and a difficult, isolating winter.

One of the primary criticisms we’ve heard is that, with some exception, the number of COVID-19 cases was much lower than predicted. Other criticisms have included shots at the overall effectiveness of basing decisions on hypothetical outcomes and “model fatigue” from the volume of information fanned out for public consumption each week, often without proper context.

Some of these reactions are understandable. It is unreasonable to expect everyone to become a subject-matter expert. That puts some onus on the scientific community to do a better job of communicating what our models are and why they’re important. This would involve providing more background information in accessible language, which could hopefully lead to better public literacy.

But while models have their limitations, they are still among the best tools we have. Simply reacting to a major disaster without an evidence-based road map is a terrifying prospect. Mathematicians use models to help visualize complex data, formulate possible relationships between variables, understand dynamic behaviour and estimate uncertainties.

Models also give us a tool to help make informed predictions so that we can take actions to serve our best interests. In fact, they have played a significant role in any progress we’ve made against COVID-19, from vaccine production and distribution to the formulation of public-health measures that have prevented major loss of life in many communities.

For example, reducing contacts has the effect of reducing transmission, and this can be expressed as a quantitative relationship. And in the many places where we’ve failed our underserved neighbourhoods across Canada, they’ve given us a clear, undeniable demarcation of the ways we must do better.

That’s why it’s important for us to clarify that a model’s failure to reach its worst-case scenario often corresponds to the model’s success. It means the recommendations undertaken to avoid the worst-case scenario have worked – that the number of cases fell because of measures introduced to prevent transmission, hospitalizations and death. And, most important, that the numbers will climb if the measures are removed just as variants of concern establish themselves with increased frequency.

It’s also important for the public to understand that every model that reaches a press conference is the work of people who have undertaken rigorous methodology, controls, peer review and revisions.

Once a model is released into the world, however, the authors lose control of how it’s received. It is our hope that whoever is communicating our results to a broader audience will have enough understanding of models to contextualize the results in a way that reflects the data accurately and without sensationalism.

Our societies are far more heterogenous than in the past. These degrees of complexity are what has created some of the early modelling challenges we faced, particularly as they pertain to the differential impact of the virus based on socio-economic status.

The results of this gap in knowledge have proved to be devastating. COVID-19 has taught the scientific community a great deal about re-examining data from previous pandemics in order to prevent these avoidable losses from happening again. The key motivation for us is the deep desire to reach an end to our suffering.

