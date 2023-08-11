Open this photo in gallery: CSA ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES

Sheila Das is the host of Flow, a podcast about the power and problems of conversation, and a professor of humanities at Vanier College.

Last summer, a rare thing happened when my old friend Dylan and I were having a coffee. I don’t remember exactly what we were talking about. What I remember is that Dylan interrupted me quite abruptly.

I stopped him dead in his tracks. You could say I interrupted his interruption. If he was readying himself for a scolding, he got the opposite. I was bursting to go meta: Why did he interrupt me?

What came back my way was that he was excited about what I was saying. And the ideas were just about to boil over when he found a pause, ever so slight, that let him express, like steam pouring through a crack, his words, his ideas. To me.

Our conversation just took off. The volleys back and forth were flying. And so was the playfulness. A permission to go full-on in the game. No, an encouragement. Bring it!

So what does it mean when we interrupt someone?

Travelling back to the Renaissance, when manners meant a great deal for upward social mobility (a new concept at the time), writer Giovanni Della Casa describes – in his Galateo: A Renaissance Treatise on Manners – a speaker who takes the words out of someone else’s mouth as akin to “a chicken [who] take[s] a grain from another’s beak” – warning that this will surely bring the conversation to blows, since “nothing moves someone more quickly to anger as when his … pleasure, no matter how small, is suddenly ruined.” I don’t know if knockout fights really took place – how jumpy were Renaissance Italians? Nonetheless, point taken. There is a real pleasure in fully articulating your thought, slowly musing over your words, like a shopper enjoying the process of carefully choosing the perfect tomato at a farmers market.

Many people today still bristle at the thought of interruption, fearing far worse: that they are being disrespected. To be sure, this has happened to us all. My husband even gently reminds me that my exuberance can feel like I am cutting him off, maybe cutting him down. At the same time, we must acknowledge that it is women and racialized folks who have historically suffered from a dominance that speaks over them. It has been their burden to find manoeuvres to counteract this. One is to restate oneself: “As I was saying.” Another is to reclaim ownership: “Thank you, John, for correctly rephrasing my idea.” As Anne Carson beautifully recollects in her essay The Gender of Sound, the cutting down of the female voice is as ancient as classical Greek philosophy. We have grown too accustomed to these practices.

Whoever you are, perhaps you have felt this in personal or professional relationships. It is a mistake, however, to judge the same act the same way in differing contexts. In a work meeting, constant interruptions result in discordant pandemonium. That’s why they are often chaired, like a maestro signalling which section needs to build into the crescendo. Being talked over by your colleague is undermining because there is an audience who, inevitably, is evaluating your rank.

By contrast, in one-on-one chats, words spilling out and over are more likely meant to contribute to a dynamic exchange, what Georgetown professor of linguistics Deborah Tannen has called co-operative overlapping. Lacking an audience, these are less likely to be a power struggle and more about social support. This is especially true in relationships with an established degree of trust.

Recent studies indicate that we no longer have a uniform formula for who interrupts whom, and the whys and wherefores are getting murkier, too. “What people perceive as an interruption varies systematically across different speakers and speech acts,” linguistics scholar Katherine Hilton says in an interview with Stanford University. The much-assumed domination motive is being reassessed as two styles of conversationalists have come into focus: the low-intensity and the high-intensity speaker. If the former prefers a quiet, measured dialogue, the latter moves toward high-voltage overlap. Culture may also be an influence here. What a West Coaster perceives as hostile, an East Coaster may view as friendly.

Writer Jessica Stillman suggests that “just knowing” about the two styles of conversation can help us appreciate and accommodate those differences, while Tannen further clarifies that we may adjust our own rhythms in conversation by noticing silences and inviting someone to share. Or, if the speaker does not offer any obvious opening, we may just decide to jump in. No doubt this knowledge can help us reframe our assumptions about what it means to interrupt or be interrupted mid-sentence.

Yet these are also ingrained behaviours. Overcoming these differences warrants flexibility from both kinds of speakers. Setting boundaries may also help people become aware of certain sensitivities, and guide them in how to speak carefully – literally, full of care. A caveat, though: This is not the same as proceeding with caution, and certainly not a recommendation to walk on eggshells, dreading any misstep. That’s where flexibility comes in.

Another gem from the Renaissance: Linguist Vincenzo Borghini likened conversation to a friend popping by your house unexpectedly, when you can only offer what’s already on hand for refreshment, even a chunk of stale bread. Unlike preparing a meal in advance for your gluten-free friend, conversation is happening now, and you can only be expected to do your best in the moment. Negotiating our dialogue with care allows us to enjoy that friendly visit in all its impromptu and imperfect glory.

And it’s worth it. One thing the physical isolation of the pandemic taught me is how marvellously soul-quenching a good face-to-face conversation can be. So if, as psychologist Susan Pinker recognizes, conversation is the glue of our relationships, and if our relationships form the essence of our happiness, then we really ought to take talking seriously. As speech is a skill we’ve been practising since our toddler days, this may seem counterintuitive. And yet, exhilarating conversation cannot be taken for granted. It is not a simple offshoot of spending time with folks – it needs cultivation.

Besides sex, conversation is one of the few remaining adult realms of play. This ludic aspect fosters joy. By inserting timely quips and riffs, and more teasing in turn-taking, we add play. That delicious twirl keeps us on our toes and keeps us connected. Play is seductive (and not just in a romantic sense; the Latin ducere, with the reflexive addition of se in “seduce,” means to guide someone toward you). Playfulness brings people to your side. On your team. It speaks to our profound need as social animals to know that we are inextricably interconnected and that, when push comes to shove, someone will be there. (Naturally, play also has rules. Even kids while pillow fighting still have unstated limits. So play is not an excuse to ride roughshod over your interlocutor.)

We should also cheer on interjections as interruptions, as they provide a verbal code for active listening, allowing the listener to join in the flow of ideas. This is a good thing. When we use our voice to add on, we counter, and echo. What we are really saying is that we are really listening. What a compliment! But wait. Vocal utterances also let you adjust to your listener’s interest – so the story remains relevant, which strengthens your relationship. Are interruptions really a gift that just keeps on giving?

Imagine, if you will, the opposite – when someone lets you finish your piece, and after you express your last word they take a carefully monitored five-second pause before beginning an entirely unrelated dissertation. Two monologues do not a conversation make.

What about the timing though? Neuroscientist Shane O’Mara explained to me that our brains are predicting machines and that we are so good at following someone’s story, tone and syntax that the average time we take to jump in, and that with some kind of meaningful response, is just one-fifth of a second! The same amount of time a sprinter takes to spring off their starting blocks at the sound of the pistol. In other words, our racing brains prompt us to fill in the gaps, perhaps even before someone has fully finished.

May I go further? We are used to thinking of people interrupting as dominating the conversation, but a well-placed interruption is also an anti-monopolization device. A couple of months ago, I spoke with boredom specialist Sandi Mann about boring conversations. In her book, The Science of Boredom, monopolization features prominently. This is a fine point, because it goes against some of the assumptions we make about the implicit rules of conversation. Rule No. 1: The speaker gets to complete their thought. Rule No. 2: Interesting topics automatically translate into interesting conversations. Case in point, talking with Sandi about boredom was not boring at all (no, really, I swear).

Imagine if someone starts to tell a captivating tale – like the harrowing trials of their childhood amid gunshots – and the speaker goes on, and on, and on. And on. Not allowing any input at all? Face it. It’s hard not to yawn. You just want an exit. Della Casa, ever balanced, warns of these folks, too.

The reason is simple. You have not been included in the conversation. You may be a sounding board. You may be an audience. You may provide company. But you yourself are not being asked to dance. The admonishment “Let me finish!” is even more paralyzing. These solo claims to the floor can, like interruptions themselves, be felt as violations of this relational space.

Granted, at times, interruptions may be dismissive. Other times, though, they may provide vital cues.

Conversation is not only unpredictable, but as Borghini expands, it is also an act of honouring someone with your attention in real time. Recognizing this can help us reframe our frustrations and open ourselves to curiosity and to care. No matter someone’s preferred conversational mode, we can make that effort to adjust. Happily, studies show that people appreciate our efforts even if we do not always succeed in changing our behaviours.

I travelled to Toronto in July and saw my friend Dylan. He took the TTC halfway across the city to see me in my neck of the woods. Our care, our trust and our effort make it easier to see interruptions as part of a rich, textured relationship.

Sometimes, what our teachers and parents have ritually taught us can mislead us into damaging assumptions. With care, we can all embrace our fellow interlocutors in this delicate dance, so that when we inevitably step on each other’s toes, we can smile, find our balance and move forward, together.