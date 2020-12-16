Open this photo in gallery Police check permits on Swanston Street during a curfew in Melbourne, on Aug. 8, 2020. Eric Anderson/AAP

Graham Barron is an architect at Lyons Architecture living with his family in Melbourne, Australia.

In 2019, we moved our family of four from Vancouver to the city of Melbourne – and just a year later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. To tackle the first wave, the Australian government closed its borders to all but returning citizens and permanent residents, and put them through a 14-day hotel quarantine. State premiers, guided by public health officials, imposed lockdowns. And by the time the second wave struck, we in Victoria were confined to our house in a country we barely knew, during one of the world’s longest and strictest coronavirus restrictions.

The lockdown was tough – especially on our kids, aged 6 and 10. But it has been hugely successful, and very much worth it. Now, as friends and family back home suffer through their own winter wave with months to go before vaccines fully roll out, and as Melbourne celebrates 40 straight days of zero cases, I can’t help but think that if Canada had taken a similar approach, it would have the same results.

As a recent immigrant to Australia, I didn’t know if people would follow the restrictions when the pandemic initially arrived; frankly, Aussies didn’t strike me as the rule-following type. But as it turned out, modern Aussies are more compliant than their outlaw folk heroes. The first curve was flattened quickly. Most cases were caught in the hotel-quarantine process. The small number of cases that got out were efficiently tested and traced, and after a short lockdown, the first wave ended in May.

Aussies also kept their sense of humour. At one of his daily press conferences, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews informed us that, with the pubs closed, a group of Melburnians had gone to their mate’s house to drink. He declared that now was not the time to “get on the beers.” The lecture instantly became a meme; local DJs even turned it into a dance hit.

Then, in June, as Melburnians headed indoors for winter, the city’s luck ran out. A breach in hotel quarantine led to a second wave, with daily case numbers surging into the hundreds by July. Mr. Andrews and his chief health officer, Brett Sutton, tried to get things under control in the state by locking down the hot spots, but the numbers kept going up.

With daily new cases in Victoria surging over 600, Mr. Andrews announced an ultra-strict lockdown, mandating the wearing of masks, no travel beyond five kilometres, a maximum of one hour of outdoor exercise, essential shopping limited to one person per household per day, and a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Kids would go back to remote learning, and all retail other than groceries and pharmacies would close except to pickup and delivery. Anyone who could work from home had to. Numbers were reduced at other workplaces, like construction sites, to spread people apart.

The new lockdown measures were designed not just to cut down on social contact but also to drastically reduce mobility. A “ring of steel” was set up to stop travel between Melbourne and the rest of Victoria, and wherever you slept the night before was where you had to stay. One colleague’s family was at their cottage when the announcement was made, and so had to get through months of remote working and schooling by using a mobile phone as a hot spot.

Cases continued to rise for a while – but then dropped precipitously. On Sept. 6, Mr. Andrews announced a road map for coming out of lockdown, setting targets to hit before restrictions could ease. Incredibly, those targets were met, almost to the day. And when Melbourne met the target for opening up on Oct. 26, it only made sense that the press conference started with this: “What you’re saying is that we can finally get back on the beers?”

Having lived through Victoria’s harsh lockdown, I don’t see the point of half-measure restrictions. All they do is extend the misery, and people will protest regardless. By going hard, the numbers fall rapidly, people get clarity, everyone can see their contributions making a difference, and protesters are quieted by the results.

Despite huddling in our house for four months with my family, I now feel more at home in Melbourne than ever. During lockdown, I learned to recognize when people with masks were smiling by looking at their eyes. Now the masks are off – and it feels like my fellow Melburnians’ smiles are shining as brightly as the spring sun. I hope the same comes soon for my fellow Canadians.

