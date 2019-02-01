Memories of Xi’an: My Chinese childhood through a new lens

Open this photo in gallery Portraits of my great-great-grandparents and other extended family members hanging above my great-aunt's bed. My great-aunt still lives in Fuping, my grandmother's hometown. Lucy Lu

Lucy Lu is a Toronto-based photographer.

My life in Xi’an, the city in China where I lived until I was 5, always seemed to me like a story told to me a long time ago, about someone else. The memories of that time are as clear as they are nebulous, distinctly my own, but of a different lifetime. Surely everyone peers into their childhood and feel that strange disconnect between the person they are and the person they used to be. But when you grow up across cultures, that divide feels much wider.

I can easily recall the layout of my grandparents’ gated apartment community, Da Pi Yuan. I remember the old brick and concrete houses, the wide, tall trees that protected us from the chaos of the city, the smelly public washrooms. I remember playing hide and seek in the dust-covered bike shelter, and the muted sound of classical piano coming from one of the little brick houses. I’d burst in and out of the screen doors of my grandparents’ cool, familiar home; my grandmother, fanning herself by the TV; my grandfather passing through at will, never a man to stay home for long. I remember the stripy pink imprints I would get from the hard bed where I slept, lined with a bamboo sheet in the summers to keep cool. We lived in the Muslim quarters of Xi’an and would often awaken to the faraway sound of predawn prayers from a nearby mosque. With no concept of religion, I’d listen to those prayers as the sky brightened, finding the sound haunting and beautiful.

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, childhood always appears more ideal under the veil of nostalgia. But there was something unquestionably special about the amount of freedom I had to explore that protected little community. I would run around for hours on end, alone, or with the neighbourhood kids, exploring its corners and crevices and making up imaginary boundaries which we would inevitably cross. Perhaps it was those adventures that shaped my curiosity for the world, and an appreciation of beautiful, mundane moments, both traits that have led me to make images, first with paintbrushes, then with a camera.

Open this photo in gallery As a child, I spent hours exploring and playing in the yard outside my parents' apartment. At left, me at age 3; at right, the yard today. PHOTO BY LUCY LU (WITH OVERLAY OF FAMILY SNAPSHOT)

After a laborious day of playing, I would return to the warm smell of soup dumplings, hu la tang, yang rou pao mo or any number of the local Hui dishes that my grandfather would pick up. Just hearing the names of those dishes brings me back to the comfort and familiarity of Da Pi Yuan, and how much of a home it was to me then. I was not prepared for how much my life was about to change in the years to come.

When I turned 8, my family immigrated to Canada. The transition was a dramatic one. Not only were the lifestyle and customs of these two countries so completely different, but I felt compelled to adjust to my new life as quickly as possible in order to feel a sense of belonging. I’m not sure when it was that I stopped speaking Mandarin and became fully fluent in English, but my parents describe it to me as if one day a switch had been flipped.

I became infatuated with the language and with getting rid of all traces of any Chinese accent I may have had. I took out chapter books from the library before I could read them to appear on the same level of intellect as my classmates. Although I do have a natural love for language and storytelling, I can’t help but attribute a part of my love for the English language to an attempt to overcompensate for my foreignness.

As I entered adolescence, my parents had to perform a constant balancing act of making sure I was fitting in with the other Canadian kids, while not losing my Chinese roots. Despite their best efforts my sentences eventually were infiltrated with more and more English words, and the time I spent on the phone with relatives who still lived in China shortened; the phone calls themselves decreased in volume. I worked very hard to not be the stereotype of an immigrant girl. I refused to speak to my parents in Mandarin on the phone if I was with my friends, I often brought Western food such as sandwiches as a lunch to school and I made sure I was up to date with all the current pop-culture references at the time. I wished for my parents to catch on to the concepts of an “allowance” and even getting “grounded.”

I had always been rewarded for being less Chinese – with the privilege of not attracting attention, questions or scrutiny, with the blissful ease of being ordinary – and so I tried hard to be so.

But as I grew up and graduated from university, I began to see how much of my Chinese culture was slowly slipping away from me. With each visit back to my parents’, I found it harder to express myself through Mandarin, and to understand and connect with them in general. I felt the vast distance between myself and the girl who grew up in China, and only foresaw that distance expanding. Growing up, I had thought my Chineseness was nothing more than a shell, a happenstance of where I was dropped into this world, an amalgamation of random traditions and beliefs that I didn’t need to understand or adhere to. But now, my distance from it felt like something was missing.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery In their first apartment in Xi'an, where they lived before I was born, my parents had a vase that my grandparents kept after we left for Canada, along with a lot of their furniture. They couldn't bring themselves to throw it out. At left, I sit beside the vase in 2000, a year before my parents and I immigrated; at right, the vase in 2017. PHOTO BY LUCY LU (WITH OVERLAY OF FAMILY SNAPSHOT)

One thing I had started to feel quite guilty about was my grandparents, who took care of me up until we immigrated to Canada. They were getting old. My grandmother had suffered from a stroke in recent years, and half of her body was paralyzed. I felt awful for having only seen them a handful of times since we left China, and calling maybe only once or twice a year. It had been this way for long enough that I couldn’t bring myself to pick up the phone. I was afraid to admit to myself that I should not have so readily abandoned my close relationship with them.

With the culmination of all these feelings and questions, in the fall of 2017, I decided to take a three-month trip to Xi’an and explore it with the tools I knew – with art. I have been making art my entire life; the word itself is a part of my given name – the “Yi” in Lu Yi. I feel grounded and comfortable in my identity as an artist. Approaching my trip with a project in mind allowed me to be both a participant and observer of my story, and go into it from a place of confidence.

Despite my many visits to China in the past, this trip was the first one where I had autonomy. I had a mission; I was there to photograph Da Pi Yuan, where my grandparents still live. Upon arriving, I discovered that the space had changed dramatically. It was much smaller, the trees not as tall; much less like the haven I knew it to be. Many of the brick homes had been demolished, and a large part of that space had been turned into a parking lot, for tourists visiting the Muslim quarters. But I was surprised with how many things had remained the same. The bike shelter in the backyard still stood, just covered in another thousand layers of dust. The smelly public bathrooms were still there, and my grandparents' house, as familiar as ever. My grandmother remained the feisty woman she had been, still watching soaps on the TV, my grandfather still running in and out of the house on errands, even though he walked a bit slower, sometimes with a cane. They still loved me in the same, deep, almost suffocating way, even though our lives had diverged so much.

Open this photo in gallery Left: Me with my grandmother, or "Nai Nai" in Mandarin. She suffered a stroke a few years ago that left one side of her body paralyzed. She's always been a fierce, independent woman and she still doesn't like being helped or being in a wheelchair. For that reason, she rarely goes outside, and says she doesn't like to see what she's missing. She was kind enough to step outside to pose for me. Right: My grandfather, or Ye-Ye, takes me to a Taoist temple in Xi'ian. He often frequents temples like this to pray. Lucy Lu

Open this photo in gallery My grandfather takes a nap under my old baby blanket. Lucy Lu

Open this photo in gallery The bedroom where I stayed the first few nights of my life, and many nights afterward. Lucy Lu

I spent nearly every day at my grandparents’, photographing the area, the spots I remembered the most. I wanted to capture both what was there, and what was in my mind, desperately trying to take pieces present to reconstruct the past. How do you make an image of a feeling? A longing? Something that doesn’t exist anymore?

I watched soaps with my grandmother, went on errands with my grandfather and listened to them tell the same stories they’d told me about my childhood a hundred times before. How I wouldn’t sleep until my grandfather took me out to the yard to look at the moon late at night, how he would fall asleep before finishing my bedtime story and I would smack him on the chest to wake him, or how my grandmother made a math obstacle course for me to get me through homework.

“Yes, Ye-Ye, Nai-Nai, I remember that,” I would say, even though sometimes I didn’t.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Top: My grandmother's scissors that she uses to cut up pieces of toilet paper, for easier access. This also gives her something to do with her hands as she spends most of her day in front of the TV. Bottom: My grandfather cut out his favourite articles and pasted them into these magazines. Many of the articles are about morality, and how to live a good life. Lucy Lu

I talked to them and other family members as I never had before, asking them questions I wouldn’t have been able to ask as a kid. I didn’t even know my grandmother’s first name, not to mention what her childhood was like. Learning about their personal histories meant learning about China’s cultural and political past. My grandmother’s wealthy family had everything taken from them during the Cultural Revolution. Meanwhile, my grandfather endured a childhood of homelessness and extreme poverty. His struggles, his search for his mother in his teenage years and his continual dedication to education through it all was truly inspiring. The more I listened, the more respect I gained towards my ancestors, my family and the Chinese people for their incredible resilience through gruesome and incredible change.

Some stories came in the form of a bitter pill. Stories of severed relationships, infidelity, mental-health issues and abuse. I had the gut-wrenching realization one inevitably encounters as one steps into adulthood, that the people who raised us, who we once thought were strong and fearless, are in reality people capable of weakness, and making grave mistakes. It’s like that same feeling you get when you see a parent cry for the first time as a kid, and you also cry because you understand that they can’t always protect you. Growing up doesn’t ease the harshness of life, or your fear of it.

My three months in Xi’an flew by, and I felt that I had barely scratched the surface of it all; the understanding of China and the understanding of my own family, its dysfunctions and its history. I was left both disheartened and invigorated by a new sense of purpose. Disheartened by the cracks I still saw in my family, and in China as a country. Disheartened by how ready I was to completely abandon this side of myself. At the same time, I see China – my past, present and future with it – as a deep well with so many things still left to discover, and re-discover.

I had been thinking about my Chinese identity as if it was something that could be “found,” but ultimately, I realize it was never lost in the first place, just simply in a state of flux. I didn’t grow up in China; I will always remain an outsider there, and I returned to Toronto to continue with “normal” life, as it were. But I returned with an acceptance of my unresolved, messy cultural duality. I returned with an appreciation for the perspectives I have gained as an outsider, in both of my home countries. I returned with an understanding that my heritage is important to me, because every thread of it, every sacrifice my parents and grandparents made, leads to where I am now, and who I am now. I was glad to have been reacquainted with that girl born in Xi’an 25 years ago, and realize that she is, in fact, me.­­

As I walked out of Da Pi Yuan on one of my last days there, I heard the muted sound of piano playing coming from one of the older brick houses that hasn’t been demolished yet. I couldn’t believe whoever was playing that piano 20 years ago was still in that same house, playing that same piano. I saw that the door was open, and I could have very easily stuck my head in, put a face to the music. I could say hello and tell them about my story, of my memory of them. But I didn’t. There is magic in that mystery, in re-encountering the past so perfect and untouched, and I wanted to preserve that. The magic of this place, I kno­­­­w, will never leave me, even when my grandparents are gone, even when this place is gone. It was my first home, and I hope to always return to it.