Sean Michaels is the author of Us Conductors, which won the Scotiabank Giller Prize. His new novel is The Wagers.

Thursday night in Montreal, we had an illicit Halloween. Children and their parents stalked the rain-soaked streets, dragging soggy capes, trading trespassers’ glances. Our block was uncharacteristically dark. Many of the houses had extinguished their porch lights, conforming with Mayor Valérie Plante’s edict; others, like ours, blazed like orange-tinted marquees. COME HERE, we were saying, HAVE SOME CANDY. Whereas the parents of trick-or-treaters are usually no more than benign – applauding top-tier costumes and helping little doggies up front steps – last night we were like militants, brothers and sisters of common cause. This wasn’t merely an annual dress-up: it was a form of protest. Pairs of skeletons tapped umbrellas in solidarity. Vampires and butterflies all but cheered. They tried to keep us down, we thought. But here we are.

I hadn’t told my son that our mayor postponed Halloween. At three and a half, he’s faintly aware of what a mayor is – I pointed out the placards during a recent borough election campaign, then described the federal election as a choice for “even more mayors.” When we happened to stumble across Justin Trudeau, campaigning outside Café Olimpico, I said the prime minister was a kind of Mayor of Mayors.

"But not everyone wants him to be mayor," I admitted.

“Why?” my son asked.

I tried to think of a policy which my son (whose best friend is an imaginary flying pineapple) would understand. I think I said something about homeless people. In my experience, children inherently believe that everyone deserves a home. They also believe that Halloween is the best and should never be unnecessarily toyed with. If you are going to mess around with Halloween, only two things are allowed: moving it closer, or making it permanent.

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante asked trick-or-treaters across the city to postpone their annual candy collection until Friday due to poor weather. Jason DeCrow/The Associated Press

Ms. Plante was doing neither of these things. Her announcement came on Wednesday, asking the city’s trick-or-treaters to postpone their yearly mischief until Friday, Nov. 1. Experts were calling for rain, she explained, and “violent winds.” In the end, more than 25 municipalities across Quebec joined the Oct. 31 boycott, abandoning their pumpkins. Montreal, Magog, Trois-Rivières and Sorel-Tracy had all declared the Halloween weather too gloomy.

Nobody I talked to seemed to be heeding Ms. Plante’s warnings. Halloween is not a wedding, a street fair, an outdoor rally. It’s a misappropriated pagan ritual where children go from door to door through the stricken night, dressed like monsters, demanding toffees and Mars bars until they tremble from sugar shock, cavities rusting in their mouths. The worse the weather, the better. Make it dark and stormy, make it hair-raising – make it spooky, for Beelzebub’s sake! Let the kids trudge doggedly through a gale, propelled by candy, as the winds whip their sodden witch hats down the road.

Some referred to Ms. Plante’s announcement as “the most Toronto thing Montreal has ever done.” I disagree. Postponing Halloween is gorgeously 514: first of all, it’s literally incredible, as far-fetched an idea as spaghetti on pizza or unicycling up Mount Royal or putting a building’s staircases outside its walls. It’s also sound public policy (or it would have been, if the wind had come on time) – like cheap daycare or selling wine in corner stores. Finally – and this is arguably most Montreal of all – there’s the way that so many on the island ignored the directive, or intended to exploit it. For every nine-year-old ninja who accepted the official advice, staying in on Thursday, there’s a seven-year-old dinosaur who’s planning to go trick-or-treating twice, double-dipping from the city’s collective candy bowl.

Halloween isn’t some immutable physical law, like the mass of a proton or the only date when Montrealers are allowed to move apartments (July 1). It’s more like democratic socialism or a friendly, levitating pineapple: something imagined into the world. October 31 is like human rights: we choose to make it important, to let it shape and jack-o'-lantern our lives, giving us opportunities to hoard tiny candy bars and dress up like lobsters. Since we choose to make it happen, we could choose to make it differently – on Nov. 1, or July 10, or only once every four years, like a leap year or the Olympics, albeit a more delicious Olympics (with better snacks).

This year, in Montreal, we chose to make Halloween happen twice. Once, on a rainy Thursday, out of tradition. Second, on a windy Friday, by bureaucratic decree. It was confusing. It was ad hoc. It was slightly annoying. But these are some of the essential characteristics of this place that I love – as are its capacity for magic, neighbourliness and ambivalence to weather. I love that we’re a city with a caretaker government and an obdurate populace. I love that our kids alternate between “Trick-or-treat” and “Joyeux Halloween” with jolly indifference. Nobody really needs two Halloweens, and I hope this administration never repeats the experiment. But if they do, or even more – three Halloweens? Or 10? – I swear that Montreal would be ready. The only thing we enjoy more than one spectacular fiasco is a bunch of them, like fun-sized candies in a box.

