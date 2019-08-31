Opinion More than 10,000 people have died from drug overdoses in Canada in recent years. But my dad was more than a number

Open this photo in gallery I inherited my dad's collection of family photographs and I have looked through every one of them. Out of the hundreds of 4x6 prints he had of his whole life, there are only two that he is in where he isn't smiling. Things with us were complicated, but my dad was always smiling, and brought joy to a lot of people. He is missed. Photography by Jackie Dives/The Globe and Mail

Jackie Dives is a photographer whose work has been published in Canadian Geographic, The Washington Post and Maclean’s.

Between 2016 and 2018, more than 10,000 people died from a drug overdose in Canada. My dad was one of them.

Since his death, I’ve been visiting places that remind me of him. I get on my bicycle and ride over to the housing co-op where I lived; to the swimming pool we went to when I was a kid; to his old apartment and the parking garage there, which was the last place I saw him alive. Along the way, I stop to take photographs of things that resonate with me as I reflect on our relationship, my childhood and all the things he taught me. Walking slowly through the neighbourhoods I grew up in, I find myself compelled to capture things that look overgrown, neglected, forgotten. But I see freedom in these things, too, a lack of inhibition that my dad embodied throughout his life.

My dad taught me how to garden. He dug up a patch of grass behind his apartment building and we dropped pumpkin seeds in a row and pressed rhubarb into the earth. He taught me about composting. We raked leaves that became dirt over the winter. He climbed a tall rickety ladder to reach the cherries at the top of a neighbourhood tree and we baked a cherry pie from scratch. I was always welcome in his garage, which was full of tools, and we made a go-kart and a jewellery box from the wood lying around. We threw spaghetti on the ceiling to see if it was cooked. I got a job when I was 15 and bought a car with my earnings, which he taught me to drive. He showed me how to change the brakes and check the oil.

As I got older, the positive, tangible things he was passing on to me started to become eclipsed by lessons that were emotionally challenging. I was learning that I couldn’t rely on him to show up when he said he would, and that he wasn’t paying child support. I learned that it wasn’t safe to get in a car with him even when he said he hadn’t been drinking, because, more often than not, he was lying. I stopped visiting him at home. We would meet for sushi dinners instead, but he would still drink too much. I switched to breakfasts, but he’d be drunk when he arrived at 9 a.m. I saved money for a year and went to Europe when I was 18. When I got back he told me that while I was away he had driven my little car (without a licence) and crashed it. I was learning that, for my dad, alcohol came first. We grew apart.

Our relationship created polarizing memories that can instantly bring a smile to my face or overwhelm me with deep sadness. Losing him to a drug overdose has made me feel like the positive memories are in jeopardy and I have to protect them somehow. Because his death is entrenched in stigma that perpetuates the idea that someone who uses drugs is less worthy of life, and therefore less worthy of remembering, I have to stand up for him and explain that he was more than his drug use. I have to justify his goodness, instead of simply mourning the loss of my father. Taking these photographs has been a way for me to reconnect with him and remember him in his complexity instead of just his faults. My dad was unique. A cat lover, a mechanic, a carpenter, a goof, a friend, a caretaker, an alcoholic and also a drug user. He taught me lots.

At left is where I grew up. Until I was 18, I lived in a co-op that, at the time, was among car dealerships and industrial buildings along the Fraser River. We were, quite literally, on the wrong side of the tracks. It's still standing, but is scheduled to be demolished soon. Condos are being built up around it. In the middle is my dad's patio. My dad lived at this place for 20 years before he was evicted. He ended up in a single-room occupancy hotel, then died from a drug overdose two months later. Today, as I walk slowly through the neighbourhoods I grew up in, I find myself compelled to capture things that look overgrown, neglected, forgotten. But I see freedom in these things too, a lack of inhibition that my dad embodied throughout his life.



I visited the pool where I used to go as a kid. My dad never learned to swim and neither have I.



My dad had a big heart and cared for animals. He had two black and white cats that he named Puss and Boots. When they died he got two new black and white cats and named them Puss and Boots, too. I went to the last place I saw my dad alive, this parking lot beside where he lived, and found this dirty car covered in paw prints.



Sometimes half of you breaks off. Sometimes part of you is too heavy to hold. Sometimes things fall apart.



But my dad was a beautiful, complicated, struggling human being like all of us are.

