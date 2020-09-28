About the series
Rudyard Griffiths is chair of the Munk Debates. The Munk Dialogues is a charitable initiative of the Peter and Melanie Munk Foundation.
The COVID-19 pandemic enters a new phase this autumn.
Are governments up to the challenge of handling a second wave of infections? How is the all-important economic recovery likely to play out? What are the new geopolitical risks we face as the pandemic goes global? And, when it comes to big risks that could affect all these forces and factors, none stands out larger than the most consequential U.S. election in a generation.
Starting on Sept. 30, the Munk Dialogues begins its second season with free, weekly video conversation about the big issues and events transforming our lives from the presidential race to the coronavirus to the economy to geopolitics. The series will focus on the confluence of factors that can tip the balance on how the world makes an economic recovery.
The series features some of the world’s sharpest minds and brightest thinkers sharing their unique perspectives and experiences.
Next in the dialogues
The next live Q&A will be with Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times, who will talk about U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects.
- When: Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. (ET)
- Where: Watch the livestream on this page.
- Questions: Globe readers can submit questions by e-mailing audience@globeandmail.com.
Previous Munk Dialogues
The Munk Dialogues gathered experts to explore our post-pandemic future this past spring, as COVID-19 was taking hold around the world. Watch all the videos here or check below for some of the highlights.
Malcolm Gladwell
Mohamed El-Erian
Samantha Power
Visit munkdebates.com for more information and Globe readers can submit questions via audience@globeandmail.com. The livestreams will also be embedded on The Globe and Mail website.