Open this photo in gallery A health-care official takes information as people line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto on Friday, September 18, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Rudyard Griffiths is chair of the Munk Debates. The Munk Dialogues is a charitable initiative of the Peter and Melanie Munk Foundation.

The COVID-19 pandemic enters a new phase this autumn.

Are governments up to the challenge of handling a second wave of infections? How is the all-important economic recovery likely to play out? What are the new geopolitical risks we face as the pandemic goes global? And, when it comes to big risks that could affect all these forces and factors, none stands out larger than the most consequential U.S. election in a generation.

Starting on Sept. 30, the Munk Dialogues begins its second season with free, weekly video conversation about the big issues and events transforming our lives from the presidential race to the coronavirus to the economy to geopolitics. The series will focus on the confluence of factors that can tip the balance on how the world makes an economic recovery.

The series features some of the world’s sharpest minds and brightest thinkers sharing their unique perspectives and experiences.

The next live Q&A will be with Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times, who will talk about U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects.

When: Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. (ET)

Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. (ET) Where: Watch the livestream on this page.

Watch the livestream on this page. Questions: Globe readers can submit questions by e-mailing audience@globeandmail.com.

The Munk Dialogues gathered experts to explore our post-pandemic future this past spring, as COVID-19 was taking hold around the world. Watch all the videos here or check below for some of the highlights.

Malcolm Gladwell

Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell discusses the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic on refugees, conflict and the economy. The Globe and Mail

Mohamed El-Erian

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says that the coronavirus shutdown will create a buyer's market for real estate, offset by reduced incomes putting stress on the whole sector. The Globe and Mail

Samantha Power

Samantha Power was a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the Obama administration. She says a post-coronavirus, and possibly post-Trump, world is one where medium powers like Canada can form new blocs of co-operation. The Globe and Mail

Visit munkdebates.com for more information and Globe readers can submit questions via audience@globeandmail.com.