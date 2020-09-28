 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Opinion

Munk Dialogues: A fall checkup on COVID-19, the U.S. election and our changing world

Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health-care official takes information as people line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

About the series

Rudyard Griffiths is chair of the Munk Debates. The Munk Dialogues is a charitable initiative of the Peter and Melanie Munk Foundation.

The COVID-19 pandemic enters a new phase this autumn.

Are governments up to the challenge of handling a second wave of infections? How is the all-important economic recovery likely to play out? What are the new geopolitical risks we face as the pandemic goes global? And, when it comes to big risks that could affect all these forces and factors, none stands out larger than the most consequential U.S. election in a generation.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting on Sept. 30, the Munk Dialogues begins its second season with free, weekly video conversation about the big issues and events transforming our lives from the presidential race to the coronavirus to the economy to geopolitics. The series will focus on the confluence of factors that can tip the balance on how the world makes an economic recovery.

The series features some of the world’s sharpest minds and brightest thinkers sharing their unique perspectives and experiences.

Next in the dialogues

Open this photo in gallery

The next live Q&A will be with Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times, who will talk about U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects.

  • When: Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. (ET)
  • Where: Watch the livestream on this page.
  • Questions: Globe readers can submit questions by e-mailing audience@globeandmail.com.

Previous Munk Dialogues

The Munk Dialogues gathered experts to explore our post-pandemic future this past spring, as COVID-19 was taking hold around the world. Watch all the videos here or check below for some of the highlights.

Malcolm Gladwell

Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell discusses the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic on refugees, conflict and the economy. The Globe and Mail

Mohamed El-Erian

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says that the coronavirus shutdown will create a buyer's market for real estate, offset by reduced incomes putting stress on the whole sector. The Globe and Mail

Samantha Power

Samantha Power was a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the Obama administration. She says a post-coronavirus, and possibly post-Trump, world is one where medium powers like Canada can form new blocs of co-operation. The Globe and Mail

Visit munkdebates.com for more information and Globe readers can submit questions via audience@globeandmail.com. The livestreams will also be embedded on The Globe and Mail website.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies