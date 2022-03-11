Yasmine Mousa is an Iraqi-Canadian journalist who left Iraq in 2003. She is also a certified translator and interpreter.

For days now I have been glued to the news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reminiscing and thinking about how history keeps repeating itself. It was around this time of year, almost 20 years ago, that we were the terrified people, desperate for a haven from brutal bombing in Baghdad. We Iraqis know firsthand the pain of wars: It’s in our children’s eyes, and inscribed on our minds and souls.

Some might think that Ukraine is not Iraq – that Ukraine is more “developed” – and to some degree, they would be right. But war is war and fear is fear, regardless of geography or history, society or technology, ethnicity or nationality. To me, it is nonsense to say that the world is siding with Ukraine because of how Ukrainians look; that promotes unnecessary hatred and division, when all refugees are simply people who have been caught in the crossfire. No person – no matter where they are from, or what they look like – wants to flee their homes.

World leaders have been quick to declare their support for Ukraine. But as I watch heartbreaking scenes of people fleeing with whatever belongings they can carry, I am mostly thinking about Ukraine’s mothers. The woman who just wants to feed her hungry children, or who is trying to figure out what to tell them when warplanes roar over their neighbourhood. She’ll have to answer questions she could not have imagined: Which is worse for attacks, daytime or nighttime? How will they come out from this tragedy unbroken? I wonder if she is even able to contemplate the mundane, such as sending her kids to school or whether they have brushed their teeth.

I know these feelings too well. With my three children, I have survived three wars as a mother – the Iraq-Iran War, the Gulf War, and the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. So I speak from one knowing heart to another when I say this to the mothers of Ukraine: No words will alleviate your grief, nor compensate for your loss from this war. It will end, but its ramifications will live on. But hopefully, you will not go through what we went through.

Soon, you will have to deal with the aftermath of this tragedy. That is somehow infinitely more complicated than being in the midst of it. At least now, your actions are spontaneous. Perhaps you will be choking with rage over a thousand questions; don’t cling to this feeling for too long. You have other matters to attend to, and they require your undivided attention: keeping your children clean, fed, active and happy. Do not question why this has happened, because what has taken place is truly beyond comprehension.

Diplomats and politicians will put forth high rhetoric about future hope and aspirations, and various resolutions will emerge. Don’t be fooled by this. Expectation is your worst enemy. Do the right thing for yourself. Regardless of what brought you to this abyss, the onus now is on you to get yourself out. Do not wait for help from above; take matters into your own hands. The more you keep yourself occupied, the faster you will heal. Your mind will operate more clearly if it is kept busy. Yet always accept a helping hand; it is your virtuous right.

You may seem to have lost everything, but you still have your state of mind. Rely on it to guide you to safety. For now, this is more than enough. If you feel compelled to flee, go for it. No house, asset or possession is worth risking your children’s lives for. If you have infants or toddlers, your priority is to secure their basic needs. You will know best about what to do. Trust your instincts.

Do not relent when you have a family of youngsters. Right now, they should be the focal point. This is such a critical stage of their life – not to mention yours. Try to let the older children absorb the effects of this tragedy with the lowest possible consequences. Letting them talk or write about it will help. My son did so when he was 12 and we were under siege in Baghdad, on a scrap of paper that has miraculously survived, folded into an old dictionary: “I hope to close my eyes for a moment and then I open it, and this war has finished.”

Take your own physical and mental health seriously, too. We had an ample reserve of potable water when we fled, but I was scared it wouldn’t last, so I stopped drinking it – and as a result, I developed a kidney infection. Don’t make my mistake.

Forget, too, the days of abundance. Understand that scarcity will be a key factor from now on, in every aspect of your new life.

Take refuge in comforting others. Being supportive and affectionate does as much good for you as it does to them. Search for the goodness inside you and use it as a torch to light your path. Help the elderly and disabled. And cry occasionally. Blow off some steam, but don’t make it a habit.

Acknowledge that your previous life is gone forever, with as little remorse as possible. Treasure the memories, but don’t attempt to relive them. Every day is a new day. The quicker you accept the transition, the faster you will adapt to this new chapter of your life. You may end up changing your house, your job, your city, your country and even your nationality, and your life may even change for the better. But know that the scars of those appalling days will remain with you forever.

Now, you are a survivor. You must cherish whatever you can from that experience. You must consider it a kind of privilege. You must live.

