Louise Gleeson is a health and lifestyle writer.

When I walked into a shop my family has frequented for the 15-plus years we’ve lived in our neighbourhood, it felt good to be greeted by a familiar face, even if it was from behind Plexiglass. She has seen my family grow up, and shared stories about her own children over the years. As she put through my purchases, our chatter landed on how the return to school had gone for our respective households the week before.

“My son isn’t happy to be doing his first year from home, but the parents who let their kids go away are selfish,” she said.

I felt my mouth drop open behind my mask where, luckily, she couldn’t see it. Without giving myself away, I forced it to find the words she needed to hear.

“Yes, all of us are having to make hard choices,” I replied.

I wanted to be able to return and continue swapping stories without any tension between us. Even though I felt a flare of defensiveness, I reminded myself that anxiety can express itself in many ways. Maybe she had been working hard to convince herself she got it right with her son. And that’s something we had in common.

Through the spring, as we tried to find creative ways to celebrate our oldest child’s 18th birthday, university acceptances and high-school graduation, all from the safety of our home, the question of how her first year would unfold loomed. What we knew for certain is it wouldn’t be anything like the experiences we had shared with her and her siblings over the years. From stories about incredible bonds with roommates to details about the night we met, my husband and I made campus life sound magical. And in truth, it was.

She wanted to go, and we wanted to let her. She worked long hours at two jobs through the summer to save money for residence and attended an all-day orientation about COVID-19 safety in August. If we had made our decision without doing the research, weighing the pros and cons, or negotiating our expectations with her, “selfish” might have been fitting.

But it was far from how we felt when we dropped her off at a dormitory wearing face masks – with bulk-sized containers of hand sanitizer and wipes tucked among her belongings – so the word stung. What I didn’t know then is that the shop conversation would end up being a primer for what was to come.

In the months since, we’ve read headlines about outbreaks on different campuses as well as the negative commentary that followed them. And whether it’s well-intentioned check-ins from concerned friends (which we do appreciate), or questions that invade her privacy from people who barely know her – about which dorm she lives in or whether she has come into close contact with confirmed cases – the suggestion we made the wrong decision hangs in the air.

It’s not just the parents who are feeling it. In the days leading up to and after the Thanksgiving weekend, when many families chose to let their students come home, criticism was plentiful. Articles that perpetuated the idea of selfish parents and entitled children circulated, making many feel unfairly targeted. The accompanying photos of parents returning students to campuses felt alarming. With mid-semester reading weeks having just wrapped up, families went through it all again.

We do understand the fear in the community. Our family is also wary of the rising numbers. But we have followed guidelines from public health officials since the onset of quarantine in March, and we continue to do so now. Letting our daughter move onto a campus, after careful and continuing consideration, hasn’t changed that approach.

Of course, there are students who will make mistakes. Moving away from home, in search of new relationships and experiences, is a time when we all made them. But shaming students into hiding isn’t the answer and it threatens effective initiatives. It is vital that postsecondary institutions continue to implement best practices to educate, test, trace and support the students who are there. Conversations about how to keep campuses and their surrounding communities safe need to be happening. One of the most important lessons I’ve learned as a parent is that mutual respect goes a long way.

When our daughter received the university acceptance she had been waiting for in the spring, we drove over to her grandparents' home where she stood and shouted the news at them from the driveway. Because we don’t live in one of the province’s hotspots, and she voluntarily took a COVID-19 test that showed she was negative, she was able to come home recently to wave at them from the driveway again. She assured them she was being safe, getting lots of sleep, washing her hands and, yes, finding some of that magic she had heard about, too.

This isn’t the experience she thought she’d have or that we imagined for her. But she’s doing her best to make the most of it, and we are doing our best to support her.

