Dr. David Yan is the ophthalmologist-in-chief of Sinai Health at the University of Toronto.

One of the last times I saw my dad was when I visited him in the ICU. It was late evening, after a long day in clinic, and Mom had already gone home, so he was alone. Still, he seemed to be making a remarkable recovery, and he was his usual smiling, cheerful and upbeat self. As I was leaving, I bent over the bed to give him a kiss. And when I did, Dad held me with his warm, soft hands, and repeatedly kissed my cheek for what felt like five minutes.

I was caught off-guard – he had never done that before. But that embrace became one of my most cherished moments with my dad. He passed away at 90 years of age not long afterward, and this is a memory that will always bring me both joy and tears.

In Western culture, open displays of affection between a father and son can often be frowned upon, and even discouraged. Society tells fathers to teach their sons to be “masculine” – tough, standoffish, in control of their emotions. In traditional East Asian culture, such affection from fathers is even less common. Confucianism, with its patriarchal beliefs, is often ingrained into children’s upbringing, with filial piety being one of its central tenets. In this context, a father kissing his adult son would be rare.

A barrier to physical affection between a parent and child is of course not strictly limited to fathers and sons. Yet regardless of the genders of the parent and the child, it seems that we are all born into this world surrounded by physical affection from our loved ones, and over time it goes away. Not long after birth, when affection is showered upon babies from all corners, the circle of “kissable” loved ones in our lives gradually shrinks, perhaps at an earlier age for boys than for girls. It is a sad reflection of our societal values that for boys to become men, we are generally expected to grow out of the need for physical affection, especially from our fathers.

It takes two to tango, though, and the resistance to fathers kissing their sons comes as much from the sons themselves, who are also often eager to assert their independence in youth. I vividly remember the tender kisses from my father in the ICU, but can I also remember the last time he kissed me before that? For most fathers and sons who stopped sharing open affection, it probably wasn’t a conscious decision; it just quietly went away, without either party even being aware of the evolution in their relationship.

I think about how this cultural hesitancy to show affection can affect my ability to provide compassionate care to patients. In the same way that there is a cultural expectation for fathers to teach their sons to be “masculine” and strong, our future doctors are often taught to be stoic and strong in front of patients as a sign of competence. Yet study after study has shown that patients and their loved ones highly value compassion in their care; in some cases, compassion has even been linked to better health outcomes, including a higher likelihood that patients will adhere to their treatment regimen.

Breaking down these cultural and institutional barriers to affection and compassion could help make better doctors. After all, empathy and compassion are both innate and learned, and parents are important role models and authority figures for all of us, including the caregivers in our society. Right now, Canada’s health care workers are reporting record-high rates of burnout, at least in part because of difficult interactions with patients. Perhaps expressing more physical affection to our children, no matter their age, will help us all learn to better express our own humanity and be more aware of the emotional needs of each other, including the people entrusted to our care. In particular, as research shows that female doctors are generally more empathetic than their male counterparts, perhaps this empathy gap could be narrowed if fathers displayed more physical affection, and kissed their sons.

I’m glad my dad got the chance to shrug off those cultural barriers and show that he adored me, just as he did when I was a child. As a physician and a son, I thank my father for his cherished gift of affection near the end of his long and wonderful life. I know it will make me a more compassionate human, physician and father, and this Father’s Day, I wish for the same affection between all my fellow sons and dads.