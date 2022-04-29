Narges Mohammadi.

Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian human-rights activist and the vice-president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center. She is currently being held in Qarchak prison in Iran.

By the time you read this, I probably will have been taken back to Tehran’s notorious Qarchak prison. As I write this, I have been given a temporary medical release from jail. I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to tell you my story.

On Nov. 16, 2021, I was arrested for the 12th time. This was the fourth time in the past three decades that I have been subjected to this horrific torture: solitary confinement. Repeated exposure to solitary confinement does not make it normal and habitual – rather it inflicts more and more anguish and suffering on the human spirit and body.

In the year before my arrest, I filed a complaint with the judiciary, together with 85 civil and political activists and former inmates, regarding solitary confinement, which is illegal in Iran. Our purpose was to make aware the public and pressure the government to cease the practice. They re-incarcerated me in solitary confinement, demonstrating that even the Islamic Republic’s laws are useless when the authorities’ desire to oppress the people is at stake.

I was also denied access to books and pencils while in solitary confinement. I slept with three threadbare blankets and could only walk two metres. Access to a lawyer and a phone were both refused to me. My head was spinning. Not only was there no natural light, but the little vent above the cell wall was also sealed. I was occasionally overwhelmed by a sense of suffocation and nausea. They threw me back in solitary confinement for 63 days in an attempt to break me and discredit our campaign, but with each passing day, I became more convinced of my own methods and actions.

During a previous release from prison in October, 2020, I had some difficult conversations with my daughter. “I have not seen you in seven years and you have always been in prison,” she stated in the first phone contact I had with her after my temporary release. “Promise me you won’t go back to prison until you come to us, and we can see you.” This time, I told my 15-year-old daughter, Kiana, that I would attempt to avoid going to prison and instead visit her in France, where she is living with her brother and father. “I have a mother and she is on her way to us,” Kiana informed her pals. However, I was not permitted to leave Iran. When I was later returned to solitary confinement, I could hear Kiana’s voice in my ears the whole time.

The Iranian authorities were enraged and concerned by my nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. I was falsely accused of spying for Saudi Arabia to put pressure on my family and me. They attempted to humiliate me by accusing me of having several sex partners and improperly getting money from Saudi Arabia. I was forced to confess, but it was a false confession concerning something I had not done.

Solitary confinement is commonly used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Intelligence against civil-political activists, students and journalists, who are subject to harsh prison terms and even death. Prisoners are forced to confess against their will, and the false confessions are used to justify harsh sentences in courts.

For more than four decades, the government in Iran has used violence to suppress peaceful civil movements and implemented all kinds of psychological, physical, sexual, financial, emotional and other forms of torture to reduce the power of activists. I was no exception to this rule. The pressures I was subjected to during my recent arrest led me to have two severe heart attacks. As I write this, I am recovering from heart surgery as a result of these incidents.

In my 33 years of continuous involvement, I have served on the boards of 11 civic organizations, either as a founder or as a member. I’ve also participated in a number of non-violent street protests. My penalties of incarceration, flogging and deportation have all been for insisting on the acknowledgment of people’s freedom of assembly and association. In my last sentence, I was returned to prison for membership in the Defenders of Human Rights Center, campaigning for the abolition of the death penalty, launching a campaign to abolish solitary confinement and participating in peaceful protests over the past year, despite the fact that the right of association is specified not only in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but also in the Islamic Republic regime’s constitution.

Through interviews, documentation, and conversations with international organizations, human-rights advocates and diplomats, I’ve always attempted to raise awareness of egregious and systemic human-rights violations in Iran. Any transformation in Iran must be driven by the Iranian people, although democratic governments, human-rights groups and the international community may play a crucial role. Holding human-rights violators in Iran accountable, whether by using the legal tools available, such as Magnitsky sanctions, or through diplomatic pressure, legislation or drawing international attention to the issue and embarrassing the Islamic Republic’s authorities, would undoubtedly pave the way for our fight for justice and freedom, warming our hearts and bolstering our steps.

I have and will continue to incur exorbitant costs as I walk this path. But it is a path that many believers in freedom and justice have travelled throughout history for the well-being of their fellow human beings. I believe in my path, and I am confident that after the dark night, the bright dawn of victory awaits us.

