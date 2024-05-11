The following is adapted from the foreword to Portraits of Cape Breton, by Alfred LeBlanc. Linden MacIntyre’s most recent book is The Winter Wives, a novel.

I first heard of Alfred LeBlanc’s photography project when he told me that he would like to photograph my mother. They had never met, but I believe he knew her in a general way. People from small places always seem to instinctively know each other.

She was nearly 100 years old, still sharp mentally. I’m sure she knew that he knew that she was a Tory. She was never hesitant about declaring her political affiliation. She genuinely respected the late, long-time cabinet minister Allan MacEachen (who represented her riding on Cape Breton Island), but I suspect she never voted for him, nor for any of the Liberals who came after him. She drove herself to mass every Sunday and on Holy Days of Obligation. She voted Tory. Those were her foundational realities.

She would have liked Alfred because, politics aside, they shared a lot of values. Yet, when I told her that my friend would like to take her photograph, she just stared at me in disbelief. Why would anybody want to take a picture of an old woman?

I could have told her that Alfred would like to take a picture of a real person – “as you are now” – with character and dignity. That he wanted her to represent a universal quality that enables lucky people – “like you” – to survive adversity, life and death, the mundane realities of passing time. Someone like Alfred, with his sensitive eye and easy manner, would immortalize her qualities. The psychic assets, the humour, the faith, the guts and determination to survive all the challenges. Let’s just take the big ones: the post-(First) World War traumas; a lethal flu pandemic; an inter-war global economic collapse; another world war; tons of little wars; livelihood without conveniences like plumbing, electricity; Hitler, Stalin, Mao; the Bombs.

Throughout it all, she still had the capacity for joy that enabled gratitude for small blessings. For remembering, for example, the day her father got that noisy little engine for the boat he used to have to row out past Cape North, into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, to wring a meagre living from the reluctant, unreliable, often cruel, always photogenic North Atlantic. The capacity for turning the raw material of life into music, stories. That’s what Alfred likes to photograph.

Open this photo in gallery: The photographer gets a smile from Margaret Anne Bona of Isle Madame, in Cape Breton's Richmond County.

I might have said: It isn’t really about you, Ma! It’s about what you and generations of people like you represent. It’s about the virtues that more than compensate for all your little weaknesses, the vanities and prejudices, the little cruelties and moral failures you survived because you were always able to admit them to yourself, and regret them, and confess them to your priest – the virtues that sustain the energy and optimism that enable people to get out of bed day after day, year after year, to confront whatever the rogue circumstances of any given moment hurl in our direction.

That’s what Alfred wants to photograph. But here’s the thing – even if you don’t let him, you are mercifully not unique. There are many people, much like you, shaped by those same challenges, sustained by those same virtues, who will welcome him. And he will charm them into spontaneity and he will see the universal qualities that really make them interesting, and, with his camera, he will capture the integrity that makes us love them and forgive them and, in the end, admire and celebrate them. Their fidelity to principle; trust in an overarching logic in existence; their instinctive understanding of the value and necessity of community.

And because of this universality in his photography, those of us who are unable to persuade our stubborn mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles to sit for Alfred and his camera will still be able to remember and admire them thanks to all the noble souls he will persuade and charm and capture and record in his memorable picture book. So, thanks anyway, Ma. Whether or not you sit for Alfred and his camera, you’ll be there among them.

Open this photo in gallery: When her husband died, Bertha Boucher of Petit-de-Grat was not yet 50 and had no education and little English. She raised six children and four grandchildren on her own. As a witness in a court case, she told the judge and lawyers that, based on questions given in French via a translator, ‘You are all crazy!’ They smiled.

Mary Ann Gillis of South West Margaree was married to the son of Malcolm (the Bard) Gillis, a composer and poet whose Gaelic melody Am Braighe immortalized the braes, or sloping banks, of the Margaree River in Cape Breton. Margaret (Ma’Git) Poulette was a matriarch of We’koqma’q First Nation. For 19 years, she and other survivors of the local residential school met regularly to find healing. After going to university in her 40s, she worked at Mi’kmaq Family and Children Services.

Open this photo in gallery: Mary Stewart of South West Margaree had 15 children, 12 of whom are still living. Alfred LeBlanc, who took this photo some 30 years ago, visited recently as she had just finished watching Mass for Shut-ins on TV and said the first of her two daily rosaries.