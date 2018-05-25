My vote: What’s at stake in Ireland’s abortion referendum

I will be voting Yes for many, many reasons. I have understood, through my studies in history, the control impulses that have been operating on women’s bodies over the centuries in this country, but particularly in the 20th century. How our government, and our state, and our church, denied bodily autonomy. Women who were suspected of sexual deviancy, or misbehaviour, or lacking in moral standards, were put into Magdalene laundries. The eighth amendment is one of the last big battlegrounds on women’s bodily autonomy. It is time that our country matured and actually faced up to the fact that Irish women have been having abortions for decades, for the last hundreds of years, but now they need to do it safely in a caring and compassionate way.