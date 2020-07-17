Sasha Litwin is a staff physician in emergency medicine at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto with a master’s degree in design for health from the Ontario College of Art and Design University.

In one of my first classes for my master’s of design for health, I was taken by surprise when a professor questioned whether, as a doctor, I had the chops to become a designer. It was an instant flashback to my undergraduate studies, when my sculpture professor wondered whether, as a neuroscience major, I could also be an artist. Many people seem to think that science and medical training teaches us to draw a straight line from A to B, rather than wade through the messy tangle inherent in the design process.

It is true that as an emergency medicine doctor, my colleagues and I often have to think in a linear way. We must answer the questions “what is the diagnosis?” and “how should we treat it?” In our fast-paced environment, we must often make decisions with limited information; after all, people’s lives sometimes depend on it.

But as I learn more about design – and by this I mean designing devices, technologies, services and systems – I have come to understand that health care workers can absolutely be designers. And indeed, the health care system is much better for it when we are. After all, safe and effective solutions do not just exist; they must be deliberately designed and created by a person or team. Health care workers are well-versed in some of the most basic design methods, too – we lead interviews, carefully observe physical and social cues, and try to find effective solutions to suit each individual’s needs. From this perspective, it seems obvious that we should be an integral part of the design team, to make sure the systems and devices we use are designed for how we use them.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors, nurses and other allied health professionals have become designers more explicitly, out of necessity. Limited supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and antiquated workflows that seem to be immune to reform because that’s “just the way it is” prompted many health workers to realize that long-used systems and processes were suddenly no longer useful. To care safely for patients, many of us had to design or develop new devices and systems to respond to the uncertain and rapidly evolving crisis. These designs have allowed for better, safer and more effective patient care.

One example comes from my colleagues in the SickKids emergency department. A doctor there recently designed a system called Virtual Consults, which allows specialists to assess and treat a patient in the emergency department by video chat when an in-person assessment isn’t necessary. This saves PPE, reduces exposure for everyone as fewer specialists are in the department and gives families a plan more quickly than if they had to wait for someone to come in. Designing this solution seems like common sense – even my grandmother can figure out a Zoom call – but to be effective and appropriately patient-centred, it could only have been designed by a person with first-hand experience of how the emergency department operates, including, for example, the ways in which emergency medicine doctors and other specialists within a hospital communicate.

Within weeks of the start of the pandemic, many doctors across the country were forced to come up with virtual care systems, which use modern technology to connect with patients. Many clinics now offer appointments by text, e-mail, phone and video chat, making things safer for everyone. Designing new systems in such a short amount of time is nothing short of miraculous when you consider how long it took technological change to infiltrate health care settings prepandemic. This has been possible because both health care workers and patients are more open to trying something new for the sake of safety and efficiency. Governments such as Ontario’s have also been integral, as they have acted nimbly alongside us by allowing doctors to bill for this virtual care, making these innovations both possible and practical.

Several health care teams have also developed devices to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19 while inserting or removing a breathing tube. A SickKids anesthesiologist designed a plastic-sheet system that shields the medical team from a coughing patient. With the same goal in mind, a group of emergency medicine physicians in Ontario created a clear polycarbonate box that shields the health care provider from the spray of droplets that transmit disease. Both these doctor-designer teams built rapid prototypes of their devices and shared results widely in scientific journals and on social media for others to test and adapt.

One of the challenges posed by the now widespread use of PPE is how patients can have personal interactions with medical professionals when their faces are almost completely covered up. For this, several doctors and nurses at hospitals across Canada have designed a simple yet powerful patient-centred solution: A button with a photo of the doctor’s or nurse’s own face, pinned to the outside of their clothing. The buttons are low-tech, but they remind patients that there is a caring face under the layers of PPE. They also ensure that members of the health care team can easily recognize each other, which is an especially important safety measure during resuscitation efforts.

How is it that so many doctors in Canada have been able to quickly and radically shift their practices so that the service they provide is safer and more convenient for patients? Because of COVID-19, many of the usual bureaucratic obstructions to creativity and experimentation have been reduced out of necessity. The pandemic has opened up a space for doctors to create and test new ideas like never before.

In many ways, health care has changed more in the past four months than it has in the past 10 years. And, perhaps most crucially for the system, institutions have started to recognize that front-line health care workers are the optimal people to be designing user- and patient-centred solutions. My hope is this approach to creativity, removing barriers for experimentation and incorporating technology will remain long after the current crisis subsides.

