Old Bernie’s back. Does he have a shot?

Open this photo in gallery Bernie Sanders, seen here on Jan. 30, 2019, wants another shot at moving the United States more to the left than it has ever been. ERIN SCHAFF/The New York Times

As a president, do Americans want a champagne socialist who would be in his 80s in his first term?

Here comes Bernie Sanders. Again. The 77-year-old wants another shot at moving the United States more to the left than it has ever been.

He entered the Democratic primaries on Thursday as the front-runner among announced candidates – mainly because of name recognition – and he is mincing no words.

“We are running against a President,” he said Tuesday, “who is a pathological liar, a fraud, a racist, a xenophobe.” For good measure, the senator from Vermont added that U.S. President Donald Trump and his knuckle-draggers were undermining U.S. democracy and leading the land toward authoritarian government.

Age makes Mr. Sanders’s bid a long shot. But given the large number of contenders who will divvy up the vote, the fact that he has a potent countrywide organization already in place and a big lead in fundraising means that capturing the Democratic nomination wouldn’t be out of the question. Especially if Joe Biden stays out of the race.

It was Mr. Sanders, of course, who surprised everyone in 2016 with his long and strong fight against Hillary Clinton – one that may well have seeded enough doubts in her to cost her the presidency.

Working in his favour now is that the Democratic Party has been moving left. Gallup says the number of Democrats who identify themselves as liberal has jumped 23 per cent since 2000, and the portside pace has quickened over the past year.

The big new Democratic star on Capitol Hill is the newly elected 29-year-old congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She is a magnet among millennials and the news media, and philosophically she is deep in Bernieland, pushing policies such as the far-left Green New Deal.

The two of them – in combination with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also running for the nomination – give the party big heft on the left.

Most thought Mr. Sanders would wander away after his Clinton challenge. But that didn’t happen. He is tireless, and forever wound up. On Capitol Hill the other day, he came storming by, his face a fiery orange, his white hair shooting off in all directions as if he was plugged into a megawatt socket.

After his defeat to Ms. Clinton, he built his existing organization into a movement called Our Revolution; there are now about 600 local chapters. That organization helped elect many candidates on the left, including Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, in last fall’s midterm elections.

His policies include free tuition for public colleges, a $15 minimum wage, universal health care, lower prescription drug price, criminal-justice reform and the Green New Deal.

But his vision is not shared by candidates such as Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar. Ms. Harris was in New Hampshire on Monday, where the California senator made the point that “I am not a democratic socialist.” Ms. Klobuchar, the Minnesota senator, is tacking on a more centrist path.

With the first primaries almost a year away, there’s ample time for the moderate and radical wings to fight it out. And there are big decisions still to be made by Mr. Biden and Beto O’Rourke, both of whom lean to the more moderate side.

But the way that the Democratic race is shaping up has Republicans licking their chops, as they work to brand the new Democrats as socialists.

Mr. Trump has declared that the Green New Deal would be “a massive government takeover” that would “destroy our incredible economic gains.” Canadians might hear echoes of Stephane Dion’s proposed Green Shift when he was leader of the Liberal Party, which Stephen Harper’s Conservative Party portrayed as a jobs destroyer.

Just last week, the Democrats landed in trouble when Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s anti-corporate rhetoric contributed to Amazon quitting its expansion plan for New York, which would have brought 25,000 jobs. Despite Mr. Trump’s bad week, owing to his declaration of a national emergency in order to build his wall, Republicans were able to deflect criticism by calling their opponents job killers.

The Democrats now face a critical decision: Whether to confront a brawler such as Mr. Trump with a brawler of their own such as Mr. Sanders or whether to go at him from the softer middle.

What gives Mr. Sanders hope is that the Democrats know what happened last time.