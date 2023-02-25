ISTOCK

Clancy Martin is a writer and professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri in Kansas City and Ashoka University in New Delhi, and the author of the forthcoming book How Not to Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind.

“I have good news about the DWI,” my lawyer told me. “We got what’s called deferred adjudication.”

“Great,” I said. “So no jail time?”

A couple of months before, I had been arrested in Overland Park, Kan., when, during a drunken blackout, I had rear-ended another car on the highway in bumper-to-bumper, five-mile-an-hour traffic. There was no damage done to the other car, but apparently in a panic over the possibility that the people I had hit would call the police and I would quite rightly be arrested for driving under the influence, I drove off the highway onto the embankment, bursting two of the tires on my car in the process, and then tried to make my getaway (missing the front and rear wheels on the passenger side of my Infiniti G20) on a nearby frontage road. Mercifully, I quickly wound up in a ditch, and no one was harmed. I then tried running away on foot before the police finally caught me.

“Exactly what we were hoping for. No criminal charges. You lose your licence for a while. And you have to do three days in prison. But it’s a minimum-security place down near Olathe. It’s no big deal, there will be lots of other people there just like you. You’ll do some group therapy, AA, that sort of thing.”

He was right – it wasn’t that bad. But what made the experience fundamentally different than any of the other times I’ve been in jail or locked up in a psychiatric ward was one simple thing: You were free to leave.

Quick aside: I have tried to kill myself more than 10 times. I am something of a comical figure in the history of suicide, a guy who tries and tries but just can’t get it done. The car accident was not one of those times (though several of my suicide attempts have taken place while drunk), but this story illustrates something important about why I am both deeply grateful that all of my suicide attempts have failed and yet vigorously support the idea that people should have the right to take their own lives, including seeking medical assistance in dying on psychiatric grounds.

At Olathe, when you checked in, they told you: “You can leave at any time. Of course be aware that as soon as you do – and we have cameras and alarms, so we’ll know – a warrant will be issued for your arrest. But no one is going to stop you, and no one from this facility is going to chase you down. Some people make it all the way home. Some people get picked up on the highway. I’m not saying it’s a good idea,” the intake administrator informed me with a smile. “But you are free to do it.” They actually showed you the door you could choose to exit.

I was never tempted to leave, while I was there. I did walk past the door several times but mostly to reassure myself that it was indeed available. And the terrible, mind-crushing, almost unbearable (and sometimes simply unbearable) claustrophobia and panic that I suffer when constrained in a jail cell or a psychiatric facility (you try to kill yourself repeatedly, and you’ll spend some time in these places) was utterly gone. Because I was free to leave, I felt like I was choosing to be there. And that tiny attitudinal difference – which in some practical sense was no difference at all; the consequences would have been so dire if I’d left that I would have been crazy to exit – was absolutely crucial.

This is the key intuition behind the Stoics’ best-known defense of the right to commit suicide, called the “door is always open” argument. For the Stoic, the ability to commit suicide is the most fundamental and all-but-irrevocable expression of our freedom. Life is not the highest value; there are other values that may well matter more, so when life and those other higher values come into conflict, one should simply step through the open door of death.

The Roman philosopher Seneca wrote in his On the Proper Time to Slip the Cable:

“‘A man may hope for anything while he has life.’ This may be true; but life is not to be purchased at any price. … Must I await the cruelty either of disease or of man, when I can depart through the midst of torture, and shake off my troubles? This is the one reason why we cannot complain of life: it keeps no one against his will. Humanity is well situated, because no man is unhappy except by his own fault. Live, if you so desire; if not, you may return to the place whence you came.”

He goes on to add: “Every man ought to make his life acceptable to others besides himself, but his death to himself alone. The best form of death is the one we like.” And continues: “ … Men are foolish who reflect thus: ‘One person will say that my conduct was not brave enough; another, that I was too headstrong; a third, that a particular kind of death would have betokened more spirit.’ What you should really reflect is: ‘I have under consideration a purpose with which the talk of men has no concern!’”

The Scottish philosopher David Hume makes much the same argument in defense of suicide. He claims the possibility of committing suicide liberates us “from all danger of misery.” That is to say, so long as we know that we can kill ourselves, we know that there is an escape from pain entirely. In a way, things can only get so bad, because if they do get so bad, we have a legitimate solution to the problem.

These arguments presume calm in the face of calamity, and require reason, even fearlessness. The qualification that the suicidally inclined person look about carefully is the key, and how many people are in a position to be circumspect and prudent when thinking about self-destruction? Normally, when we are in such straits, our mental situation is one of carelessness, dismay, distress and extreme pain.

But now suppose that society provides a person the opportunity to pause and consider whether or not suicide is the correct course of action. As many readers of this piece may know, the idea is not a new one. In the first century the Roman traveller and essayist Valerius Maximus writes of the Massalians (inhabitants of present-day Marseilles, France):

“A poison compounded of hemlock is under public guard in that community, which is given to one who has shown reasons to the Six Hundred, as their senate is called, why death is desirable for him. The enquiry is conducted with firmness tempered by benevolence, not suffering the subject to leave life rashly but providing swift means of death to one who rationally desires a way out.”

Yes, this is an argument in defense of the right to commit suicide and to receive wisely adjudicated – we would say, regulated and expert – assistance in doing so. But we should also notice that the argument cuts both ways. One version of the “door is always open” way of thinking is in fact an argument against suicide. I almost always use a variation of this argument on myself when I am thinking of suicide (and it has often worked on me, though not in every case), and I frequently mention it when people come to me to discuss a suicidal desire.

The idea is a bit like the AA suggestion to “take a drink tomorrow”: Look, you are always free to take a drink, but maybe you can wait a day? Or, in the suicide version: Look, if things really do get worse, as you fear, or if you can’t take it any more, tomorrow you can kill yourself. And of course, as in AA, tomorrow never comes. The Romanian philosopher E.M. Cioran observes: “When people come to me saying they want to kill themselves, I tell them: ‘What’s your rush? You can kill yourself any time you like. So calm down. Suicide is a positive act.’ And they do calm down.”

Many contemporary thinkers on suicide, people who are really on the front lines of the current struggle to reduce suicide today, similarly believe that providing people with the option to kill themselves in a legally, socially sanctioned and regulated way, as in Canada, is not only humane and morally justifiable, but will actually reduce the frequency of suicide and the many harmful consequences that often result from the way we currently handle suicide. “This is one time,” the suicidologist Dese’Rae L. Stage told me, “that bureaucracy might actually save lives.”

As an expat Canadian living in the United States, I am offended when some in recent American media coverage of MAID in my home country have framed Canada’s policy as a symptom of moral decline or infantilization of the public. On the contrary, I cite Canada’s enlightened, humane, reasonable and scientifically informed approach to the question of medical assistance in dying as one more way in which, when it comes to sane government and regulation, Canada is leading the world. When I teach my Money, Morals and Medicine class every fall semester to as many as 400 incoming freshman medical students, nursing and pharmacy students, when we get to health policy and international standards of health care, it’s quite common for them to ask me: “Why did you ever leave Canada?” Don’t get me wrong, I love the United States and I am grateful to have lived here for more than 30 years now and to have raised a family here. The U.S.A. is a splendid country. But when it comes to the attempt to create and preserve true moral dignity for its residents, I believe Canada, along with a few other northern European nations, is a model for the rest of the world. And I very much believe that our policies about MAID, and MAID on psychiatric grounds, are one more vigorous example of precisely that moral leadership.

Because of the responsibility that comes with leadership in MAID, Canadians should welcome a year’s delay of the implementation of the new law, to allow medical professionals, ethics panels and other relevant experts the time to prepare for this important expansion of the policy. We don’t want to rush implementation when the eyes of the world are on us. Those who seek MAID on psychiatric grounds, their loved ones and the providers of this care must feel confident that the health care system is fully prepared. Lives are at stake.

That people in Canada and other nations today are in fact choosing to end their own lives in a dignified and legal way also reduces the stigma and perhaps the unfortunate romance of the act. We’d like to pretend that suicide doesn’t have this romantic allure, but it’s been constantly glamorized in popular music, literature and television: As recently as the third episode of The Last Of Us, a dual suicide is described as “incredibly romantic.” Sigh.

We know that many people in terrible mental suffering are going to attempt to end that pain. They do so every day by taking matters into their own hands, at alarming and escalating rates. There is also the terrifying worry, here, which everyone who has attempted suicide knows, that one will so badly injure oneself in the course of a suicide attempt that one effectively closes the door. The great Canadian novelist Nelly Arcan (1973-2009), who died by hanging herself after at least one previous suicide attempt, discusses this problem in her final novel, Paradis, clef en main – translated in English as Exit – whose narrator is a woman left physically incapacitated by a failed suicide attempt. She complains that she finally gave herself a good reason to die – the attempt gone wrong has paralyzed her, and she’s at the mercy of her mother, whom she loathes – but no longer has the ability to do it. She’s trapped in a life of misery.

So maybe the point of the “door is always open” argument really is like my weekend in prison with the DWI crew in Olathe, Kan.: Yes, the door is always open; yes, feel liberated, knowing that you can always walk through it; yes, breathe easier, know that there is no longer cause for panic; and yes, freely choose to stay where you are.