Open this photo in gallery: Police escort the coffin carrying the remains of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at the Camposanto Monteolivo cemetery, in Quito, Ecuador, on Aug. 11.Carlos Noriega/The Associated Press

Grace Jaramillo teaches at the University of British Columbia’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs. She is the co-editor of Challenges to Democracy in the Andes: Strongmen, Broken Constitutions, and Regimes in Crisis.

In recent decades, Ecuadorians have faced increasing fear about the fate of their country’s democracy. There have been sparks of democratic renewal, including presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a journalist and activist who was critical of the links between drug cartels and political corruption. But his assassination last week, on the eve of Sunday’s presidential election, leaves citizens with a sinking feeling that democracy in Ecuador is dying a slow death.

The police have blamed the assassination on organized crime. I cannot speak about the investigation that is currently underway, but the fact that local authorities asked for help from the FBI shows that institutional trust in the police and the judiciary is long gone.

Once known as the island of peace in the Andes, political violence started seeping into the country in the early 2000s, beginning with Rafael Correa’s 10-year tenure as president. From 2007 to 2017, journalists airing corruption cases were prosecuted and incarcerated, instead of the ones committing the wrongdoing. Freedom of speech was seriously curtailed in Ecuador at the same time that Mr. Correa was defending WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s exact same right.

When a political leader systematically uses national media to call investigative journalists, activists, whistleblowers and even academics “enemies of the state” and “human misery,” it is only a matter of time until someone volunteers to take up violence. Mr. Villavicencio was the loudest whistleblower and investigative journalist during Mr. Correa’s administration and afterwards. His exposés of corruption led to the prosecution and ultimately conviction of Mr. Correa and his vice-president, Jorge Glas. Their respective sentences have been upheld by the highest tribunals in the country.

The assassination is the last straw of a steady deterioration of democratic safeguards. Under Mr. Correa, the independence of the judiciary, and security forces, including the military, were compromised, and intelligence services were used to go after political targets instead of international organized crime. It’s mind-boggling that progressives in North America and Europe continue to embrace Mr. Correa as one of their own.

What followed was no surprise. The political regime centred around Mr. Correa’s strongman rule accelerated the deterioration of state capacity at all levels of government. Without horizontal controls and accountability, everything from police forces to the educational system steadily fell apart. The void was quickly filled by gangs and drug traffickers who saw Ecuador as an easy place to procure and transport drugs to North America and Europe and to launder the result of their exploits.

Mr. Correa’s successors, former president Lenín Moreno and the current President Guillermo Lasso, did not take any meaningful action to prevent Ecuador from becoming one of the most violent countries in the western hemisphere. Although they have been more respectful of democratic rights and freedoms, their ineffectiveness prevented the rebuilding of state capacity and the reining in of violence. Ecuador went from six violent deaths per 10,000 to 25 just in the last five years.

The presidential election this Sunday will be a turning point for Ecuadorean democracy. It was called because Mr. Lasso invoked a constitutional mechanism similar to a parliamentarian vote of confidence. Mr. Lasso decided not to run again for office. Seven candidates are struggling to make it to the second round.

Luisa González, representing Mr. Correa’s movement, Citizens’ Revolution, is currently leading the polls, while the second spot is becoming extremely competitive between three candidates at the centre of the political spectrum: Otto Sonnenholzner, Christian Zurita (who replaced Mr. Villavicencio) and the centre-left Indigenous leader Yaku Pérez. Mr. Pérez and his spouse were also victims of Mr. Correa’s abuse, including criminal charges against him for “sabotage and terrorism” after protesting to keep a protected area free from mining extraction.

Without much consensus about how to take Ecuador out of its violent spiral, the prospects of democratic revival are extremely dim. The international community cannot turn its back on this environmentally rich and diverse country.