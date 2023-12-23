Barry Chudakov was a visiting research fellow at the McLuhan Program in Culture and Technology at the University of Toronto. He is currently founder and principal of Sertain Research, a future-focused consulting firm.

The soundtrack of modern life pesters with pings and digital hollers, the nag of attention-snagging media. The more we reach and respond to ringtones, clicks and yelps of modern devices, the more we become like Pavlov’s dogs. We scroll on command, and are constantly reminded that our minds are someone else’s business model.

Enter the humble – and no longer predictably inexpensive – fountain pen. The global fountain pen market reached US$956-million in 2022 and is expected to reach a billion dollars by 2030. There are more than 50 fountain pen companies in the world, and one estimate puts the yearly sale of fountain pens at more than 12 million.

Writing itself is about 6,000 years old, dating to when the Phoenicians used cuneiform to create an alphabet and craft messages. By contrast, the first record of a fountain pen is considerably newer, dating to around 974 AD. Left-handed people (I am one of them) more often use fountain pens than right-handers; no one knows exactly why.

When ink flows out of a pen, the colour of ink chosen for your mood – Jacques Herbin Emerald of Chivor because your heart is full, Private Reserve Ebony Purple because it was recently broken, Noodler’s Southwest Sunset because it is spring – the fountain pen experience leaves a record of you on Earth; unique, personal, a registrar of reflection. Watching a ribbon of ink encountering paper (especially if you’re using a demonstrator, a clear acrylic fountain pen) is akin to watching the tumbling flow of water at a river’s edge. This is a writer’s ASMR, the only sound a travelling scritch the nib makes moving across pages. The fountain pen becomes a magic wand of thought flow, turning new perception into rope knots of words, and a collection of ideas into painted troughs of paragraphs.

There is now a flourishing fountain pen community, a network of fountain pen-obsessed souls who support and seemingly cannot get enough of all things fountain pen. From Karst recycled stone journals and Graphilo fountain pen paper (a hot debate over Graphilo versus the new Tomoe River is brewing), to discussions of ink properties and colours (there are more than 800 inks for sale on the Goulet Pens website alone) to the uses of TWSBI wrenches or oversaturation of Brooks’s manipulations (colour patterns in a variety of pen brands), the fountain pen community is incessantly active on Reddit, YouTube and Instagram, and gathers at pen shows around the world to meet, greet and find out what is new and fabulous.

Fountain pen enthusiasts have their own lingo to describe their obsession: pen mail (since many pens are either from foreign manufacturers or from companies not near to home, pens, ink and fountain pen supplies arrive by mail); juicy (the way a pen nib writes when it allows a generous ink flow); girthy (a pen that is wide and thick, often heavier in weight than other pens); nibmeister (a professional craftsman such as NibGrinder Mark Bacas who repairs fountain pens, focusing especially on the pen nib); and grind (the structural design of the pen nib, which is typically shaped by the manufacturer or nibmeister to be extra fine, fine, medium, broad, 1.1-mm stub, architect or FA).

After nibs and ink – some would say before both of them – choosing the right paper for a fountain pen makes the difference between a pleasant or mediocre writing experience. Whether in A5 journal format, or A4 loose-leaf sheets, Tomoe River paper from Japan has been the leading paper fountain pen aficionados choose, along with Rhodia dot paper, MD Midori, Yamamoto Premium Bank paper, and now onionskin. They look for 90 gsm (grams per square metre), since the right paper weight is essential to getting the most out of pen and ink. Choosing the wrong paper, such as cheap 20-lb. copy paper, is like putting watered-down unleaded in a Ferrari. Without good paper, the fountain pen experience suffers, which is why Singapore-based Musubi takes great pains to offer a variety of fountain pen-friendly papers (made by artisans with physical and intellectual disabilities) in hand-sewn journals that greatly enhance the writing experience.

Finally, concerning the notion of anachronism, “a thing belonging or appropriate to a period other than that in which it exists”: with computers, cellphones, tablets and AI-enabled chat functions, we have many more ways to communicate and record thoughts and experiences than at any other time in human history. So why have fountain pens made a resurgence, and why is there such a passionate community of users and enthusiasts to support them? Because there are innumerable options: themed pens such as a Montblanc Hitchcock or Miles Davis; a Kilk Camera Laterna for the film buff; an Onoto Rosetta Stone for lovers of history; or the brilliant styles of Italian pen makers Leonardo and Montegrappa, whose Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones Limited Editions are a collector’s fantasy. Yet, for $20 or less you can get started with a decent fountain pen (the Platinum Preppy sells for $5.65 on Amazon). Go up to $50 or $75 and dozens of options are available. For the luxury market, from $200 to $5,000 and beyond, a gorgeous world of fountain pens opens up. Inks and journals are mostly reasonably priced.

But for me, and for many others, writing with a fountain pen is a screen-less way to be bathed in quiet while vivid marks fill a page with thought, stylishly presented via an architect or cursive italic nib. This is a delicious anachronism that survives not because there are no other alternatives, but because living without fountain pens would be a hollower existence. In a world of machines and screens, gadgets and quantum computing, the act of writing and recording thought is a glorious remnant of human ingenuity and spirit.