This week saw French President Emmanuel Macron heading to Moscow to butter up the Russian bear, only to find a testy President Vladimir Putin in no mood for diplomacy.

During a five-hour tête-à-tête from opposite ends of a massive oval table that made it look as if the two leaders were sitting in different countries, Mr. Macron managed not only to royally irritate Mr. Putin, but to further expose cracks in NATO’s position regarding Ukraine’s membership in the alliance.

If that wasn’t bad enough, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Washington the same day Mr. Macron trekked to Moscow, insisting there was no space between him and Joe Biden, only to create the entirely opposite impression by declining to back up the U.S. President’s threat to “end” the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Mr. Putin invades Ukraine.

For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson drew a line in the sand, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that “we are not going back to the days when a handful of great powers decided smaller nations’ fates over their heads.” That was in direct contradiction to Mr. Macron, who had said that the “Finlandization” of Ukraine was “among the models on the table.”

The French President avoided using that specific term – which refers to Finland’s neutral status during the Cold War – and later partially walked back his comments after a meeting the next day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

But Mr. Macron has clearly shown that he is willing to be more accommodating to Mr. Putin’s demands than most of his NATO counterparts. Part of the reason for that lies in France’s historical ambivalence toward the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the pro-Moscow stand of his far-right rivals in April’s French presidential election, Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour, who blame NATO for provoking Mr. Putin by refusing to rule out Ukrainian membership in the Western alliance.

“We must protect our European brothers by proposing a new balance capable of preserving their sovereignty and peace,” Mr. Macron told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche before heading to Moscow. “This must be done while respecting Russia and understanding the contemporary traumas of this great people and great nation.”

Meanwhile, in Washington, Mr. Scholz danced around the questions about the fate of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would transport Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea, thereby avoiding Ukraine and Poland. German dependence on Russian gas has conditioned Mr. Scholz’s approach to the standoff over Ukraine from the outset. He simply does not have the political luxury of compromising Germany’s energy security to suit Mr. Biden.

“If Russia invades – that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again – there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it,” Mr. Biden said at a Monday news conference at the White House with Mr. Scholz looking on.

Pressed by reporters to repeat the U.S. President’s threat, Mr. Scholz declined to directly address the question of the fate of the completed pipeline, which is awaiting approval by the German government. In his comments, he steadfastly avoided even uttering the pipeline’s name. “We are acting together, we are absolutely united, and we will not be taking different steps,” the Chancellor said with respect to the U.S. position. “We will do the same steps, and they will be very, very hard to Russia, and they should understand.”

Where all this leaves the prospects at preventing another invasion of Ukraine, on whose borders Mr. Putin has stationed 130,000 troops in the most brazen challenge to the post-Cold War international order since his annexation of Crimea in 2014, is anybody’s guess.

In public, Mr. Biden, Mr. Macron, Mr. Scholz and Mr. Johnson are all speaking to domestic audiences as much as international ones, which can serve to exaggerate differences among them. In private, Mr. Biden is likely as willing as Mr. Macron to accommodate some of Mr. Putin’s demands regarding NATO expansion, though it would not be possible for him to say so in public.

For now, however, the cacophonic Western responses to Mr. Putin’s posturing are creating more doubt about NATO resolve amid the announcement of an informal alliance between Russia and China to redefine the international order. The recent display of unity by the Russian President and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, just before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, risks leaving Mr. Biden chasing bronze.

