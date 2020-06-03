 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

One year after a landmark report on violence against Indigenous women, we’re still waiting for action

Meggie Cywink and Beverly Jacobs
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An eagle feather is held up during a rally for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on Parliament Hill on Oct. 4, 2016.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Meggie Cywink is a MMIWGT2S+ family member from Whitefish River First Nation and advocate for MMIWGT2S+ families. Beverley Jacobs is a member of the Mohawk Nation, Bear Clan, a lawyer and an associate professor at the University of Windsor’s Faculty of Law.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s report, with its call for a National Action Plan (NAP) to end violence against Indigenous women. This is not new: In 1993, the Canadian Panel on Violence Against Women made a similar recommendation, and in 1970, the Royal Commission on the Status of Women highlighted discrimination against Indigenous women, prompting calls for another commission to examine violence against them, specifically.

The actions of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government sadly reflect the words issued by his predecessor, Stephen Harper, who bluntly stated the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIWGT2S+) “isn’t really high on our radar.” Although Mr. Trudeau agreed with the inquiry’s findings that the crisis of MMIWGT2S+ in Canada constitutes a genocide – something that also had previously been documented and recognized by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and by former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin – nothing has changed. Affected families and grassroots Indigenous women’s organizations have been met with yet another year of deafening silence from the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

Delay in plan against violence targeting Indigenous women, girls draws criticism

An action plan has long been necessary to address the relationship between Canada and policing agencies. Their failure to end targeted violence against Indigenous peoples has been strongly criticized by innumerable commissions: the Donald Marshall Inquiry, the Manitoba Aboriginal Justice Inquiry, the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, the British Columbia Missing Women Commission, the Neil Stonechild Inquiry, the Ipperwash Inquiry and the Viens Commission among them. International human-rights experts and organizations, including Amnesty International Canada, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW Committee) and Human Rights Watch have highlighted this crisis against Indigenous women. In 2015, for the first time in Canada’s history of engagement with the United Nations, the CEDAW Committee found that Canada committed a grave violation of Indigenous women’s rights, including the right to equal protection before the law and to an effective remedy.

And yet there is no action plan. The federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, announced last week that the NAP that had been expected today by the families of MMIWGT2S+ will be delayed, citing the COVID-19 crisis. Families and communities remain without necessary supports even after sharing their truths with the inquiry – at times at great personal cost, including re-traumatization and victimization by the inquiry process. They rightly expect to be engaged by those planning the implementation of the 231 Calls for Justice. Instead, there continues to be murder and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls at an alarming and increasing rate.

The failure of any government to develop a plan of action amounts to the condoning of the disproportionate and ongoing violence against Indigenous women and girls, which has historically been a primary means for the annihilation of Indigenous peoples such that their land would become available for colonization and the Crown’s ambitions. The police remain a primary tool of enforcing Canada’s colonial violence against Indigenous peoples, and government departments have been and continue to be agents for the colonization, assimilation and attempted erasure of Indigenous peoples.

It is clear from historical and contemporary examinations that structural change in government and policing will be necessary to halt the violence against Indigenous women and girls. Thus, it is imperative that affected MMIWGT2S+ families and supportive grassroots organizations led by Indigenous women play a leading role in developing a plan to end that violence. To date, the federal government has consulted with provincial and territorial governments and the National Indigenous Organizations to develop the NAP. This neglects the people who hold the most direct and accurate information regarding the tragedy.

MMIWGT2S+ family members and Indigenous women’s grassroots organizations should be provided with the support and resources to lead the way. They have the answers to what is required and what they expect to hear. Providing us with the resources and the agency to make an immediate difference will ensure this tragedy is finally addressed so that we will not be forced to wait another 50 years for some kind of action.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies