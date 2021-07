Connor Willumsen is a cartoonist and visual artist. His books include Anti-Gone and Bradley of Him from Koyama Press, the former of which was nominated for an L.A. Times Book Prize and has been adapted into a mixed-reality theatrical performance by artist Theo Triantafyllidis which has showcased at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

