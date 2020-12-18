Jeremy Farrar is the director of the Wellcome Trust, a U.K.-based a health research foundation.

As COVID-19 continues to surge across Canada at an unprecedented rate and parts of the country tighten restrictions, it may not feel like the world has turned a corner. But with the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arriving in the country and the most promising treatments on the horizon, there is light at the end of this long and dark tunnel.

Effective vaccines, treatments and tests will fundamentally change this pandemic, bringing us closer to a sense of normality. For that to happen, these tools must reach everyone who needs them – regardless of where they live, or their ability to pay.

Canada’s commitment of an additional $485-million to the ACT-Accelerator, a global effort to provide COVID-19 medicines, diagnostics and vaccines fairly to all countries, rich and poor, is testament to this, and underscores the country’s bold and forward-thinking leadership on global public health. By protecting its own citizens, as well as those most in need globally, Canada recognizes that unless advances are made fairly available to everyone, we all remain at risk.

While vaccines are key to global efforts to reduce the impact of the virus, it will take time for vaccination programs to roll out, and there will always be those who cannot take a vaccine, and so treatments are also vital. In particular, monoclonal antibody treatments – drugs that are intended to stimulate the patient’s immune response – hold promise. These drugs include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals antibody cocktail, and bamlanivimab, an Eli Lilly drug developed in partnership with Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics.

Through securing up to three million courses of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments – the first and only treatments specific to the virus – for developing countries, Canada is ensuring that it won’t just be rich countries that initially could benefit from one of the most promising COVID-19 -treatments.

As hospitalizations soar in Canada and around the world, the need for effective and accessible COVID-19 treatments couldn’t be clearer. Investing in science, at risk and at scale, remains our only exit strategy from this pandemic. Taking a calculated bet to support global access to this virus-specific treatment is one of the smartest decisions a country can make right now.

Soon to be one of the bedrocks of modern medicine, monoclonal antibodies have been transforming the way doctors treat, prevent and cure illnesses since the 1980s. Just last year, seven of the 10 bestselling novel drugs – new products that serve previously unmet needs – were monoclonal antibodies for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Pooling resources into the ACT-Accelerator helps to tackle the two major drawbacks of this form of COVID-19 treatment, but also addresses barriers to this class of treatments in the longer term.

First, there are only a few sites around the world that can make these drugs, which means that demand will initially far outstrip supply. By ensuring that supply is not just limited to rich countries, we stand the best chance of ending this pandemic as quickly as possible.

Second, monoclonal antibodies are traditionally among the most expensive and inaccessible treatments in the world. A staggering 80 per cent are sold in the U.S., Europe and Canada alone.

It is indefensible that, in the 30-plus years they’ve been around, few monoclonal antibodies have become available in low- and middle-income countries. But the pace and strength of the cross-industry collaborations we are currently seeing offers great hope for the future. If these countries receive the first COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies within months of their results, we are setting a powerful precedent for what can be possible. Canada should be proud of the critical role it is playing.

We must capitalize on this momentum. COVID-19 should be the catalyst for making these treatments accessible and affordable for everyone – both for COVID-19 and for other diseases. Creating innovative solutions now would have far-reaching implications for the future of global health.

In the years to come, 2020 will be remembered as a time of immense loss, upheaval and uncertainty. But it was also a moment when science leaped forward – and with it, the opportunity to make the world a fairer place. I have no doubt that today’s technological strides will revolutionize the future of medicine and public health around the world, but we must ensure that everyone reaps the benefits. Canada is acting in enlightened self-interest to protect global public health, as well as citizens within its own borders – both now and for the future. Other countries must follow its inspiring lead.

