Open this photo in gallery Irene Marks, who died age 103. Courtesy of the Family

Cindy Skrzycki is a former Washington Post reporter and columnist.

David Shribman is a Globe contributing writer.

They both are teaching, remotely, at McGill’s Max Bell School of Public Policy.

She was born in the middle of the First World War, left Germany months before the outbreak of the Second World War and lived to see the end of the Cold War. Before she was 21, she acted as the family sentry when the Gestapo came knocking. She was forced to leave school when she refused to say “Heil Hitler,” went to work in the dietary kitchen of a sanatorium and spent the rest of her life regretting that she had no poison at hand when Adolf Hitler came to dine.

She was our Aunt Irene.

She lived through the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic only to die Dec. 17, 2020, a month short of her 104th birthday, after a bout of COVID-19. Indeed, she was one of the great survivors of the age – and one of the very few old enough to have daughters the ages of 77 and 73.

She was the most remarkable woman we ever knew.

Irene Marks was born in Dresden on Jan. 15, 1917, and came to Canada 22 years later, arriving on the RMS Ascania in Montreal eight months before the ship was converted into an armed military cruiser. She left behind a friend who was a member of Hitler Youth – and another named Karin, who helped the family find a route out of Germany, which is why her younger daughter, the former mayor of Westmount, spells her name that way.

She may have been German-born but she was Canada-strong. She was not a skier, or a skater, and curling remained a lifetime mystery to her, but she embraced the Canadian ethic of inclusion and diversity with every frosty breath – even though her future mother-in-law wondered why her son couldn’t fall in love with someone who was really Canadian.

It turned out that the real Canadian was Irene herself, or so she seemed to her Massachusetts-born nephew who for six decades associated her with “peace, order, and good government” – plus a thousand other elements of life north of the 49th parallel.

It was one of her life’s delight that among her family – here’s that impulse for inclusion – were sons-in-laws with the names MacCormack and Puddington and a niece by marriage bearing the name Skrzycki – names not ordinarily seen in the pews of Montreal’s Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, where her late husband, Lawrence Marks, once served as congregation president. When her daughter adopted Carmen and Sue Ann, both members of the Buffalo River Dene Nation in Dillon, Sask., there was no more doting grandmother. And when the new rabbi at her synagogue turned out to be a lesbian, her view was: She’s perfect!

Karin and her older sister, Isobel, let Irene be Irene. They were always close by, but Irene was living her own brand of independent living, emphasis on independent. She stayed until the end in her own apartment, doing most everything for herself.

Last year, when we were in Montreal teaching at McGill University, we had opportunities to pick her up for family outings. We were close by, so why not? Here’s why not: Because we quaked at the thought of her slipping, falling, breaking a hip. Oh the terrible things that could happen.

Her daughters no doubt thought us cowards, because this is how it went when we watched one of them take her home:

Barely using a walker, Aunt Irene got out of the car, went up the steps, opened the door, got on the elevator, got off the elevator and walked to her apartment. Nary a wobble. All this in the dead of winter.

Her girls were brave and understanding enough to trust and listen to their mother’s instincts and desires. They didn’t baby her. They didn’t rob her of her dignity. And they trusted that she knew what she was doing. They helped her live the longest life possible.

They respected her and let Irene be Irene.

At ages when her peers were enjoying retirement, she managed two building in Outremont, ran a craft shop and, with two other women, started Montreal’s Golden Age Association, bringing together seniors to minimize their isolation and to provide recreational and educational activities. The organization grew throughout the years and now is under the auspices of the Cummings Centre, a multistorey institution offering courses and services to Montreal seniors.

But in the end, it is Irene who was the multistory. We heard those stories last year in Montreal, over Chinese meals at the Shanghai Grill on Saint-Catherine Street, and in her apartment, always overheated by the furnace – and by the conversation. It’s only days since she died, but already we miss Irene, being Irene.

