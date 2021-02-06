Youppi!

Former mascot of the Montréal Expos, current mascot of the Canadiens, logical future mascot of Canada. Able to pump up a crowd at those dreadfully boring Order of Canada Investiture ceremonies by borrowing the Queen’s bejewelled T-shirt cannon.

The Littlest Hobo

Always there when you need him to cut a ribbon or defuse a bomb, and best of all doesn’t hang about afterward to make awkward small talk.

Mr. Dressup’s Tickle Trunk

A sentient magical piece of furniture to be paraded around like a national Ark of the Canadian Covenant. Woe unto those who gaze directly upon it. Fittingly, no one knows how the Tickle Trunk works, which is prerequisite attribute to the role of Governor-General.

The Chosen One

Foretold of in the prophecy. Knows all the basic Governor-General stuff. Great in a bar fight. Possibly Joni Mitchell, but she’s really quite secretive, so hard to say for sure.

