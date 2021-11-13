Anmol Irfan is a freelance journalist based in Lahore, Pakistan, and the founder of Perspective Magazine.

A few months ago, my family was invited to a wedding. It was one of our first real events being celebrated after being in COVID-19 lockdown. I didn’t personally know the bride and groom, and was only invited because my parents were related to the groom’s parents. It’s not at all odd for distant relatives to be invited to Pakistani weddings because they’re usually big affairs made up of multiple events – the largest of which can see guest lists of up to 1,000 people.

While the wedding was on a relatively smaller scale, it was still big enough to send a message that we were ready to move past COVID-19 restrictions and that maybe things were returning to “normal.” After all, growing up in a big Pakistani family, socializing came as easily to us as eating. In fact, the two quite often ended up happening together.

Going to weddings of distant friends or relatives was quite common for my parents, and as I grew up it was equally common for me to accompany them. The constant influx of guests in our own house was also part of our everyday lives. So when the pandemic began, it felt weird to no longer go through these social rituals and obligations.

But for me, the reverse became true as the pandemic began to wind down. While the whole world around me was rushing to go back to the way things used to be, I felt differently about going to so many events and meeting so many people all the time. As fast-paced life slowed down, I had developed new feelings in relation to myself and the social norms I had grown up with. And I realized I wasn’t alone.

Journalist Sajeer Shaikh, for example, shared with me how the nature of her work meant she had to regularly keep up with social gatherings, even though she didn’t always feel great attending them. “I have found myself wanting to be alone more and more. Meeting people is not only draining, it seems like a chore. Time spent in isolation really did some rewiring and solitude has become a priority,” she said.

Ms. Shaikh’s reflections on how she now sees “me time,” helped me realize how I feel about it too. So many of the gatherings I used to attend were because I “had” to. I would sit for hours in places where I barely knew anyone well – only to smile and make small talk even when I knew I didn’t enjoy it. There was also a cultural pressure that underlined this performance: As Pakistani women, there’s always been an expectation to be available and put others first. Otherwise, you’re considered selfish, or you just seem too different to fit in.

Ms. Shaikh also added that these cultural expectations often come from a lack of understanding of the importance of mental health. “We don’t believe in mental health, and therefore, we don’t believe in concepts like me-time. There has to be an understanding of the fact that spending time alone is just as important for self development and healing as time spent with friends,” she said.

Some have joked about how the lockdown turned them into introverts. But I think it’s freed us from the constant pressure of social expectations. I realized that it was time to focus on myself. I was able to sit alone with my own thoughts, and I realized I enjoy it. One takeaway, then, is that I do not want to ever be rid of this self-love I’ve found and the need to put myself first.

The pandemic also forced us to distinguish between those who were really important to us and those who were previously invited due to expectation. Functions and events became a lot more intimate, with guest lists cut down, whether we liked it or not. The past two years haven’t been easy on anyone, and being surrounded by loved ones who support us has been essential. And we need to continue to prioritize those same people as we participate in socializing.

While I’ve learned that I don’t want to cut myself off from my friends or family by any means, I do need to come up with better ways to stay connected while still putting myself first. The key, then, is to balance the two.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.