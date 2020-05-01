Olga Khazan is a writer for The Atlantic, covering health and science, and the author of the new book Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World.

At the first twinge of panic over the coronavirus outbreak, we aimed our pitchforks at outsiders. The novel coronavirus originated in China, but Westerners quickly took the disease’s origin to the worst conclusion possible. Both in the United States and Canada, people of Asian descent are experiencing racist attacks – getting yelled at and assaulted for looking like they might be Chinese.

It’s true the circumstances surrounding this pandemic might have led people to be uniquely xenophobic against Asians: U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly called it “the Chinese virus,” after all. But research also shows that outbreaks make us more xenophobic and fearful of outsiders. When we are worried about getting sick, an irrational instinct in our brains makes us less trusting of foreigners. Ultimately, these attitudes can make entire countries more conformist and cause them to miss out on important foreign ideas in the long run.

According to a newish theory in psychology, this happens because in addition to our regular immune systems, which vanquish germs and keep us healthy, we are also equipped with so-called behavioural immune systems. Our behavioural immune systems predispose us to avoid people who break our social norms because we, subconsciously, fear they might harbour illnesses we are not equipped to fight off.

There are three reasons this instinct might subconsciously keep us away from people who seem different. First, people who don’t follow local customs are likely to be from faraway lands, and your brain thinks that they could bring in unfamiliar pathogens that could wipe out your tribe. Second, people who break certain norms, such as the one against having lots of sexual partners, might be more likely to spread diseases even if they are from your tribe. Finally, an unusual appearance or strange behaviour might signal an infectious disease – think leprosy, which disfigures the face.

All three kinds of people, our gut reaction tells us, should be avoided. Thus, we may shun people who seem unusual or break our local customs, even if there’s nothing actually wrong with them.

Beyond the theoretical realm, our fear of getting sick appears to actually make us less open to outsiders in several ways. Several studies have now shown that when people are more worried about disease, they react more negatively toward foreigners.

That might explain the current racism toward Chinese-Americans and Chinese-Canadians, as well as why immigrants are too often referred to as “animals” or “parasites,” among other terms for disease vectors. Sometimes pundits make this accusation explicit: In one 2005 broadcast, Lou Dobbs’s show claimed illegal immigrants were spreading leprosy in the United States. (Later, his correspondent was found to have confused a 30-year figure with a three-year one.)

People in more disease-ridden countries are less likely to be extroverted or open to new experiences, researchers have found, suggesting that they want to stay away from the unfamiliar and avoid exposing themselves to even more sicknesses.

Pregnant women in their first trimester are more prone to infections, and as it happens, during that trimester women exhibit more ethnocentric and xenophobic attitudes than when they’re further along in their pregnancies. One study found that states and countries that are more plagued by infectious diseases tend to have stronger family ties and greater levels of religiosity; the authors interpreted these measures as indicating a preference for sticking with your own kind of people.

In essence, the behavioural immune system operates likea strong gag reflex. It instinctively keeps us away from what it sees as outsiders, conflated in the quest for good health.

Unfortunately, this reflex can also make us lose out on important, new ideas. In 2014, Tulane University psychologist Damian Murray set out to determine why it is that certain countries seemed to generate lots of innovative ideas, and others relatively few. South Korea, for instance, acquires 800 international patents per million people a year, but Singapore gets only about eight. What separates countries that churn out lots of luminaries from those that don’t?

Predictable factors such as wealth, education and life expectancy made a big difference in a country’s level of innovation. But even when Dr. Murray took wealth and education into account, he uncovered a surprising circumstance that also affected creativity: how plagued by various infectious diseases – such as leprosy, malaria and typhus – a given country had been in the early 20th century.

The reason a heavy disease burden dampened the kind of creative thinking required to win a Nobel Prize, Dr. Murray found, was because worrying about biological threats made people in those countries more conformist.

A history of infectious diseases didn’t make people in those countries dim-witted. But, according to this theory, it helped make them more traditional and avoidant of different people, and thus, less likely to come up with new and interesting ideas. Often, what leads to innovation are, precisely, norm-violating ideas that riff on those from other cultures.

Dr. Murray found that the more pathogens burdened a given society, the more its citizens became increasingly authoritarian, less individualistic and less creative. They came to distrust anything, or anyone, that seemed different. As a result, they were safer, perhaps, but also less inventive than their healthier neighbours.

With the novel coronavirus so closely linked to China, we are now seeing the behavioural immune system in overdrive. Like the regular immune system, which can mistake a fleck of pollen for a serious threat and spark allergies, the behavioural immune system can be overzealous.

We are so worried about getting COVID-19 that our brains tell us to shun people who might never even have been to China. Our brains want desperately to keep us healthy and it’s leading to a baseless distrust of foreigners. But as Dr. Murray’s research shows, we might not only be hurting people who look Asian, but also ultimately hampering our progress as a culture.

