Clive Forrester is a continuing lecturer at the department of English language and literature at the University of Waterloo. He was born in Jamaica and previously taught a course on Jamaican Creole at York University.

In Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood, the melodic sounds of Patwa – Jamaica’s homegrown language that blends standard English with other European and West African languages’ words and grammar – are frequently heard. In a Jamaican restaurant, you might hear someone say, “Sell mi a spicy beef patty and coco bread, with a peanut punch please.” You might hear a song from popular Jamaican artist Koffee, who sings, “Koffee come in like a rapture, and everybody get capture.” In some Toronto neighbourhoods, Patwa is spoken not just amongst Caribbean immigrants, but by their descendants and community members who live alongside them.

So it might come as a surprise that Patwa, which has taken root in Toronto, London, New York and many other cities around the world, still struggles to get official recognition in its homeland of Jamaica. It’s an issue that is gaining traction right now, as some Jamaican politicians push to make Patwa, historically looked down on as a second-class dialect, an official language as the government prepares to potentially cut ties with the British monarchy. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said the language should be “institutionalized,” while Opposition Leader Mark Golding has vowed to make Patwa an official language, giving it equal status with English and bringing the language people speak in their homes and in the streets into schools, courthouses and government offices.

The language predominantly spoken in Jamaica is called “Patois” by the locals. Academics have made the technical term “Jamaican Creole” quite popular in recent years, and some have simply started to refer to the language as “Jamaican.” As an academic myself, I prefer to use “Jamaican” or “Jamaican Creole,” but whenever I use the word Patois, I always spell it “Patwa” because this is how the word would be spelled in the official writing system for the language. It’s my way of distancing the language from the negative connotations associated with the traditional French spelling of the word. Words matter – the label we use to refer to the language isn’t arbitrary and neither is it free from historical baggage. If the Jamaican government ever gets to the point where the language is made official alongside English, it will have to decide on a name that will be used in official documents.

The current push for official status isn’t the first time this issue has been the subject of public debate. More than 20 years ago, the first serious attempt to grant the Jamaican language constitutional recognition came from a proposal by a professor of linguistics named Hubert Devonish, who tabled a suggestion to the Parliament to include “freedom from discrimination on the grounds of language” in Jamaica’s Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

The government was hesitant to accept such an inclusion in the charter, primarily because there was uncertainty about how exactly this would work. Could government agencies, such as the tax office and the courts, provide the same level of professional service in Patwa as they do in English? If they couldn’t, would they be liable for a lawsuit on the grounds of linguistic discrimination? The idea was too daunting for the Parliament back in 2001, but recent statements by both the current Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition suggest that the government might finally be warming up to the idea.

Needless to say, not all Jamaicans are “irie” (a local expression meaning “okay” or “satisfied”) with this move. Some are vehemently against it. Their main argument is that promoting Patwa to official-language status alongside English would further accelerate some of the socioeconomic problems being faced by the country. English, not Patwa, is the language of social mobility and the key to accessing international opportunities.

Other Jamaicans simply feel this is an academic preoccupation: The most vocal proponents of making Patwa official are, after all, professors. If we did a survey of most Jamaicans and asked them what are the top priorities the government needs to focus on right now, the language issue likely wouldn’t make the top 10.

It would certainly explain the reticence of the government to take decisive action on the matter, preferring instead to kick the can a little further down the road. These are uncertain times for the governing Jamaica Labour Party, as well as the opposition People’s National Party. Whichever party gains control of government in the next election isn’t guaranteed a second five-year term in office.

Patwa has been languishing on the periphery while crime, unemployment, corruption, health care and inflation bask in the priority limelight. If most Jamaicans don’t think the language issue is critical, is it even worth the effort to pursue official status now? The answer to this is difficult if we assume we are operating in a zero-sum scenario. That is, for Patwa to be made official, the government would have to sacrifice an actual priority issue. We can’t have our jerk chicken and eat it too, or so the thinking goes.

I don’t believe this is entirely true, especially since movement on the language issue is likely to bring positive effects to some of these other priority areas, such as education. It might sound counterintuitive, but there is well-established research that suggests the best way to teach children a second language is to ensure they are literate in their first language. Patwa is the first language of the vast majority of Jamaican children, yet there is no attempt to give children full literacy in their mother tongue, even if there is evidence to suggest it would facilitate literacy in English once it is formally taught as a second language.

While this issue has long been on the back burner, I believe now is the time to tackle it head on. The country has initiated a process that could culminate in the island moving from having the British monarch as head of state to becoming a republic, and a referendum on the matter could take place as soon as next year. This process will require constitutional reform at various levels, and a constitutional committee has been doing island-wide consultations with Jamaicans from all walks of life.

This is the perfect opportunity for us as Jamaicans to define, for ourselves, the status that our language will have in this new era. No longer will we simply accept the inferiority categorization that was handed down during colonial times. What better way to reclaim the dignity and beauty of our mother tongue than to have it finally promoted to official-language status?

English will always be official, and promoting our Jamaican language to that position takes nothing away from English. Rather, it would be a powerful and concrete gesture to demonstrate that no longer will Patwa play second fiddle to English: They will stand as constitutional equals. It would be a bold and historic step.