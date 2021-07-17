 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Pay your rent, Canada: Haida artist Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas on the colonial reckoning

This summer, The Globe and Mail is featuring comic artists from across the country once a week

Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas is a contemporary artist who explores themes of identity, environmentalism, and the human condition. His artistic practice is wide-ranging and includes large-scale public art projects, sculpture, painting, multi-media works, visual books and an opera. Combining the influence of Asian brush painting traditions with the iconography of his Haida ancestry he created a new art style called “Haida Manga.” His books include the award winning Flight of the Hummingbird (2005), RED: A Haida Manga (2009), the War of the Blink (2017), and Carpe Fin (2019). His work has toured internationally and is in the permanent collections of the British Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Seattle Art Museum, the Denver Art Museum, and other institutions and private collections. He is currently creating an 8 sq meter mural for the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, fabricating a public art commission for Vancouver and collaborating with the Vancouver and Pacific Opera companies and Montréal-based composer Maxime Goulet on the post-covid launch of his opera Flight of the Hummingbird. This October UBC Press will publish “Making Mischief” an examination by Dr Nicola Levell on Nicoll Yahgulanaas’ studio practice.

More comics from this series

Made of Salt, by Wenting Li

Norm’s Island, by David Collier

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies