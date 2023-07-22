Angela E. Morris is the author of Love Notes to Grievers.

My father was diagnosed with terminal cancer in early December, 2018, and died in March, 2019. We opted for in-home palliative care, which meant it was all hands on deck once the nurses left us from their allotted one-hour time slot each day. My father wanted to die at home, and it’s what we preferred as a family, too.

Because I lived out of the province, I stayed with my parents from the day of my father’s terminal diagnosis until his death. As a self-employed massage therapist, I was able to take time off from the clinic I worked at. My partner and I don’t have children and live a reasonably simple life with minimal expenses. Still, like many Canadians, we lacked the deep savings account to soften the blow of me not working for five months.

I was with my father daily to tend to him and accompany him to appointments. I picked up medical supplies and medications several times a week. I would curl up with him before bed each night, then tuck him in before heading upstairs. His hospital bed was in the dining room, since he could no longer climb the stairs.

“I can’t make it any further,” my dad said breathlessly, us both registering how weak he’d become. Supporting his back, I held back tears, deepening the bend in my knees, leaning closer toward him to give him extra support. Our bittersweet conversations became engulfed in his times as a young boy and teenager. As we sat in the hospital bed in the dining room, I became the recipient of his end-of-life reminiscence and review. I was also his lip-balm applier, hairstylist and massage therapist – a death concierge.

I’m glad I spent this time with my father in his final days. But it placed a tremendous strain on my life, from the loss of income I experienced to the myriad ways it negatively affected my health. It’s taken me years to write on this topic for fear of sounding insensitive, fragile, callous or irresponsible and whining about money, but enough time has passed, and my resilience has built. I can handle potential criticism or at least bring my tired bones to my therapist and pay her to let me cry for an hour if someone decides to cast judgment. I only now feel ready to reflect on how the mammoth amount of stress I was under led to several health issues, to new and resurfaced trauma and to additional financial strain.

These compounded financial and health struggles often go unspoken, and loss is multifaceted. It touches every part of our lives, yet goes unseen by those around us. The linear focus that grief after a death equates to sadness is completely inadequate. When I returned home, I weighed 97 pounds and was experiencing heart palpitations. I even had to go for an ECG.

I roughly added up some of my expenses and income loss from what I now call the “grief tax.” I did this as an act of solidarity to myself – to stop beating myself up about why I had fallen so behind in my financial goals. My income loss was approximately $25,000, with about $6,000 in therapy for grief support. Most insurance plans cover a few appointments, which doesn’t do much for someone trying to process profound grief or trauma. The pain-clinic appointments for migraines, body pain and brain fog cost around $2,400 this past year; naturopathic doctor appointments for gut-related issues, $3,000, still not resolved; special testing and medications not covered by an insurance plan, $2,000. Over four years, that’s around $39,000, close to a year’s salary for some people.

Certain folks qualify for the caregiver benefits available to Canadians. My mother received it for my father but the thought of asking for money while my dad was dying never crossed my mind.

Through my social-media channel dedicated to my journey with grief, I posed some questions about this topic. Hundreds of messages flooded my direct messages and into my comments section on Instagram. People wanted to talk about the hidden costs many of us are burdened by as we caretake a loved one dying – costs that continue afterward.

There is a deep desire to share these experiences, which most people go through but seldom discuss. They encompass financial hardships, health struggles, forced career transitions, and the demands and difficulties of returning to work – usually too soon. A lot of this suffering is not due to the grief itself but the societal pressure to hide away pain, and people’s ignorance about the grieving process. It is a failure of society that we don’t know how to support grieving people. But there is a future where we find ways to alleviate suffering collectively and learn skills around grief literacy. In a society like this, it will be common knowledge how grief affects the brain and the body, leading to better support. At least that’s my hope.