Opinion

Opinion

Permanent regalia: Tahltan artist Cole Pauls on how Indigenous culture can get under your skin

This summer, The Globe and Mail is featuring comic artists from across the country once a week

Cole Pauls
Special to The Globe and Mail
Reading on a mobile device? Here’s an enlargeable version of this comic.

Open this photo in gallery

Cole Pauls is a Tahltan comic artist, illustrator and printmaker hailing from Haines Junction (Yukon Territory) and currently residing in Vancouver. His comic series includes Pizza Punks and Dakwäkãda Warriors. In 2017, Pauls won Broken Pencil Magazine’s Best Comic and Best Zine of the Year Award for Dakwäkãda Warriors II. In 2020, Dakwäkãda Warriors won Best Work in an Indigenous Language from the Indigenous Voices Awards and was nominated for two Doug Wright Award categories, The Egghead & The Nipper.

