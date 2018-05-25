Philip Roth’s novels argue for their own permanence

Michael Redhill's most recent novel, Bellevue Square, won the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Philip Roth has been a mainstay of my reading life since my mother gave me his short-story collection, Goodbye, Columbus, at the age of 16. She told me she thought I’d find it funny and I did: It’s responsible for a fit of profane giggles I suffered on the 115 Silver Hills bus one afternoon in 1982. In it, I also encountered the garrulous Jewish storytellers, complainers, braggarts and purveyors of naryshkeit that peopled my extended family, too. The story I remember best is Epstein, about a middle-aged Jewish man who brings shame on himself and his family when he contracts “the syph” while cheating on his wife. Worse than the infection is the shame and humiliation suffered by Epstein, whose illicit urges are punished with a precision worthy of an angry, Old Testament God. Mr. Roth, who died this week at 85, would go on to fine-tune the exquisite tortures that those who suffer untrammelled desire are subject to. Hand in hand with this moral (and, eventually political) exploration of human appetite, Mr. Roth indulged in comic obscenity some would say was overenthusiastic. The liver-molesting protagonist of Portnoy’s Complaint is probably his most memorable fetishist, but Mr. Roth’s novels are crowded with men and women who can’t control themselves, and they people scenes that had his readers wincing, cringing and screaming with laughter at the same time.

Today we’d call some of these early works “sex-positive,” with their id-riddled pleasure-seekers, but I don’t think any of his books pass the Bechdel Test. The women in Roth’s fiction don’t bear close scrutiny except as a clue to the author’s unconscious. But that unconscious was also one of the author’s subjects. Roth inspected himself in his writing and grew. His characters speculated about their motives, wondered who they really were, and they analysed the worlds around themselves as we were reading them. As a writer, he became convincingly himself in his work.

It’s a sign of how thinking changes over time that the charges against him of misogyny only deepen, but those of helping to spread anti-Semitism – a transgression worse than marrying a non-Jew – is no longer part of the conversation. It’s hard to imagine today’s white supremacists reading Philip Roth, anyway. But at the beginning of his career, the young and newly famous author had his liver chopped by no less than Gershom Scholem, who said Portnoy’s Complaint was the “book for which all anti-Semites have been praying.”

The charges of misogyny are earned, and scenes from Mr. Roth’s real life do nothing to clear the air. There are long passages in his fiction that felt wrong in their time. And although his portrayals of woman have often been distasteful to a large bloc of his readers, worse for his fiction and his legacy are their unexplored depths. The women in Mr. Roth’s fiction are mainly help-or-hinder characters, but at worst, he created full-blown sex objects along the madonna-whore spectrum. Only rarely are Mr. Roth’s women as human as his Zuckermans and his Tarnopols. Mr. Roth’s relationships with women in the real world were notoriously ugly, and he wasn’t above taking revenge on his exes, such as he did with Claire Bloom, his partner from 1975 to 1994, whom he portrayed (fulsomely and unsympathetically) in his novels Deception and I Married a Communist. This side of the author is hard to stomach because the novels are gestures in art that were continuations of abuse in the real world.

His flaws as an artist notwithstanding, Mr. Roth’s novels argue for their permanence owing to their range, their intellectual depth and their art. Rarely has a mind this supple taken human beings as its subject and delved so far into it. Roth drew on his own life, his memories, his politics, his love of baseball, and his identities as a Jew and an American, and ran it all through his alchemical imagination. He was important to writers of my generation, Jewish and not, because he was one of the first novelists in English to use his own selfhood as material as nakedly as he did. (In his staunchest denials, he confirmed a lot of theories.) Even when he was not drawing on his own life, his novels felt intensely personal, and his readers took his work as the ongoing development of a single mind. He was my earliest influence as a writer – I wrote some short stories in my teens that were an unstable amalgam of him and Stephen King. (Think haunted piano at summer camp.) I wrote my first-ever fan letter to Philip Roth, too, at the age of 20, and mailed it to his publisher. I only recall how it began: “Dear Mr. Roth, I, too, am Jewish…” He never replied.

His novels have launched a thousand PhDs, with titles, I’m sure, such as Stop Bothering Me: Portrayals of Aging in the Novels of Philip Roth. There’s 1,000 more coming next year. Because: He’s fascinating. He makes you feel smart. His prose, sometimes as clear as a home run, sometimes dauntingly, even annoyingly, detailed, was always the work of a Very Serious Person. Even when he was ridiculous, he was being serious. I had to take care not to read him too late at night because the register of his prose would keep me up with hyper-charged thoughts. He is still so present in my mind that I can’t write directly about Jewish themes without tripping over him.

Mr. Roth came along great and got better, and in a way his death changes nothing. Artists rarely complete their work and get to announce their retirements. In that class, he joins Marcel Duchamp, J.D. Salinger and Captain Beefheart: immortals of sorts in their own lifetimes.