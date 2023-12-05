Of all of the devices and strategies that federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has employed since taking over the helm of his party, few have been as effective as the videos he’s posted to social media.

In many ways, they have been groundbreaking. While many have taken issue with his facts, few can argue with the positive reception they have received. They have undoubtedly helped his cause.

A poll by Abacus Data of federal voting intentions released this week indicates the Conservatives have opened up a 19-point lead over the federal Liberals – 42 per cent versus 23 per cent. They lead in every region of the country except Quebec. If an election were held tomorrow, it would be a wipeout for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party.

Mr. Poilievre can surely smell victory. But he’s not letting up on his attacks on the Prime Minister and his government. A few days ago, he released another video, this one an extended version of the four-to-five-minute diatribes he had been posting. The new one, entitled Housing Hell: How we got here and how we get out, runs 15 minutes.

Housing Hell details the precipitous rise in house prices, which he lays squarely at the feet of Mr. Trudeau. Housing costs, we’re told, only really became a problem in this country during the past eight years the Liberals have been in power. In that time, the federal government’s penchant for borrowing has caused interest rates to rise, which has negatively impacted mortgage rates and the cost of buying a home.

And it’s pretty much as simple as that, according to the federal Conservative Leader. One can draw a straight line from Mr. Trudeau’s fiscal policies to people living in cars, grandmothers posting signs on telephone poles looking for a place to live, and people not having enough money to feed themselves after paying for their rent or mortgage and other living costs.

It all packs a persuasive punch. There is little doubt that more than a few political fence-sitters who have watched it have since jumped into the Poilievre camp. Like all of Mr. Poilievre’s videos, this one exploits a highly emotional topic. There are a lot of people angry about the high costs of everything, including housing. Housing Hell will incense them, especially those who don’t know any better.

For instance, Mr. Poilievre zeroes in on high government borrowing between 2020 and 2022. This led to inflation, which led to higher interest rates, which led to higher borrowing costs. He doesn’t mention that those years were beset by a pandemic, during which governments worldwide were borrowing to help those who’d lost their jobs.

He doesn’t mention that if it weren’t for those government cheques, thousands wouldn’t have been able to pay their mortgages or their rents. Many would have lost their homes. No, the federal Conservative Leader doesn’t touch that one with a 10-foot pole.

In Mr. Poilievre’s world, the most complex issues have the simplest solutions – other politicians are just too stupid to see them. For instance, he will get rid of the “gatekeepers” driving up housing costs – bureaucrats working in cities and municipalities who impose unnecessary and costly conditions on new home construction.

His common-sense solution? Withhold federal infrastructure grants until construction is complete and people are living in the homes. Why didn’t anyone think of that before? Well, maybe because cities and municipalities need that grant money to build the infrastructure necessary to build new homes. If you withhold it, it will only reduce the number of homes that can get built.

Andy Yan, director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program and one of the country’s top urban analysts, told me it’s hard not to be impressed with the quality of the Housing Hell video. It smartly focuses on the complete decoupling of house prices with income, he said. But it is clearly an outsider’s view of the situation, one that ignores complexities that can only be seen and appreciated from the inside of the housing conundrum.

“The video is someone offering simple answers to intractable problems,” Mr. Yan told me. “I would say: Beware of false idols.”

The video has been viewed more than four million times as of this writing. Many of those who’ve watched it are, I’m sure, people whose dream of owning a home seems to become more distant by the day.

The type of people whose desperation might make them gullible enough to believe Pierre Poilievre has all the answers, and that he will help them to live happily ever after.