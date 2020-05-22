The Liberal government has been under scrutiny since early March when concerns about community spread of the novel coronavirus escalated in Canada. Canadian officials followed flawed advice from the WHO and assurances from Chinese officials that turned out to be inaccurate and misleading.
Could Canada have done a better job managing the pandemic if we had instead followed the lead of nations like Taiwan and New Zealand? Is it time for a post-mortem on the early response to COVID-19? What future impact will the pandemic have on government policy, its priorities, and how will this ultimately shape our nation’s recovery strategy?
Andrew Coyne and Robyn Urback will analyze the performance of the federal government, premiers, and the opposition parties in the face of a pandemic.
Today at 12:00 p.m. EST
Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.