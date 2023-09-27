Open this photo in gallery: Pope Francis attends a press conference on board an airplane on his flight back from Marseille to Rome, on Sept. 23.VATICAN MEDIA/Reuters

Michael W. Higgins is the Basilian Distinguished Fellow of Contemporary Catholic Thought at the University of Toronto’s St. Michael’s College.

This is the Francis project – 10 years in the making, a risky endeavour enveloped in hope: the Synod on Synodality in Rome (for the month of October).

It is not a blip on the ecclesiastical scene. It is a church-shaping event, the most ambitious expression to date of Francis’s pastoral outreach. This event is Francis saying to the world that the Catholic Church is a credible witness to the life and ministry of mercy of Jesus of Nazareth: listen to us as we will listen to you.

The Church of Rome is not generally recognized as a church open to dialogue. It is perceived by many Catholics and non-Catholics alike as an institution more accustomed to declaiming than listening. Francis has been changing that perception from the very outset of his papacy and the October synod may well prove to be the culmination of his strategy of engagement and encounter.

The theme of this synod – For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission – might appear on the surface to be nothing more than a bland exercise in church-speak, a gathering in Rome for a talk-fest for Catholics by Catholics.

But Francis had something else in mind. He has crafted the synod as an inclusive, free and view-sharing environment wherein delegates are to speak their minds, without fear of a punitive response from the senior Vatican authorities when they go off script. After all, the scrum-loving Francis has set a model for candid, no-holds-barred speaking with his airplane Q and As, and with his easy departures from his prepared speeches, giving ample room for spontaneity and inspiration and generating ample nervousness among his script-adhering aides.

A synod – from the Greek word synodus, to walk together – is not a uniquely Roman creation. In fact, both the Orthodox churches and the Eastern Churches, as well as the churches of the Anglican Communion, have far more extensive experience with synods as means of governance and doctrinal clarity. Rome, under Francis, is doing a catch-up. Big time.

Francis has radically altered the makeup of the synod’s composition. Although still a predominantly episcopal gathering, the large majority of delegates are bishops but now also include laymen and 54 women. In addition, he has extended the right to vote to all of them, an astonishing change for an exclusively clerical and male enclave.

And that worries his detractors. Opening up the church to such wide inclusion, inviting conversation around “settled” issues, and fueling the convictions of those eager for church reform, all combine to make this coming synod a potential bousculade, or wild scramble – a carnival of cacophony and confusion.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna, a veteran of many synods and a sophisticated theologian, identifies next month’s synod as a “historical phase as important for the Church as that of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965),” which, with its commitment to renewal and updating had been the most important event for the Catholic Church in four centuries. This October synod rivals the SVC in importance, but as Cardinal Schönbron notes, it will also have “a communal and universal dimension, a form of global Gospel School open to all.”

Not insignificantly, the publication of Francis’s follow-up to his widely admired 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’, on caring for our common home on planet Earth, will be released on Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, at the very beginning of the synod. Francis has limited interest in self-referential discussions; he wants to address the anxieties and joys of all humanity.

But the synod is also about the reality of Catholic Church life internally as well. Exhortations addressed to the world to attend with renewed passion and urgency to human-justice issues, without including the serious issues of injustice within the church, will compromise its credibility from the outset. To that end, many groups of lay Catholics from around the world will conduct their own mini-synod as a complement to the official synod, ensuring that on-the-ground challenges are not lost sight of – challenges that have either been relegated to footnote status, taken off the agenda or clothed in anemic canonical language, like the persistent exclusion of women from priestly ministry. Such groups include Canada’s own Catholic Network for Women’s Equality, and they are intended as companions in solidarity with the official synod members and not as a negative alternative.

Will the synod sink under the weight of unrealistic expectations? Or will it be a rich opportunity to make sense of our Christian call in a darkening global landscape?

For me, it will be a bit of a bousculade, but more ideally a ragout of numerous strands coming together in a tapestry of unity in diversity.