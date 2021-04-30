 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Power-loving Legault exposes his true colours on electoral reform

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Premier Francois Legault at the legislature in Quebec City on April 29, 2021.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Add François Legault’s name to the list of Canadian politicians who have promised electoral reform in opposition only to have, um, a change of heart once in power.

Mr. Legault’s minister responsible for electoral reform, Sonia LeBel, this week announced that her Coalition Avenir Québec government was abandoning a promise to hold a referendum on the adoption of a mixed-member proportional (MMP) voting system at the same time as the 2022 provincial election. She insisted the CAQ has not given up on electoral reform. But the move provided a clear signal that changing the way Quebeckers vote is no longer a priority for Mr. Legault – if it ever was.

Not that this should come as much of a surprise to anyone who has followed the fate of past promises to change the electoral system in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Who can forget Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Olympics-worthy flip-flop after vowing that the 2015 federal election would be the last held under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system Canada had used since Confederation? Remember how he promised emphatically to “make every vote count?”

In office, the Liberals claimed a lack of consensus among Canadians about which alternative system they preferred – one based on pure proportional representation, on partial PR or on ranked ballots – prevented them from proceeding with any changes. The real reason was that Mr. Trudeau’s first choice – a ranked ballot system – was rejected by a majority of Canadians in town halls and online surveys and by both main opposition parties in Ottawa. So, Mr. Trudeau dropped the reform idea altogether rather than risk ending up with a voting system that would put Liberal seats in jeopardy.

Mr. Legault similarly campaigned on a promise of electoral reform in 2018. The CAQ signed an agreement with two other opposition parties, the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire, to push through electoral reform. Mr. Legault insisted then that the 2018 election would “effectively” be the last held under FPTP, and that a new system would be in place by 2022.

Together, the CAQ, PQ and QS won three-quarters of Quebec’s 125 National Assembly seats in 2018. But instead of adopting electoral reform outright as promised, the Legault government announced in 2019 that it would instead submit its plan for an MMP-based system to a referendum in 2022.

Proponents of electoral reform smelled a rat. Seat projections based on the 2018 election results – in which the CAQ won 59 per cent of the legislature’s seats with less than 38 per cent of the popular vote – showed Mr. Legault would have lost his majority under MMP. Under such a system, Quebeckers would vote to elect local MNAs in 80 ridings (instead of the current 125) while 45 MNAs would be selected from regional candidate lists based on the proportion of the vote won by each party.

Quelle surprise. Last fall, Mr. Legault hinted he might not be able to keep his promise to hold a referendum in 2022, saying he had “underestimated the scope and complexity of electoral reform.” On Wednesday, Ms. LeBel made it official, saying delays caused by the pandemic meant legislation needed to put in place a referendum could not be passed by the June deadline imposed by Quebec’s chief electoral officer. No one bought that excuse.

While the FPTP system worked against the CAQ in the 2012 and 2014 provincial elections, when it ran as a third-party upstart against the long-governing Quebec Liberal Party and the PQ, the opposite was true in 2018. Since then, the CAQ has emerged as the province’s dominant political party, especially in seat-rich rural Quebec. The CAQ MNAs who represent many existing ridings are not exactly keen on giving up their seats to make way for MMP. Nor is Mr. Legault, who has acquired an evident taste for power, about to willingly put his majority at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

It is unlikely that voters will punish Mr. Legault for abandoning his promise. The biggest supporters of electoral reform tend to be on the left, and vote for QS or the PQ. Most Quebeckers appear to be of a mixed mind on the issue. Political scientist Christian Dufour, a widely respected commentator, has argued that a PR system would weaken Quebec’s bargaining position vis-à-vis the rest of Canada by producing unstable minority governments. His argument appears to have gained traction since the 2018 election.

Still, after swearing he would “not do like Justin Trudeau did” by finding an excuse to ditch electoral reform, Mr. Legault appears to have done just that. The once-maverick CAQ is starting to act to like an establishment party that cares more about holding on to power than anything else. This week’s flip-flop on electoral reform may be just a sign of things to come.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies