Barack Obama met Vladimir Putin for the first time in 2009, six months after being sworn in as the 44th U.S. president, as his administration aimed to “reset” relations with Moscow. Mr. Putin was not Russia’s president then, having briefly stepped aside to conform with term limits under the country’s constitution that have since been lifted. But even then, no one had any illusions about who ruled Russia, and Mr. Obama sought to take the measure of the man.
“Physically, he was unremarkable: short and compact – a wrestler’s build – with thin, sandy hair, a prominent nose, and pale, watchful eyes,” Mr. Obama writes in his recent memoir of his first encounter with Mr. Putin, whom he describes as “someone who’d grown used to power.”
Mr. Putin also had a huge chip on his shoulder. The two men had barely exchanged niceties, Mr. Obama writes, before Mr. Putin “launched into an animated and seemingly endless monologue chronicling every perceived injustice, betrayal and slight that he and the Russian people had suffered at the hands of Americans.” As first meetings go, it was hardly an auspicious one.
Mr. Obama and his secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, never did reset U.S. relations with Russia. The attempted rapprochement seemed doomed from the beginning. While the Obama administration did manage to negotiate a new, if imperfect, treaty to limit each country’s arsenal of nuclear warheads, Ms. Clinton won Mr. Putin’s eternal enmity by raising “concerns about the conduct” of Russia’s 2011 parliamentary elections. He accused her of stoking protests in Russia that threatened, if only briefly, Mr. Putin’s iron grip on power. He got his revenge, so to speak; Mr. Putin is widely believed to have directed the hacking and leaking of her e-mails during the 2016 presidential election campaign.
Now, as President Joe Biden considers how to react to the imprisonment of democracy activist Alexey Navalny, Mr. Obama’s former vice-president must similarly weigh the risks of taking on Mr. Putin directly. The Kremlin has long portrayed Mr. Navalny as a loudmouth puppet of the United States, even if Mr. Putin has steadfastly refrained from mentioning him by name.
Many Russia experts believe Mr. Putin is more vulnerable than he looks. They insist he would not have ordered Mr. Navalny’s poisoning in August, 2020, had he not considered him a serious threat. The recent and, by Russian standards, large protests in support of Mr. Navalny following his detention on returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany suggest that millions of young Russians with little or no memory of the former Soviet Union have acquired a thirst for real democracy. They are less susceptible to Mr. Putin’s attempts to manipulate public opinion, and distract from his own corruption, by invoking foreign indignities inflicted upon the Russian motherland.
The question now facing Mr. Biden is whether it is worth his while to support Mr. Navalny and the cause of Russian democracy. After all, unlike China, Russia under Mr. Putin is getting weaker, not stronger. Mr. Putin oversees a reeling petrostate economy that has failed to provide average Russians – those without access to state favours – with an adequate standard of living.
Even so, the crackdown on Mr. Navalny and his supporters provides the Biden administration with an early opportunity to reclaim the moral high ground that the United States ceded during Donald Trump’s four years of coddling Mr. Putin and other authoritarian leaders.
“The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack,” Mr. Biden said on Monday in response to the coup in Myanmar, where the military seized power after elections overwhelmingly won by the party of Aung San Suu Kyi. And on Thursday, Mr. Biden called for Mr. Navalny’s release, declaring that “the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions” were over. But he stopped short of announcing any concrete measures to back up those words.
Mr. Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which last month released a video showing a billion-dollar mansion on the Black Sea it alleges was built for Mr. Putin by rich oligarchs beholden to him, has called on the Biden administration to impose sanctions on 35 of the Russian President’s cronies. But sanctions alone will never be enough to get Mr. Putin to change his behaviour.
Some Russian experts even suggest Mr. Putin will once again seek to shore up his domestic ratings by annexing regions of neighbouring countries with ethnic Russian populations, much as he did by annexing Crimea in 2014. The U.S. sanctions Mr. Obama imposed after that did not get Mr. Putin to budge.
Last week, Mr. Biden and Mr. Putin agreed to extend for another five years the 2010 New START nuclear arms treaty, which was set to expire this week. But the treaty’s limited scope has not prevented the Russian President from expanding his military and cyberwarfare capabilities. Mr. Biden cannot let that continue indefinitely without dangerous consequences, a point driven home recently by the Russian-orchestrated SolarWinds hack on major U.S. companies and government departments.
How effectively Mr. Biden responds now to Mr. Putin could end up defining not just his presidency – but also our post-Trump world.
Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.