The Quebec election of 1976 caught the country off guard. Incumbent Liberal premier Robert Bourassa had called a snap vote barely three years into his mandate, hoping to profit from a post-Olympics high to secure a third term in office. Instead, he lost his own seat.
The sovereigntist Parti Québécois led by a diminutive chain-smoking former journalist swept to power, surprising almost everyone, beginning with PQ leader René Lévesque himself. The rest of the country was in shock and not sure how to react to this separatist threat.
Ottawa was in a panic. In public, then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau projected his characteristic steely calm. Behind the scenes, his government scrambled to come up with a strategy to counter the PQ’s popularity. Everything, as they say, was on the table.
If a recently unearthed 1976 U.S. State Department memo is to be believed, the options apparently included encouraging Quebec’s chiefs of business to inflict economic pain on the province in the hopes that skyrocketing unemployment would cool sovereigntist ardours.
The Dec. 22 telegram to Washington from the then-U.S. ambassador in Ottawa, Thomas Enders, references a discussion with Paul Desmarais Sr. in which the Quebec business titan said Mr. Trudeau wanted him to “make it as tough as possible” for Quebec by shifting jobs outside the province. At the time, Mr. Desmarais’s Power Corp. of Canada presided over a vast industrial and financial empire that employed thousands of Quebeckers. Mr. Trudeau is reported to have suggested Mr. Desmarais keep Power’s head office in Quebec, but “reprogram to the rest of Canada as many operations and investments as possible.”
The Enders memo was declassified years ago, but it went largely unnoticed until the CBC reported on it last month. The report was mostly ignored in English Canada, which has all but erased the constitutional traumas of the past from its collective memory. In Quebec, however, the memo provided sovereigntist politicians with a fresh new bone to chew on for several days. It sparked a petition to rename Montreal’s Trudeau airport and a call from the Bloc Québécois for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize for his father’s alleged contempt toward Quebeckers.
Former PQ leader Jean-François Lisée called the memo a “bombshell” that offered “proof” that Pierre Trudeau’s government considered economic sabotage as one way to counter the separatist threat. However, the two-page telegram provides other information to counter that impression. Mr. Enders pointed out a divestment strategy might backfire badly by allowing the PQ to accuse Ottawa and big business of “waging economic warfare against Quebec.”
An earlier 1976 memo from Mr. Enders, first unearthed in 2003 by Trudeau biographer and former Liberal MP John English, said Mr. Trudeau had raised with him the prospect of an independent Quebec cozying up to the Soviet Union, adding “it could not be excluded that a radical state might appear on the St. Lawrence [River] with outside, hostile support.” It is doubtful the Americans took such a threat seriously, but that Mr. Trudeau raised the issue is suggestive of his own private desperation in the wake of PQ victory that year.
In the end, plenty of businesses did pull out of Quebec in the late 1970s. That was both a function of the separatist threat and the dismal state of the Canadian economy under Mr. Trudeau. The country endured several years of stagflation – inflation hit 9.5 per cent in 1978, while the national unemployment rate rose to 9 per cent – as Ottawa turned on the spending taps to satisfy public-sector unions and pay for its interventionist industrial policies.
Needless to say, Mr. Trudeau was unpopular in U.S. business circles, at a time when the Canadian economy was highly dependent on branch plants. Mr. Trudeau’s March, 1978, speech to the Economic Club of New York, aimed at restoring confidence in the Canadian economy, included a rare mea culpa from the prime minister.
“We have learned that a too-rapid pursuit of equity can damage economic efficiency,” The Globe and Mail reported Mr. Trudeau telling an audience that included Chase Manhattan Bank chairman David Rockefeller. “The Canadian government has realized it cannot be an agent of inflation and it must hold down growth in the money supply and government spending to restrain inflation.”
Mr. Trudeau never did make a serious effort to put a lid on federal spending, setting the stage for the debt crisis of the 1990s that forced Jean Chrétien’s Liberals to execute a spectacular fiscal policy U-turn. Looking back, Mr. Enders’s telegram about Mr. Trudeau’s plan to make things “as tough as possible” for Quebec’s economy sounds quaintly ironic, since his interventionist economic policies were already doing that throughout the whole country before, and after, the PQ came to power.
In many ways, we’re still paying the price for his mistakes.
