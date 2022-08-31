Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime gestures as he speaks during a rally in Quebec City on Aug. 21, 2022.Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

The Quebec election campaign is only a few days old, but the five main parties – yes, five – vying for seats in the National Assembly are breaking the bank with promises of tax cuts and free money that threaten the province’s hard-won fiscal health.

The Quebec Liberal Party got the ball rolling even before Sunday’s official launch of the campaign by vowing to reduce the tax rate on income below $92,000 by 1.5 percentage points. The Conservative Party of Quebec outdid the Liberals by promising a two-percentage-point cut, a move it said would mean savings of more than $2,700 a year for a family earning $80,000.

The once mighty Liberals are now in a fight for survival under rookie Leader Dominique Anglade, while the upstart Conservatives are ideologically wedded to smaller government. So, it was not surprising to see either of those parties promise billions in tax cuts to catch the eye of voters.

That the governing Coalition Avenir Québec felt obliged to raise the stakes, by promising both tax cuts and cheques of up to $600 to most households to deal with inflation, suggests Leader François Legault’s party is not taking any chances. The CAQ also vowed to provide a refundable tax credit of up to $2,000 to Quebeckers over 70, up from the current $400 maximum, copying another Liberal promise.

Precampaign polls have consistently shown support for the CAQ hovering between 40 per cent and 45 per cent – likely more than enough to win a huge majority of the legislature’s 125 seats in a crowded field. Support for the Liberals and Conservatives stood at less than 20 per cent. The far-left Québec Solidaire had about 13 per cent, and the sovereigntist Parti Québécois, 8 per cent.

Based on those numbers, the Conservatives could finish second in the popular vote but win no seats. The Liberals could count on the support of most non-francophones, guaranteeing them seats in Montreal. But they could also be shut out of French Quebec. QS could become the Official Opposition thanks to its urban strongholds and the collapse of the Liberals outside anglophone Quebec. And the PQ would be lucky to preserve one of the seven seats it held at dissolution.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime, a former Canadian Alliance strategist turned radio talk-show host, is the wild card in this campaign. He rescued his party from obscurity this year by mobilizing opposition to health restrictions imposed by Mr. Legault’s government. He is now attempting to expand his political base with a platform that reprises many of the same themes – including more private health care and education vouchers allowing parents to choose their children’s schools – that made the defunct Action Démocratique du Québec a modest sensation on the political scene in the decade before it merged with the CAQ in 2012.

Mr. Legault’s CAQ is worried enough about a potential Conservative breakthrough in ridings once held by the ADQ that he spent the first few days of the campaign in the Quebec City and Beauce regions, where Mr. Duhaime’s party stands its best chances. He even put a right-wing spin on the CAQ’s promise to send out a second round of anti-inflation cheques (after an initial $500 payment in the spring), contrasting his plan with Mr. Duhaime’s promise to eliminate the provincial gas tax and the Liberal vow to cut sales taxes on basic necessities to deal with cost-of-living increases.

The Conservatives and Liberals “want to decide for Quebeckers what they do with their money,” Mr. Legault said Tuesday in Lévis, just across the St. Lawrence River from Quebec City. “We prefer giving Quebeckers the freedom to choose. … We think freedom is important.”

His choice of words was hardly a coincidence. The Conservative campaign slogan is Libres chez nous, or Free in Our Own House, evoking the famous 1962 Liberal slogan (Maîtres chez nous, or Masters in Our Own House) associated with the Quiet Revolution.

Mr. Legault’s star has dimmed since the early days of the pandemic, when Quebeckers looked to their avuncular premier for guidance. But a long curfew in 2021 that was briefly reinstituted during the Omicron wave, and aborted plans to tax non-vaccinated Quebeckers and fire unvaccinated health care workers, backfired.

So far, however, pocketbook issues are dominating the campaign. The Liberals, who need to pick up francophone votes, are afraid to engage the CAQ on the language or secularism files. Québec Solidaire, led by the charismatic 32-year-old Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, might one day be a contender. For now, the party remains too radical to register outside progressive pockets of the province. But Mr. Nadeau-Dubois, who rose to prominence as a student leader during the 2012 Maple Spring, has an uncanny knack for snapping Mr. Legault’s patience. So does Mr. Duhaime.

Still, the CAQ Leader would need to really blow a fuse to ruin his chances of winning a majority.

