Judy Chicago, with her 1974-1979 work The Dinner Party, created art that was fluid with the environment, not ripping it up.Sara Krulwich/The New York Times

To see radical feminist art today is to experience an assault of contradictions.

More than 50 years ago, Judy Chicago was rebelling against dominant culture’s omission of women, starting the first academic feminist art program in the United States. She’s responsible for the seminal work The Dinner Party, or, as critics at the time called it, “vaginas on plates.” It was all in the name of creating a monument to women’s history and accomplishments.

Now, Chicago’s work is headlining the Toronto Biennale, at an event on the city’s waterfront in which her coloured-smoke sculpture was obscured by a cluster of cordoned-off suit-wearing VIPs eating canapes. That corporate sponsorship made the art festival possible, but it’s the same spirit that she and her contemporaries rebelled against – and when I saw it sit so defiantly nearby, it sapped the work of its power. Never mind that the smoke was political, that she had aimed to “soften that macho environment” she was working against in 1970s Southern California. When I went to watch the performance, a jostling bro with a beer in hand seemed unimpressed. “That’s it?” he asked a friend, not looking up while texting.

As a final purple cloud floated out over Lake Ontario, I started thinking about the state of feminism today. For the past few years, I’ve been deep in the 1970s feminist conceptual art scene, writing my new novel, Utopia. The women of that time were on a different frequency: They were radically anti-capitalist, getting out of their studios and making the kind of art that was all about an experience, intentionally created to never appear for sale in a gallery. They used their bodies in their work; they merged art and life, to put it simply. A lot of these women were drawn to performance because it was new, which meant not yet male-dominated.

When I went to research performance artists for my book, however, it seemed like a falsified history of that era. Only the works by men had been written about. The few small mentions of women were labelled “feminist” or “collective,” as though none of them had their own talent or names.

But they do. Women such as Marina Abramovic, Hannah Wilke and Chicago, and their ground-breaking, revolutionary work, have a lot to teach us even decades later. They were up against a society that wanted them voiceless, and still does.

These artists practised slow, anti-hype, experiential work that was not meant to be recorded or repeated. This, in and of it itself, was and remains a radical act, given our if-you-don’t-post-it-didn’t-happen culture. In totally alive moments, they turned people’s attention toward urgent questions about the possibilities of true gender equality, reproductive rights and making the personal political. These radical artists weren’t afraid to explode the system to build something better. We shouldn’t be either.

At a time when it feels as if we can see the smoke but can’t access the fire, these artists’ powerful voices offer essential and urgent messages for today.

Marina Abramovic during her performance piece, The Artist Is Present, at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York on May 27, 2017.RUTH FREMSON/The New York Times News Service

Make it unrepeatable

Some of us may know about Abramovic’s well-documented The Artist is Present performance at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 2010, but her solo work from the early 1970s was horrifyingly nervy. She whipped and stabbed herself, took knockout drugs and played with knives and fire. For one piece, she stood silent in a gallery for six hours, having announced that visitors could do anything they wanted to her physically. At one point, a man held a loaded gun to her neck. Each performance was carefully planned to back the spectator into a corner, forcing them to take part and examine an uncomfortable ethical situation.

The body can be a weapon

Cuban-American artist Ana Mendieta’s spooky, ritualistic images – her iconic silhouette covered in flowers, lit on fire – have a visceral resonance in today’s disembodied digital world. She also created works that could make the viewer deeply uncomfortable. Her early performances used her own body to protest violence against women. For Rape Scene, she covered herself in pig’s blood and re-enacted the aftermath of the rape and murder of a fellow college student, rejecting painting because it was no longer “real enough.”

An untitled piece in Ana Mendieta's Silueta Series.he Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection

Get uncomfortable

In a largely white middle-class feminist art scene, the Black American conceptual artist and Kantian philosopher Adrian Piper explored racial and cultural bias by taking to the streets in the 1970s. Her absurdly comical, brutally honest performances included her walking around in clothes soaked in paint, riding the subway in a foul-smelling coat, breaking into spontaneous dance in banks and libraries, and dressing up as a “stereotypical” male complete with exaggerated filthy habits. Her work prompted intense reactions, forcing people to confront their own prejudice around race, gender, class and identity.

Don’t be scared of blood

Carolee Schneemann embraced messy everyday detail and focused on women’s bodies and sexuality. She constantly explored female pleasure, ecstasy and rage. She shocked audiences with naked performances such as Interior Scroll (it is what you think it is, look it up). She also made work out of blood inspired by a lover’s disgust at seeing a drop of her menstrual blood. Our highly virtual world could use a dose of her viscera. She never shied from difficult conversations with men, a persistence critical to dialogues in our post-Roe world, given that a lot of the population still seem incapable of seeing women as full-fledged human beings.

Focus thine anarchy

Lee Lozano detonated art history by refusing gender in a movement defined by binary, if not essentialist thinking. Her gestural paintings got her a then-unheard-of solo show for a woman artist at New York’s Whitney Museum in 1970, but it was her performances that often critically targeted the art world, and collapsed art into life. She was willing to be disliked and alienated in order to dismantle the system. For her piece Decide to Boycott Women, she exposed and exempted herself from gendered power relations: She didn’t speak to women except when compelled to do so for the next 28 years, right up until her death.

Chicago's The Dinner Party is on permanent display at the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art at the Brooklyn Museum.STAN HONDA/The New York Times

Feminize the environment

Chicago created the kind of land art that only women at the time were making, fluid with the environment, not ripping it up and bulldozing it like the men at the forefront of the movement were inclined to do (such as Richard Serra whose work involved cutting down Redwoods and piling them into the Pasadena Art Museum). Chicago studied pyrotechnics and activated entire desertscapes with brightly coloured smoke, which she used to “feminize” the environment.

Embarrass yourself

Wilke’s incredible capacity to turn the things that bothered her into subjects for her art was considered embarrassing in her lifetime but now seems radical. Her work acknowledged how society’s control of bodily appetites and desires was used to serve a capitalist ideology as well as to subordinate women. She was told she wasn’t making universal art because she was trapped in the personal, so she had no choice but to make the personal universal. She made vagina sculptures from chewing gum that she stuck on her body, and others from the lint she’d collected over years of doing her famous artist boyfriend Claes Oldenburg’s laundry. She understood that everyday life is the primary terrain of social change and used her body confrontationally. “After a few minutes, people forget the nudity and begin to listen to what I have to say.”

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.