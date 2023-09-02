Noa Roxborough is a second-year Morehead-Cain Scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she studies philosophy and global studies.

I spent four hours on Monday afternoon crouched in the washroom of my school’s dining hall. Next to me, my friend listened to the police scanner and relayed bits of information. We wondered how many people were dead as we waited for emergency alert service texts.

AlertCarolina, 1:03 p.m.: Police report an Armed and Dangerous Person on or near campus.

All hell had broken loose at my school, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, during a shooting on campus. We went into lockdown for hours. In the bathroom where some of my friends and I hid, I fired off text after text to my family and friends. My mum sent a reply to my anxious message: “I love you so much.”

Alert Carolina, 2:24 p.m.: Update: Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.

As the police, SWAT teams, and FBI raced to capture the shooter, we remained huddled in a corner, reading Twitter and watching live news feeds and comforting one another. Terrifying misinformation and rumours swirled; we didn’t know what to believe. Someone said the shooter was masquerading as a cop; another said there might be hostages. Someone else claimed there were multiple shooters. “Six to 15 people injured,” said one group chat message. “At least two dead.” I sank into a state of numb disbelief.

Alert Carolina, 3:14 p.m.: Update: Stay sheltered in place until all clear. All classes and events are cancelled for today.

My family is Canadian, but I’ve grown up in the United States. Gun violence, particularly the threat of mass shootings, has lurked around every corner of my childhood. I’ll admit that I’m desensitized to it. Most young Americans are familiar with the cycle of shootings: mass terror and trauma, mourning, calls for action and a lack of response, and then a return to normalcy, at least until the next time.

On Monday, an associate professor in the department of Applied Physical Sciences at UNC, Zijie Yan, was killed. Police arrested a graduate student he had advised. Thousands of students and faculty were traumatized by his death, the misinformation that spread during the three-hour lockdown, and the sheer terror of the threat on campus.

Alert Carolina, 4:14 p.m.: UNC issues All Clear.

When we got the all-clear, a stark joviality returned to the atmosphere inside the dining hall. Students left in pairs and groups, chattering about coursework and making jokes. I was tempted to join in; it would have been easy to compartmentalize rather than face the horror of the past several hours. I’ve been wanting to do that all week, but then I’ll remember someone’s son, friend, teacher, and father died on that Monday afternoon.

Chapel Hill is my home away from home, but my sense of safety has been shattered. I see blood on my school’s grounds. Part of me wishes I had chosen to attend university in Toronto near my family, where someone can’t walk into a local store to purchase a handgun without a permit. Guns are easy to obtain in the U.S. because the right to bear arms is taken more seriously than people’s lives.

According to the Canadian federal government, there have been an average of 1,300 firearm deaths each year in Canada for the past 25 years. In America, over 28,000 people have been killed by guns since January, according to the Gun Violence Archive. My family fears for my life. In Canada, school shooting drills aren’t normal. Texting loved ones that you’re hiding in a bathroom in terror isn’t normal. But this is my normal.

Alert Carolina, 6:58 p.m.: Adverse Conditions – Classes cancelled.

Monday’s events at UNC-Chapel Hill may not have been a mass shooting, but they have deeply rattled us all. A professor has been killed; another incident on the long list of gun violence episodes in schools has been logged. I’m not saying anything that hasn’t been said before. So many people have written articles, made speeches, or posted messages on Twitter with this exact sentiment – and that’s the problem. It’s easy to feel like our voices don’t matter when we’re just one of millions, screaming at the top of our lungs to a deaf legislature.

How many more times will young people have to raise their voices and demand to feel safe? How many more rallies will we hold? How many times can we suffer this cycle of violence? Ultimately, the question becomes: How many more lives must be lost until our pleas are taken seriously?

In America, this is our reality.